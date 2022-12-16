Read full article on original website
Western Michigan Christian girls pull out tight victory over Martin
The host Western Michigan Christian Warriors had a battle from start to finish and pulled out a tight 33-31 victory over Martin on Tuesday night. The game was tied after one quarter. The Warriors led by two points at the half and three points after three quarters. Martin led by...
Braden Gustin game winner propels Muskegon Catholic to victory over Orchard View
Braden Gustin sunk a floater with :25 seconds left to give Muskegon Catholic the lead in route to a 43-41 victory on Tuesday evening over Orchard View. The Crusaders trailed for the first 30 minutes of the game falling behind early 8-0 and 15-8 at the end of the first quarter. At halftime the score favored the Cardinals 25-22. An even third quarter kept Orchard View’s lead at three, 33-30 going into the final eight minutes.
Spring Lake’s Bill Core notches 300th victory with victory over Sparta
The Spring Lake Lakers surged out of the blocks on Tuesday night and routed the visiting Sparta Spartans 74-43 in boys’ basketball action. The victory was the 300th in the career for Coach Bill Core. Spring Lake took control with a 21-4 lead after the first quarter and never...
Hot start carries Grand Haven boys to big victory over Saginaw Arthur Hill
The Grand Haven Bucs got off to a strong start on Tuesday night thanks to some tough defense and some sharp shooting from behind the 3-point arc. The Bucs led 25-12 after one quarter and cruised to an 81-60 victory over visiting Saginaw Arthur Hill. “We hit five 3’s and...
Mona Shores slides by Montague in girls’ basketball matchup
The Mona Shores Sailors captured a narrow 35-29 victory over the Montague Wildcats in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday night. Mona Shores led 21-13 at the half. The second half was played evenly which resulted in a Sailor victory. Khaleeya Cook led Shores (4-3) with 17 points. Katie Phillips...
Chye, Perrone lead Mason County Central past Kingsley
Defense set the tone for the Mason County Central boys basketball team Tuesday night and propelled the Spartans to a 78-50 non-conference win at home over Kingsley. The Spartans blew the Stags’ doors off right from the start, exploding for a 31-6 first quarter and kept their foot on the gas all night.
Hesperia sneaks out a victory against rival Holton in boys’ basketball
The Hesperia Panthers and Holton Red Devils had a 32-minute battle on Tuesday night. And in the end, Hesperia posted a 48-45 victory. The game was evenly fought throughout as the first quarter was even at 10-all. Hesperia pulled out to a 26-19 halftime lead. Holton fought back in the third quarter to take a 39-36 third-quarter lead.
Geers has game high 23 points as Kent City outlasts Hart
The Kent City girls basketball team hosted the Pirates of Hart on Tuesday in a matchup of two of the top Division 3 programs in the state. The Eagles came away with a 58-52 victory, handing Hart their first loss of the year. The Pirates fell behind early but made...
McCarthy scores 17 to lead Manistee over Ravenna
Manistee’s girls basketball team got off to a hot start, largely behind the scoring of Libby McCarthy, and then used a solid defensive game to run past visiting Ravenna, 50-23 Tuesday night in a non-conference game at Manistee. Shooting over the top of the Bulldogs defense for a pair...
Orioles go to 5-0 as Shillinger cans 25 in win over Montague
Exploding out of the gates for 30 points in the first quarter propelled the Ludington boys basketball team to a big 82-46 non-conference victory over Montague at home Tuesday night. While the offense was on fire to start the game, Ludington’s defense was just as effective and limited the Wildcats...
Newaygo boys get by Evart while girls fall in Cornerstone Holiday tournament
GRAND RAPIDS –The Newaygo girls basketball team had a hard night in the Cornerstone University Holiday Tournament on Monday evening. The Lions struggled and fell, 53-8. “We have a young group that is seeing the sustained intensity that is needed to compete on the Varsity level against good competition,” said head coach Nathan Thomasma.
Mason County Central holds on for win over Ludington
Ludington nearly overcame an 18-point deficit at the end of the first half, but Mason County Central managed to hang on for a wild 41-34 non-conference girls basketball victory over the Orioles on Monday night in Scottville. The Spartans threatened to run away from their cross-county rivals in the first...
Pentwater girls fall to Buckley
Still struggling with illness and missing multiple players for Monday night’s non-conference game at Buckley, the Pentwater girls basketball team dropped a 52-14 decision to the Bears. Pentwater trailed, 15-5 at the end of the first quarter and were outscored, 12-5 in the second to go into the locker...
Ravenna and Kent City split bowling match
The Ravenna bowling team split the day against Kent City on Monday evening at Northway Lanes. The boys fought but fell short, 17-13. Matt Anton led with games of 190 and 154 while Jacob Haddock threw games of 175 and 136. Josiah Kantola contributed with games of 145 and 139.
Osborne answers the call to take up coaching basketball
Growing up in Rothbury, Dave Osborne was separated from his basketball playing buddies from Montague. Before the days where every kid on the block owned a cell phone, it took a little creativity to get the boys together for a game of basketball. “This is going to sound like 100...
NATIONAL CHAMPIONS! Ferris State wins back-to-back national championships
(Courtesy of the Ferris State University Athletic Department) The Ferris State University Bulldogs captured a second consecutive NCAA Division II National Championship, beating the Colorado School of Mines 41-14 in the title game on Saturday (Dec. 17) in McKinney, Texas. FSU built a 27-0 first-half lead and cruised to the...
Lakeshore Badgers fall twice over the weekend
Injury and illness have cut a wide swath through the Lakeshore Badgers co-op hockey the last few weeks. Finally, they are getting back to full strength. Forced to cancel two games two weeks ago, the Badgers finally returned to the ice on Friday when they traveled to Gaylord. Despite the snow and ice, which made the roads treacherous, the Badgers suffered a 6-9 shutout.
