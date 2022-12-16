Read full article on original website
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State ChampsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
This Chicago Pizza Is Among the Best in the World, Ranking Says
A Chicago pizzeria has been dished a slice of global acclaim, landing on a list that gave a shout out to the best pizzas in the world. Global travel site Big 7 Travel released a 50-spot ranking that analyzed pizzas of all shapes and sizes, weighing factors like crust, sauce, cheese, value for money, location and more to determine the ones that take the grub to a "whole new level."
Peter Salvino Marks 2nd Death of Young Man in Lake Michigan This Month
The death of 25-year-old Peter Salvino, a Northwestern doctoral student whose body was found in Lake Michigan this week, marks the second young man to be found dead in the water in Chicago this month. Earlier in December, 21-year-old Polish businessman Krzysztof Szubert was also found dead in the lake...
Expert: Time of the Essence for Travelers to Change Plans Before Winter Storm Hits Chicago
With this season's worst winter storm forecast to hit in the middle of the holiday travel rush, millions of people are re-thinking their travel plans and re-booking flights this week. The potential for a blizzard in Chicago, an essential travel hub for road, air and rail, means holiday travel headaches...
10-Year-Old Violinist Brings Joy to Children's Hospital Patients Through Music — While Being a Patient There Himself
It's not every day you hear a live concert inside a hospital waiting room. But for the past few weeks, the sound of a violin have become a common occurrence at La Rabida Children's Hospital in Chicago, thanks to 10-year-old Nathan Dow from Palatine. "I enjoy playing my violin for...
Should You Mask Up for Holiday Gatherings? Here's What Chicago's Top Doc is Saying
With cases of COVID-19 and influenza continuing to climb across the Chicago area, many residents are wondering what risk holiday travel and family gatherings entail with Christmas just days away. While CDC data shows Cook County and most of the Chicago area remaining under a "medium" COVID-19 community level, Chicago's...
Mother of 4 Hopes for Miracle After High Mold Levels Sicken Family, Force Them From Home
Jeannette Farris was monitoring a leak inside the rental home her family lived in, but it wasn't until her kids starting getting sick she realized she should check for mold. "I called Midwest Aerobiology and Labs and he came out and said it was some of the highest numbers he’s ever seen," Farris said.
Body Recovered in Lake Michigan Near Where Missing Northwestern Doctoral Student's Phone Was Last Pinged
A body was recovered in Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor early Tuesday evening, close to where missing 25-year-old Northwestern doctoral student Peter Salvino's phone was last pinged before he went missing early Sunday morning. Chicago police confirmed shortly after 6 p.m. that a body was recovered in Diversey Harbor, but...
Emails Show How the Relationship Between the Bears and Chicago Officials Turned ‘Toxic' Before Arlington Heights Bid
As the Chicago Bears eye a move from Soldier Field to suburban Arlington Heights, Chicago officials have publicly lobbied the team to stay, with Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposing renovation plans for the 100-year-old stadium that even include a dome. But internal communications obtained by NBC 5 Investigates show that by the time she made that pitch, the relationship between the city and the franchise was already irreparably broken.
Body of Missing Northwestern Doctoral Student Peter Salvino Found in Lake Michigan
A body was recovered in Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor early Tuesday evening has been identified as that of 25-year-old Northwestern doctoral student Peter Salvino. Chicago police confirmed shortly after 6 p.m. that a body was recovered in Diversey Harbor, near where his phone had pinged for the final time after his disappearance.
With Blizzard-Like Conditions Possible Ahead of Christmas, Travelers Advised to Alter Plans, Prep for Bitter Cold
A large swath of the Midwest could see a major winter storm later this week, bringing blizzard-like conditions and intense winds, along with likely altering travel plans for millions venturing out of town ahead of Christmas. While forecasts are unclear as to how much snow may actually fall in the...
‘Blizzard-like' Conditions Prompt Adler Planetarium to Announce Closures
Adler Planetarium announced Wednesday closures will be in effect due to oncoming weather that is forecasted to bring heavy snow, fierce winds and dangerous temperatures into the Chicago area. To keep potential visitors home, the planetarium said it will be closed Friday and Saturday. "Due to forecasted snowy and blizzard-like...
Family, Friends of Missing 25-Year-Old Northwestern Doctoral Student Asking Public to Share Surveillance Videos
Family and friends of Peter Salvino, a 25-year-old Northwestern University Doctoral student who went missing Saturday night in Lincoln Park, are asking for the public's help to check surveillance footage of nearby businesses and residences, in hopes that they can retrace the missing man's steps. "The goal is to get...
Person Killed in Fire at Residential Building in Austin
One person was killed in a fire Wednesday morning in Austin on the West Side. The blaze broke out after 10:30 a.m. at a two-story building in the 1600 block of North Mayfield Avenue, Chicago fire officials said. One person was killed in the fire, according to officials. Authorities have...
‘Record-Breaking' Flu Season Has Chicago's Top Doctor Worried Ahead of Christmas
With the Christmas holiday right around the corner, respiratory illnesses continue to be a big concern in the medical community, with Chicago’s top doctor saying that the city is seeing a “record-breaking” year for flu cases. Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health,...
NBC Chicago
Person Fatally Shot on Rooftop Parking Lot at West Town Mariano's
A man was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle Monday afternoon on the rooftop parking lot of the Mariano's location in Chicago's West Town neighborhood, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 4:30 p.m. at Mariano's, 2021 W. Chicago Ave. According to police, a 27-year-old man was...
Cooper Roberts, Boy, 8, Paralyzed in Highland Park Shooting, Continues to Push Forward, Mother Says
Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy paralyzed in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting, has continued to move forward in his recovery, his mother stated in an update Monday, explaining "progress and recovery physically and emotionally are slow and difficult." "Even on days when he is tired, scared,...
Northwestern Doctoral Student Reported Missing After Leaving Party in Lincoln Park
Chicago police are asking for the public's help to locate Peter Salvino, a 25-year-old doctoral student at Northwestern University who was last seen Saturday night in Lincoln Park, authorities said. Salvino left a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, according to family....
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Holiday Masking, Pharmacies Limiting Purchases
Should you mask up for your holiday gatherings as respiratory viruses spread?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Should You Mask Up for Holiday Gatherings? Here's What Chicago's Top Doc is Saying. With cases of COVID-19 and influenza continuing to climb across the...
Future of Hammond Emergency Room in Question as Franciscan Health Plans Closure
The future of a Hammond, Indiana emergency room is in question as Franciscan Health wants to close the doors to the city's only emergency room, but the city of Hammond is holding out hope that a court order could keep services open to the community. Geraldine Hartfield and her husband...
Peter Salvino's Family Issues Statement Mourning ‘Devastating Loss' After Body Found
The family of a Northwestern doctoral student whose body was found in Lake Michigan on Tuesday has issued a statement thanking the public for their assistance in the search, and asking for privacy as they mourn his loss. Peter Salvino, 25, was found dead after friends and family reported him...
