Keep An Eye Out: Bell County, Texas Most Wanted For December
Law enforcement in Bell County is always looking to keep us safe. Some of us may even not realize when a crime is taking place. But unfortunately every day, it does happen. Some individuals crimes are minor, and may result in a fine. Other however require a harsher sentence. Some individuals also chose to run from the law.
lavacacountytoday.com
From Successful Cattleman to Man Burner
C attlemen are a large part of the great and colorful history of Texas. They are credited with saving the state from financial ruin after the Civil War and their lives have been chronicled by many writers down through the years. Researching the Handbook of Texas Online, I found so...
KWTX
Waco native set to take on Baylor in Bowl Game
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - When the Baylor football team travels to Fort Worth for the Armed Forces Bowl Thursday, there will be some Waco natives standing on the opposite sideline. Baylor’s opponent, Air Force, has a couple local guys on the roster. One of those is former Bishop Reicher QB Ben Brittain.
One Waco, Texas Woman Tried To Use What To Smuggle Items Into Jail?
We all know crime doesn't pay. Committing any crime usually results in the individual in question going through the legal process, and possible jail time. But after the legal process has taken its course, and the individual is either convicted or found innocent, that's the where the story usually ends.
KWTX
Premiere Cinemas bids farewell to Temple mall
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Premiere cinemas is bidding a farewell to Temple mall at the end-of-the-year according to company officials. The cinema, which opened on Thanksgiving in 2002 just completed its 20th year of service to the area will be closing their doors for good after Christmas. “We’ve loved being...
hellogeorgetown.com
Family Barn Coming to Georgetown, TX
Family Barn is coming soon to Georgetown, TX. Owned and operated by Sema and Vasily Logvinenko, Family Barn is a coffee shop and playground the whole family can enjoy. Parents, grandparents, and friends can relax and have a coffee while the little ones are having fun on the playground. “Our...
A Texas Today Exclusive: The story of the Rosebud
TEMPLE, Texas — If you knew fashion back in the eighties and lived in Temple, Texas you knew RoseBud. For 30 years, the iconic store brought in high fashion from all over the world, and at the center of it all was Betty Thrasher. Thrasher, Tom Ford's aunt, opened...
2022 Feast in the East in Waco will feed hundreds in the community
WACO, Texas — The 7th Annual Feast in the East is will take place on December 22, 2022 at City of Waco Multi-Purpose Center from 2 P.M. to 6 P.M. At the Feast in the East, community members will be able to receive a free warm meal, and donations for seasonal gifts like coats, hats, gloves and blankets to give to families in need.
Welcome Back! Killeen, Texas’ Hallmark Restaurant Has Reopened And The City Is Ecstatic
Somewhere up there, somebody must like us in Killeen, Texas because our prayers have been answered. Earlier this year in June, I wrote an article saying farewell to the iconic, homestyle favorite Hallmark Restaurant ,which specializes in comfort food that you can see right here. IT WANS'T GOODBYE, IT WAS...
The City of Killeen wants you to be prepared for freezing temperatures
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is telling residents to prepare for the artic cold front coming in on Thursday, Dec. 22. Although roads are not expected to be affected by frozen precipitation, it's important to make sure everything is ready for the freeze that will likely last until Saturday.
Re-Establishment Of Prop A Possible In Harker Heights, Texas
Prop A's acceptance and then repeal has been a controversial talking point as of late. For those unaware of this measure, this controversy first began in November. On November 8th, 2022, Prop A passed with enough votes from the population of Harker Heights. The Proposition decriminalized marijuana in Harker Heights, and also decriminalized marijuana possession of up to four ounces.
KWTX
Killeen Christmas sequenced light display offers a free 90-minute show
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen resident provides 90 minutes of Christmas entertainment for free with a sequenced light show. He said a popular holiday movie that he would watch every year when he was growing up inspired his light display. “I always wanted to do Christmas lights,” Killeen resident,...
Don’t Walk, Run Killeen Texas ! Liquor Store Will Be Closed Christmas Weekend
Merry Christmas Central Texas! It definitely is my favorite time of the year, this is when my family comes in from out of town, I make new memories with family and friends, and most importantly there’s no better type of party than a Christmas party. I don’t care if you host an ugly sweater party, your standard Christmas party, or even a nightmare on Elm Street Christmas party, Christmas parties are tons of fun.
Local movie theater closes doors after 20 years in the communtiy
TEMPLE, Texas — After 20 years of serving the community, Premiere Cinemas is closing its chapter at the Temple mall, according to the company Facebook. The cinema wants to remind residents they have one week to use any remaining gift and reward cards. In a farewell message on their...
KWTX
Groesbeck family trailer home of eight torches before the holidays
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A family of eight’s home in Groesbeck is gone after a breaker box overheated and started a fire. Family members said it was a scary situation for them and they’re trying to figure out how to deal with this devastating loss right before Christmas.
KWTX
Temple PD investigating aggravated robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery, according to a press release. Officers say they were dispatched to the 1100 block of S. 1st St. at 8:22 p.m. in response to an aggravated robbery where the suspect showed a knife before stealing a female’s wallet.
fox44news.com
New Tennyson Middle School Principal named
Waco (FOX 44) — The Waco Independent School District has named a new principal for Tennyson Middle School. Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon selected Bradford McMillan as the next person to lead the school. McMillan is currently an assistant principal at Killeen High School. McMillan will begin work on January...
KWTX
Killeen Police search for credit card theft suspect
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Crime Stoppers and the Killeen Police Department are asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspect involved in credit card abuse. A debit credit card, a military ID card, a social security number card, and a firearm were taken...
KWTX
Bell County Fire and Rescue responds to Nolanville home fire
NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Nolanville home was cleared from a fire Monday morning in Bell County. The Central Bell County Fire and Rescue responded at 6:54 a.m. Dec. 19 to a residential structure fire that began after lightening struck the home. Multiple units from Central Bell County Fire and...
fox44news.com
Man held in Killeen car-to-car shooting
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 22-year-old Killeen man remains in the Bell County Jail after being arrested following a pursuit in connection with a car-to-car shooting incident which occurred last Wednesday. Killeen Police Department Assistant Chief Alex Gerhart said it started in a Killeen residential neighborhood on Sand Dollar...
KTEM NewsRadio
Temple, TX
