Salvation Army toy drive is blessing the local community
The Salvation Army of Port Arthur Boys & Girls Club hosted their annual Christmas toy distribution today. The Salvation Army has organized this toy drive for over 50 years. This year many toys and gifts were donated by Motiva, Valero, 5point Credit Union, Total, Zachary, and many others.
The Morning Show keeps the Countdown to Christmas rolling at Home Furniture Plus Bedding
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show keeps the Countdown to Christmas rolling at Home Furniture Plus Bedding in Beaumont. Our annual Countdown to Christmas contest is on The Morning Show from Dec. 12th till the 23rd. Tune in as we feature gift ideas from one local business per day. Watch...
Some Other Place gives out toys for children in need
BEAUMONT — At some other place, the line was down the street as families picked up donated toys for Christmas. Over 700 kids received two gifts.
UPDATE: Police find 83-year-old man reported missing, cold but okay
BPD Officers located Mr. Duriso wandering near Magnolia & Calder. He is cold but safe. Thank you to everyone who shared our post. Original post - BPD is searching for 83 year old Landry Duriso, 5’4, 150 lbs last seen leaving Ace Supermarket (2008 Magnolia) on foot today at 4:25 pm. Mr. Duriso is in the early stages of dementia. He was wearing a blue bubble vest, with a dark blue hoodie underneath, tan pants and white/black shoes.
