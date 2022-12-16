2nd day in Clark murder trial still on shooting scene, evidence

Read full article on original website
Related
WLKY.com
Neighbors describe shock after apparent murder-suicide leaves estranged Indiana couple dead
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The joy spelled out in Christmas decorations in front of a Sumpter Court home in Columbus is far from the tragedy that occurred inside. Neighbors like George Jones are still trying to wrap their heads around it. "Oh yeah, just a total shock," Jones said. Jones...
WIBC.com
Multiple Suspects Arrested for Lawrence County Thefts
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — After an investigation lasting most of this year, state police say they have arrested multiple people for a string of thefts in Lawrence county. Indiana State Police say they’ve arrested seven people for burglaries around the city of Mitchell. Police were first called to...
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after violating no trespass order
SPRINGVILLE – A Springville woman was arrested on criminal trespass charges Sunday when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the 50 block of South Teddy Bird Lane after a request for a welfare check. When the deputy arrived they noticed the gate to the backyard was...
wbiw.com
Man chucks a tub of butter at a woman and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were requested to check on the welfare of a woman who had been in a domestic fight earlier in the day. When deputies arrived at the home in the 500 block of Middle Leesville...
wbiw.com
Man is arrested for domestic violence in the presence of minors and more
BEDFORD – A West Baden man was arrested on a warrant after a domestic fight on November 29th. On that day Bedford Police officers responded to the 1000 block of 4th Street at 12:34 a.m. after a 911 call with no one on the line. The dispatcher reported they could hear a verbal argument in the background.
Indiana man, woman arrested for shoplifting during Shop With a Cop event
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Two people were arrested after allegedly shoplifting at an Indiana Meijer while dozens of sheriff’s deputies were present for a Shop with a Cop event. More than 50 law enforcement officers from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Clark County FOP 181 participated in this year’s Shop With a Cop event on […]
953wiki.com
TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO ARREST OF TWO SISTERS
December 16, 2022, Madison Police arrested Kayla A. Gray 28, Madison, Indiana, and Kennedy A. Gray 25, Madison, Indiana, on drug related charges. At approximately 10:01 AM Madison Police Officer Cameron Blankenship executed a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Street, on a vehicle driven by Kennedy Gray. Madison Police K-9 Officer Trent Smith, and his partner "Colt" assisted. An open air sniff of the vehicle was conducted by K-9 Colt, who gave his handler a positive indication for the presence of narcotics. During the subsequent search, officers located methamphetamine, fentanyl, and scheduled narcotics.
wbiw.com
Caller reports unknown man attempts to open her door, BPD makes drug arrest
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested early Sunday morning on drug charges when Bedford Police officers were called to the 1000 block of K Street after a report of a male attempting to open the caller’s apartment door. When police arrived, they found 50-year-old Donald Harrison outside...
wbiw.com
A woman was arrested on a drug charge after a report of an erratic driver
BEDFORD – A Mitchell woman was arrested on Thursday after the Oolitic Town Marshal stopped a vehicle after a report of an erratic driver in a red 200 Chevrolet Silverado traveling south on State Road 37 at the intersection of Patton Hill Road. Town Marshal James T. Harlington stopped...
wbiw.com
Two arrested on drug charges after Mitchell Police officer spots stolen vehicle
MITCHELL – Two men were arrested Friday on drug charges after a Mitchell Police officer was notified of a stolen blue Ford Ranger spotted traveling south on State Road 37 from US 50 West. The vehicle had been stolen in Bedford. The officer parked off State Road 37 near...
wbiw.com
Observant officer makes a traffic stop that leads to a drug arrest
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested early Friday morning after a Bedford Police officer spotted her driving an SUV at 18th and O streets. The officer knew the driver to be 31-year-old Shelbi Smith and was aware she was driving on a suspended driver’s license. The officer...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies man killed in double shooting in south Louisville on Dec. 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two weeks after a double shooting that killed a man in south Louisville, the Jefferson County coroner has released the victim's name. The medical examiner says Terrodd Stewart, 32, died Dec. 3 of gunshot wounds on Cardinal Woods Drive, which is near Iroquois Park in a neighborhood near Palatka and Manslick Roads.
Wave 3
21-year-old victim of overnight homicide identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Gary Charles Edwards was found dead in the rear alley in the 800 block of Denmark Avenue. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police were called out to...
Kentucky senator Karen Berg's transgender son dies age 24
Democratic Sen. Karen Berg said her son Henry Berg-Brousseau 'long struggled with mental illness, not because he was trans but born from his difficulty finding acceptance.'
'Immediate closure' for major ramp on Watterson Expressway on Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some drivers will need to find an alternate route on the Watterson Expressway on Tuesday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns drivers of an "immediate closure" of the I-264 West ramp to I-64 East until around 3 p.m. on Dec. 20. Crews are reportedly replacing an expansion...
wbiw.com
Assistant store manager faces theft charges
BEDFORD – A woman reported that on November 2, 2022, a Dollar General employee reported they had found her wallet outside the store on Mitchell Road. The woman reported there was more than $900 in the wallet. All the cash was missing from the wallet but nothing else was missing.
Wave 3
All lanes blocked on I-265 South after 10 vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on I-265 South after ten cars crashed in the area of Old Henry Road. TRIMARC reported the crash happened around 3:46 p.m. Louisville Metrosafe said no injuries were reported. Lanes will remain closed until the scene is cleared.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jayma L. (Eggers) Jones
Jayma L. (Eggers) Jones, 46, of Mitchell, IN, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at IU. Health Methodist Trauma Unit in Indianapolis. Born on April 16, 1976, in Fort Gordon, GA, she was the daughter of Paul “Jim” and Virginia “Ginny” (Ratliff) Eggers. She married Marvin Jones, and he survives. Jayma attended Mitchell High School and graduated with the class of 1994. She worked at NSWC Crane for 22 years. She was a member of the Mitchell First Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening and animals.
Major winter storm forecasted to hit Louisville Thursday night
All aboard the polar vortex
Comments / 0