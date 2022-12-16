ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Wild neighborhood party raises concerns over vacation rental homes in Cleveland

By Melissa Reid
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13vGzD_0jkQ2f3o00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – There are growing concerns over vacation rental homes in the city of Cleveland.

A wild party has a Tremont neighborhood concerned.

“I woke up around 3:30 a.m. and it was pandemonium,” said homeowner Aaron Price.

440 numbers to run out in 2024; new area code to dial in

Price lives on West 6th Street in Tremont. Cameras outside his home captured 20-plus cars parking on his property to attend a large party at a house across the street early Sunday morning.

Video shows someone pulling out what appears to be a handgun and pointing it at another car.

Neighbors say the home is listed on a vacation rental website.

“We see people in and out, a lot of different people,” said neighbor Jackson
Herzog.

In the City of Cleveland, it is technically illegal to operate a full-time vacation rental home without seeking a zoning change and other regulatory approvals.

Bill passes banning dog, cat remains from being sold as pet food; heads to governor’s desk

Ward 3 Councilman Kerry McCormack said the city’s law department is looking into the owners.

Right now, the city relies on the listing websites to report any illegal use.

“They have a really shoddy record of actually enforcing these party houses. It’s really frustrating,” said McCormack.

McCormack said he’s working on new legislation to make the law more enforceable. He expects the legislation to be heard in committee in January.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 28

Fidel Lytle
5d ago

People go to Cleveland Ohio to vacation? Who would believe that? I left Cleveland in 1977 and have not looked back. okay, Maybe a little! I am still a Browns, Indians, and Cavaliers Fan.........from Florida! Long Distance Love Affair! I remember when Cleveland had a NHL Hockey Team. The Cleveland Barons. It's been a minute since then. A long minute!

Reply(2)
4
Connie Kepke
5d ago

you couldn't pay me 💰 to live in tht area or any surrounding areas, if you're smart n especially if you have kid's you'll be much safer getting out of Cleveland, especially those area's!!!! DRUG N ALCOHOL PARTY'S n who knows why else

Reply(3)
3
Dalton James
5d ago

Tremont is over priced and is not safe !!! Move out of Cleveland !!!

Reply(1)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clevelandurbannews.com

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announces extended recreation and warming center hours as snow blizzard approaches for Christmas in Cleveland and the city's homeless and the poor are at risk....The mayor says the city is ready for the winter, and any big snow

Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-As Christmas Day approaches in the largely Black major American city of Cleveland in the midst of an upcoming blizzard, freezing cold temperatures and extremely hazardous weather...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Squatters may have started fire in Cleveland home, firefighters say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters battled a house fire in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Crews were called out to the home in the 3400 block of E. 125th Street around 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, heave smoke was seen coming from the back of the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were shot at a Cleveland convenience store Tuesday evening. The shooting happened around 7 pm at the Alexandria Market located at 7602 Madison Avenue. A 13-year-old male and a 66-year-old man were taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition, according to Cleveland EMS. This...
CLEVELAND, OH
Jake Wells

Where to find the best Christmas lights in the area

Christmas light displayPhoto byPhoto by Steven Van Elk (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Where can you find the best Christmas lights around? Well, I've got a great list for you and all of these are free (unlike the paid attractions a the Akron Zoo, Stan Hywet, or the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds).
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a bakery with delicious treats?. If so, you should visit these local businesses in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you like cakes, you can't go wrong with this bakery in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood. All of their cakes are made from scratch and made to order. Customers can't get enough of their carrot cake. They also make a fantastic black forest cake along with tiramisu and Chantilly cakes, which are simple-syrup-laced sponge cakes topped with whipped cream. The bakery also offers a wide selection of cheesecakes, including (but not limited to) apple caramel, Oreo, raspberry lemonade, mocha chocolate chip, key lime, vanilla, and banana split.
CLEVELAND, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Erect Saniyah's #PuttheGunsDown Sign: Waiting for Response from Law Director

Members of the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga CountyPhoto byBrown Report Newspaper. Cleveland, OH. - Members of the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County (BWCCC) erected a “Put the Guns Down” sign in memory of Saniyah Nicholson. The 9-year-old was killed in Cleveland’s Lee/Harvard Community on June 20, 2018. The organization is committed to lobbying for fair, equitable, and impartial legislation. They are adamant about reminding young people about the consequences of their reckless behavior and the consequences of guns and violence.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

81K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy