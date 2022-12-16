ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, IN

2nd day in Clark murder trial still on shooting scene, evidence

By Libby Cunningham, The Evening News, the Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind.
WIBC.com

Multiple Suspects Arrested for Lawrence County Thefts

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — After an investigation lasting most of this year, state police say they have arrested multiple people for a string of thefts in Lawrence county. Indiana State Police say they’ve arrested seven people for burglaries around the city of Mitchell. Police were first called to...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after violating no trespass order

SPRINGVILLE – A Springville woman was arrested on criminal trespass charges Sunday when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the 50 block of South Teddy Bird Lane after a request for a welfare check. When the deputy arrived they noticed the gate to the backyard was...
SPRINGVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Man chucks a tub of butter at a woman and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were requested to check on the welfare of a woman who had been in a domestic fight earlier in the day. When deputies arrived at the home in the 500 block of Middle Leesville...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Man is arrested for domestic violence in the presence of minors and more

BEDFORD – A West Baden man was arrested on a warrant after a domestic fight on November 29th. On that day Bedford Police officers responded to the 1000 block of 4th Street at 12:34 a.m. after a 911 call with no one on the line. The dispatcher reported they could hear a verbal argument in the background.
BEDFORD, IN
953wiki.com

TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO ARREST OF TWO SISTERS

December 16, 2022, Madison Police arrested Kayla A. Gray 28, Madison, Indiana, and Kennedy A. Gray 25, Madison, Indiana, on drug related charges. At approximately 10:01 AM Madison Police Officer Cameron Blankenship executed a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Street, on a vehicle driven by Kennedy Gray. Madison Police K-9 Officer Trent Smith, and his partner "Colt" assisted. An open air sniff of the vehicle was conducted by K-9 Colt, who gave his handler a positive indication for the presence of narcotics. During the subsequent search, officers located methamphetamine, fentanyl, and scheduled narcotics.
MADISON, IN
wbiw.com

Observant officer makes a traffic stop that leads to a drug arrest

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested early Friday morning after a Bedford Police officer spotted her driving an SUV at 18th and O streets. The officer knew the driver to be 31-year-old Shelbi Smith and was aware she was driving on a suspended driver’s license. The officer...
wdrb.com

Coroner identifies man killed in double shooting in south Louisville on Dec. 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two weeks after a double shooting that killed a man in south Louisville, the Jefferson County coroner has released the victim's name. The medical examiner says Terrodd Stewart, 32, died Dec. 3 of gunshot wounds on Cardinal Woods Drive, which is near Iroquois Park in a neighborhood near Palatka and Manslick Roads.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

21-year-old victim of overnight homicide identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Gary Charles Edwards was found dead in the rear alley in the 800 block of Denmark Avenue. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police were called out to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Assistant store manager faces theft charges

BEDFORD – A woman reported that on November 2, 2022, a Dollar General employee reported they had found her wallet outside the store on Mitchell Road. The woman reported there was more than $900 in the wallet. All the cash was missing from the wallet but nothing else was missing.
BEDFORD, IN
Wave 3

All lanes blocked on I-265 South after 10 vehicle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on I-265 South after ten cars crashed in the area of Old Henry Road. TRIMARC reported the crash happened around 3:46 p.m. Louisville Metrosafe said no injuries were reported. Lanes will remain closed until the scene is cleared.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Obituary: Jayma L. (Eggers) Jones

Jayma L. (Eggers) Jones, 46, of Mitchell, IN, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at IU. Health Methodist Trauma Unit in Indianapolis. Born on April 16, 1976, in Fort Gordon, GA, she was the daughter of Paul “Jim” and Virginia “Ginny” (Ratliff) Eggers. She married Marvin Jones, and he survives. Jayma attended Mitchell High School and graduated with the class of 1994. She worked at NSWC Crane for 22 years. She was a member of the Mitchell First Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening and animals.
MITCHELL, IN

