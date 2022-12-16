ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parris Island, SC

No plea for man accused in Parris Island marine death has first day in court

By Tarcia Bush
WSAV News 3
 5 days ago
PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The man accused in the death of a Parris Island Marine recruit had his first day in court.

Sgt. Steven Smiley is facing negligent homicide charges in connection with the death of private Dalton Beals. Beals died of extreme heat exhaustion at the end of the grueling training exercise known as the crucible in June 2021.

Smiley was Beals’ platoon leader at the time. According to the Island Packet, Smiley did not enter a plea in court.

Smiley’s court martial hearing is expected to start April 24.

