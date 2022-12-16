Read full article on original website
Top 5 Things I Really Hope to See in Billings in 2023!
As a town, I think Billings has gone a bit stale over the years. I'm talking mostly in regard to the things to do in the town for folks my age. It's gotten pretty boring to go to the same places with friends and seeing the same things around town. So, here's what I wish to see in the Magic City in the next year. Let me know if there's anything you'd like to see that I missed. Here's the list.
Thanks to this Dog Salon in Billings, My Pooch has Never Looked So Good
Peanut is the cutest nut in the tree of peas. He’s a Pekinese and if you watch the Westminster Dog Shows over Thanksgiving, you’d know Pekinese win the competition quite often. It’s because of their coat! Their fur is like human hair. Credit Nikki V. Peanut used...
Help Fill Empty Stockings in Billings And Make Christmas Special
This holiday season, there are over 850 children in Foster Care within Yellowstone County alone. Of those, Yellowstone Valley Woman Magazine is trying to bring Christmas to 200 of them this year. What is needed?. Yellowstone Valley Woman Magazine has a complete, updated daily list of kids and what they...
I Spent An Hour To Find The Best Oil Change Pricing in Billings
I'm honestly exhausted, mentally, after realizing I needed to get the oil changed in my car. Since moving to Billings, I haven't had this issue... as my last car came with free oil changes for 5 years from the dealer. After trading that vehicle in last year, my new ride (from Kia) didn't come with that luxury. So, I set off on the adventure to find the most reasonable pricing for an oil change.
These 4 Restaurants in Billings Are the Fanciest According to You
The meaning of the word "fancy" is extremely vague because everybody has a different meaning of the word. It could mean the most expensive, or even having the most extravagant experience. Billings doesn't have a whole lot of fancy places in the traditional sense, but we did ask you on Facebook where you think our fanciest restaurants are in town, and we found your top four.
Wind Chill Warning with 50 Below Possible In Effect For Billings
Good news for the winter weather lovers out there, the National Weather Service has just issued a notice related to the cold snap we are experiencing in Montana. Wind Chill Warning (Now through 6 PM Wednesday) According to NWS Billings, a wind chill warning is now in effect until 6...
EWW! Billings Area Has Some of the Absolute Worst Stinky Places
Have you ever woken up in Billings and just hated the smell? I'm talking some awful stenches that make it seem like something awful is burning up, or maybe even something much viler, depending on where you live of course. I think I have a few places in and around Billings that are just awful smelling. This is not to say that these places are bad, just stinky.
An Open Letter to the Man at Kohl’s in Billings
My spouse and I ventured out to Kohl’s in Shiloh Crossing to do a little holiday shopping. We were a couple of the first customers last Saturday morning to beat the crowds. We noticed a man was watching us as we ventured through the store. Wherever we were he was there...
Single Digit Highs Will Plunge Billings into a Super Deep Freeze
Most of Montana has gone through a massive snowstorm recently but it seems like Billings got a pretty small amount of that snow in comparison to other areas. However, the snow isn't going to be a massive issue this weekend; instead, we're about to see some frigid temperatures starting this weekend that will continue into next week. We hope you'll like single digit highs and negative teens for lows.
This Beautiful Pittie Named Tyson is Ready for His Forever Home
We have a lot of fun every Wednesday at our studios, because we are graced with a beautiful dog who is up for adoption at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Today, Tyson paid us a visit, and we found out just how much he loves being pet and getting his butt scratched!
Don’t Panic, Billings. Lights and Sirens on Saturday are Xmas Cheer
Now in its third year, Billings' Shop With a Cop program is a pretty special event, especially for the 50 local children who get the opportunity to go Christmas shopping with local responders. These kids also get to experience the thrill of riding in cop cars, fire trucks, and other emergency vehicles on Saturday (12/17) through the heart of downtown Billings.
The Top 10 BEST Tattoo Shops in Billings, Montana To Get Tattooed
Here in Billings, we have no shortage of options for a tattoo. Over the years, I've gained a bunch of random ones... and recently it's been on my mind to get more done. So, instead of researching and keeping my findings to myself... why not share them with you?. We've...
Vets of Montana Need Very Simple Wishlist Filled This Week in Billings
This charity is asking the Billings greater area to fulfill these Christmas wishes and they are so easy to accomplish. Let’s get all of the stars filled and give back to our vets and their families. Some of these lists include sweatpants, socks, gloves, hats, dog food and treats. This stuff is easy to get and it feels great to help others in need! Make sure to grab an ornament, so you know exactly what to gift.
We Asked, You Said… These are the Worst Traffic Lights in Billings
Traffic is probably one of our favorite things to complain about. Billings is growing and one of those growing pains is dealing with congested roads. Roundabouts - love 'em or hate 'em - are proven to help traffic, but they can't put them everywhere. So, stoplights it is. We're all...
Early Morning Weapons Complaint Starts Off Holiday Week in Billings
This just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Early this morning, around 2:42 AM, Billings Police responded to the 3300 block of Winchell for a "Weapons Complaint". On arrival, Officers located approximately two bullet holes in a residence. No injuries have been reported, and the investigation is ongoing. As...
Billings is Losing It Over Huge Energy Bill Increases City-Wide
The City of Billings is up in arms on social media today because it seems like everybody has seen massive increases in their energy bills. Normally during the Winter, people see increases in price due to turning on their heat. But the consensus of many citizens is that the increase is extremely massive; sometimes even up to triple what it was the previous month.
[Breaking] Robbery with Gun at Sinclair on Broadwater in Billings
This just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Tonight at 9:12 PM, Billings PD were called to 942 Broadwater for a robbery at gunpoint. The robber took an undisclosed amount of cash. They are described as Male, Native American, 6' Tall, heavy build. If you have information, contact Billings...
Overnight Shooting Between 2 People on Broadwater in Billings
According to the Billings Police Department Overnight:. Billings Police Officers responded to the 200 block of Broadwater Ave in Billings around 1:42 AM after a call of shots fired. On arrival, police spoke to locals and found nobody witnessed the shooting, however video footage showed two suspects exchanging gunfire. As...
Controversial Psychologist, Jordan Peterson, Is Coming To Montana
Canadian Psychologist and media personality, Jordan Peterson, will be stopping in Montana on his "Beyond Order: 12 More Rules For Life Tour". Well, if you have any social media of any kind, chances are you ran across one of his clips. He is a well-dressed, well-spoken, Canadian Psychologist giving life lessons and personal views on the world.
2 Billings Women Sentenced To Prison for Armed Robbery of Casino
This just in from the United States Justice Department on December 16th:. Two Billings women who admitted to stealing liquor at gunpoint from a Billings casino, firing a warning shot while fleeing, and discarding two loaded firearms on elementary school property were sentenced this week to prison. Makyla Fetter, 28,...
