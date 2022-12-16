ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Chicago Pizza Is Among the Best in the World, Ranking Says

A Chicago pizzeria has been dished a slice of global acclaim, landing on a list that gave a shout out to the best pizzas in the world. Global travel site Big 7 Travel released a 50-spot ranking that analyzed pizzas of all shapes and sizes, weighing factors like crust, sauce, cheese, value for money, location and more to determine the ones that take the grub to a "whole new level."
Emails Show How the Relationship Between the Bears and Chicago Officials Turned ‘Toxic' Before Arlington Heights Bid

As the Chicago Bears eye a move from Soldier Field to suburban Arlington Heights, Chicago officials have publicly lobbied the team to stay, with Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposing renovation plans for the 100-year-old stadium that even include a dome. But internal communications obtained by NBC 5 Investigates show that by the time she made that pitch, the relationship between the city and the franchise was already irreparably broken.
Person Killed in Fire at Residential Building in Austin

One person was killed in a fire Wednesday morning in Austin on the West Side. The blaze broke out after 10:30 a.m. at a two-story building in the 1600 block of North Mayfield Avenue, Chicago fire officials said. One person was killed in the fire, according to officials. Authorities have...
Person Fatally Shot on Rooftop Parking Lot at West Town Mariano's

A man was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle Monday afternoon on the rooftop parking lot of the Mariano's location in Chicago's West Town neighborhood, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 4:30 p.m. at Mariano's, 2021 W. Chicago Ave. According to police, a 27-year-old man was...
