Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cheverus 58, Westbrook 51
Edward Little 61, Lewiston 59
Forest Hills Consolidated 81, North Haven Community 16
Hall-Dale 52, Oak Hill 33
Islesboro Central 51, Pine Tree Academy 39
Machias 69, Jonesport-Beals 39
Mt. Ararat 42, Leavitt Area 36
Orono 93, Hermon 38
Poland Regional/Whittier 69, Wells 65
Richmond 67, Valley 60
South Aroostook Community 73, East Grand (GHC) 19
Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 55, Carrabec 43
Traip (Robert W.) Academy 42, Sacopee Valley 33
Woodland 73, Sumner Memorial 63
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0