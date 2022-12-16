ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cheverus 58, Westbrook 51

Edward Little 61, Lewiston 59

Forest Hills Consolidated 81, North Haven Community 16

Hall-Dale 52, Oak Hill 33

Islesboro Central 51, Pine Tree Academy 39

Machias 69, Jonesport-Beals 39

Mt. Ararat 42, Leavitt Area 36

Orono 93, Hermon 38

Poland Regional/Whittier 69, Wells 65

Richmond 67, Valley 60

South Aroostook Community 73, East Grand (GHC) 19

Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 55, Carrabec 43

Traip (Robert W.) Academy 42, Sacopee Valley 33

Woodland 73, Sumner Memorial 63

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

