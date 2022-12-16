ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox4beaumont.com

Salvation Army toy drive is blessing the local community

The Salvation Army of Port Arthur Boys & Girls Club hosted their annual Christmas toy distribution today. The Salvation Army has organized this toy drive for over 50 years. This year many toys and gifts were donated by Motiva, Valero, 5point Credit Union, Total, Zachary, and many others.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
UPDATE: Police find 83-year-old man reported missing, cold but okay

BPD Officers located Mr. Duriso wandering near Magnolia & Calder. He is cold but safe. Thank you to everyone who shared our post. Original post - BPD is searching for 83 year old Landry Duriso, 5’4, 150 lbs last seen leaving Ace Supermarket (2008 Magnolia) on foot today at 4:25 pm. Mr. Duriso is in the early stages of dementia. He was wearing a blue bubble vest, with a dark blue hoodie underneath, tan pants and white/black shoes.
BEAUMONT, TX

