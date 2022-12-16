ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lodge, MT

Top 5 Things I Really Hope to See in Billings in 2023!

As a town, I think Billings has gone a bit stale over the years. I'm talking mostly in regard to the things to do in the town for folks my age. It's gotten pretty boring to go to the same places with friends and seeing the same things around town. So, here's what I wish to see in the Magic City in the next year. Let me know if there's anything you'd like to see that I missed. Here's the list.
I Spent An Hour To Find The Best Oil Change Pricing in Billings

I'm honestly exhausted, mentally, after realizing I needed to get the oil changed in my car. Since moving to Billings, I haven't had this issue... as my last car came with free oil changes for 5 years from the dealer. After trading that vehicle in last year, my new ride (from Kia) didn't come with that luxury. So, I set off on the adventure to find the most reasonable pricing for an oil change.
These 4 Restaurants in Billings Are the Fanciest According to You

The meaning of the word "fancy" is extremely vague because everybody has a different meaning of the word. It could mean the most expensive, or even having the most extravagant experience. Billings doesn't have a whole lot of fancy places in the traditional sense, but we did ask you on Facebook where you think our fanciest restaurants are in town, and we found your top four.
EWW! Billings Area Has Some of the Absolute Worst Stinky Places

Have you ever woken up in Billings and just hated the smell? I'm talking some awful stenches that make it seem like something awful is burning up, or maybe even something much viler, depending on where you live of course. I think I have a few places in and around Billings that are just awful smelling. This is not to say that these places are bad, just stinky.
An Open Letter to the Man at Kohl’s in Billings

My spouse and I ventured out to Kohl’s in Shiloh Crossing to do a little holiday shopping. We were a couple of the first customers last Saturday morning to beat the crowds. We noticed a man was watching us as we ventured through the store. Wherever we were he was there...
Single Digit Highs Will Plunge Billings into a Super Deep Freeze

Most of Montana has gone through a massive snowstorm recently but it seems like Billings got a pretty small amount of that snow in comparison to other areas. However, the snow isn't going to be a massive issue this weekend; instead, we're about to see some frigid temperatures starting this weekend that will continue into next week. We hope you'll like single digit highs and negative teens for lows.
Don’t Panic, Billings. Lights and Sirens on Saturday are Xmas Cheer

Now in its third year, Billings' Shop With a Cop program is a pretty special event, especially for the 50 local children who get the opportunity to go Christmas shopping with local responders. These kids also get to experience the thrill of riding in cop cars, fire trucks, and other emergency vehicles on Saturday (12/17) through the heart of downtown Billings.
Vets of Montana Need Very Simple Wishlist Filled This Week in Billings

This charity is asking the Billings greater area to fulfill these Christmas wishes and they are so easy to accomplish. Let’s get all of the stars filled and give back to our vets and their families. Some of these lists include sweatpants, socks, gloves, hats, dog food and treats. This stuff is easy to get and it feels great to help others in need! Make sure to grab an ornament, so you know exactly what to gift.
Billings is Losing It Over Huge Energy Bill Increases City-Wide

The City of Billings is up in arms on social media today because it seems like everybody has seen massive increases in their energy bills. Normally during the Winter, people see increases in price due to turning on their heat. But the consensus of many citizens is that the increase is extremely massive; sometimes even up to triple what it was the previous month.
Overnight Shooting Between 2 People on Broadwater in Billings

According to the Billings Police Department Overnight:. Billings Police Officers responded to the 200 block of Broadwater Ave in Billings around 1:42 AM after a call of shots fired. On arrival, police spoke to locals and found nobody witnessed the shooting, however video footage showed two suspects exchanging gunfire. As...
Controversial Psychologist, Jordan Peterson, Is Coming To Montana

Canadian Psychologist and media personality, Jordan Peterson, will be stopping in Montana on his "Beyond Order: 12 More Rules For Life Tour". Well, if you have any social media of any kind, chances are you ran across one of his clips. He is a well-dressed, well-spoken, Canadian Psychologist giving life lessons and personal views on the world.
