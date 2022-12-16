BPD Officers located Mr. Duriso wandering near Magnolia & Calder. He is cold but safe. Thank you to everyone who shared our post. Original post - BPD is searching for 83 year old Landry Duriso, 5’4, 150 lbs last seen leaving Ace Supermarket (2008 Magnolia) on foot today at 4:25 pm. Mr. Duriso is in the early stages of dementia. He was wearing a blue bubble vest, with a dark blue hoodie underneath, tan pants and white/black shoes.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO