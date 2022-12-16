Read full article on original website
Kelly Graves picks up 200th win at Oregon as Ducks down No. 17 Arkansas
SAN DIEGO, Ore. — In a highly-competitive battle at the San Diego Invitational, No. 16 Oregon downed No. 17 Arkansas 85-78 Tuesday in women's college basketball. The matchup certainly lived up to its top-20 billing, as the Ducks and Razorbacks went back-and-forth for the entire game. But in the...
Slow start dooms Oregon men against Utah Valley
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon men’s basketball team will enter its Christmas break on a sour note after suffering a 77-72 loss to Utah Valley. The Ducks entered Tuesday having won their last three games, but started slow against their WAC opponents. The Wolverines entered halftime with a...
Five-star QB Dante Moore flips commitment from Oregon to UCLA
EUGENE, Ore. — The roller coaster of emotions involving Oregon football recruiting can be a wild one. Sunday fans rejoiced at hearing the news that Ducks quarterback Bo Nix will be returning to Eugene to play in 2023. But as Newton's third law says, for every action there is...
Ducks Quarterback Bo Nix returning to Oregon for 2023 season
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon quarterback Bo Nix told the media on Friday that he still hadn’t made a decision in regards to the 2023 season. The choice of whether to stay in Eugene or declare for the NFL Draft finally came Sunday, with Nix announcing on social media that he is returning to play for Oregon next season.
Oregon volleyball head coach Matt Ulmer inks contract extension
EUGENE, Ore. — The college volleyball season came to a close Saturday with Texas defeating Louisville in the national championship. The Ducks had an incredible season, going undefeated at home and reaching the Elite 8. The man in charge of the team won't be leaving Oregon anytime soon. The...
Oregon Women's Basketball gets fifth win in a row over College of Charleston
Christmas is almost here, which means PAC-12 basketball is right around the corner. And the Oregon Women's basketball team has been on fire since their last loss to North Carolina on Thanksgiving. The Ducks took on the College of Charleston Sunday, for their final home game before the start of...
Oregon QB Bo Nix announces he will return to Eugene for one more season with the Ducks
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon Quarterback Bo Nix has announced that he will be returning to Eugene. Nix transferred to Oregon prior to this season where he played four years at Auburn. Nix and the Ducks will take on the Tar Heels of North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl on...
'Team Long Road' finishes cross-country walk
NEWPORT, Ore. — A group of US Marine Corps veterans just finished a walk across the entire country. We first told you about "Team Long Road" last week. They got to Newport on Saturday after starting their walk in Boston during the summer. It's part of a campaign to...
Owner of Oregon Coast camel ride business accused of recording people in bathroom
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The owner of a company that offers camel rides on the Oregon coast is accused of hiding surveillance cameras in his bathroom and secretly recording people, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said. John David Bonander, 48, of Pacific City, was arrested ot two counts of...
'Give a pint, get a pint' Bloodworks Northwest partners with Hop Valley for blood drive
"Give a pint, get a pint." That's the gist of a blood drive happening in Eugene for the next three weeks. Bloodworks Northwest is marking the fifth anniversary of the deadly Amtrak derailment near Dupont, Washington. That day, Bloodworks says it sent about 150 units of blood to local hospitals.
Eugene Airport prepared for increased holiday travel
EUGENE, Ore. — With Christmas right around the corner, traffic at the Eugene Airport is expected to pick up towards the end of the week. According to Andrew Martz, the assistant airport director, the December 22 and 23 are expected to be the two biggest travel days of the winter holiday season.
Police: I-5 traffic stop leads K9 to discovery of suspected cocaine
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A man is in custody on drug charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 5 in Linn County, Oregon State Police reported. Just after 1 p.m. Monday, an OSP senior trooper stopped a passenger car for following too close on I-5 northbound near milepost 219.
Greenhill Humane Society offers cold weather safety tips for pets
EUGENE, Ore. — With cold weather forecasted for the area, Greenhill Humane Society is encouraging pet owners to take extra precaution in keeping pets safe from the elements. Greenhill says dry, cold air, chilly rain, sleet, and snow can cause chapped paws, itchy skin, and other discomforts to your pet.
Oregon State University receives $1.7 million federal grant for cybersecurity scholarships
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced Monday that Oregon State University (OSU) is receiving $1,727,359 from the National Science Foundation (NSF)’s CyberCorps Scholarship for Service (SFS). The grant is an attempt to train highly qualified cybersecurity professionals to serve in federal, state, local,...
Highway 20 turns deadly over the weekend, officials investigating two fatal wrecks
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were killed over the weekend on Highway 20 in Benton County, officials say. On Saturday, December 17, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Ford Explorer was traveling westbound near Granger Avenue and crossed the center line into eastbound traffic. The Ford crashed head-on with a semi-truck carrying US Postal Mail. A Toyota Highlander was behind the Ford Explorer and was hit by the semi-truck after the initial collision.
Alluvium to provide Christmas meals and resources for the unhoused
EUGENE, Ore. — Christmas Day from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., Alluvium is partnering up with other local groups in the community to distribute food and supplies for the unhoused. Alluvium says warm food, snacks and groceries, supplied by FOOD For Lane County, will be distributed to those in need.
Chabad of Eugene lights menorah to commemorate the beginning of Hanukkah
EUGENE, Ore. — A nine-foot tall menorah has been set up in the 5th Street Market alley to commemorate the beginning of Hanukkah. Held by Chabad of Eugene, the lighting had members of Eugene's Jewish community, friends, families, and Eugene's mayor Lucy Vinis in attendance. "When [Mayor Vinis] comes...
City of Eugene prepared for possible winter storm; warming centers available
EUGENE, Ore. — With icy weather looming in the forecast, the National Weather Service issued a 'Winter Storm Watch' for the southern Willamette Valley; including the City of Eugene. The winter storm is expected to bring freezing rain, with power outages and tree damage expected due to potential ice accumulations.
Semi carrying mail, two pickups collide on exit ramp to I-5 rest stop near Cottage Grove
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A semi carrying mail and two pickups collided on the exit ramp to a rest stop off of Interstate 5 Wednesday morning near Cottage Grove. The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. at the northbound rest stop at milepost 178 on I-5. Oregon State Police and...
Lyndsie Leech sworn in as Ward 7 interim councilor
EUGENE, Ore. — Lyndsie Leech is officially a Eugene city councilor. She was sworn in the Interim Ward 7 councilor earlier Monday, December 19. Leech is filling the position after Claire Syrett was recalled back in September. She says that recall represented the tension in the ward and inspired...
