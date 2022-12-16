ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Waco, TX

In McLennan County, Waco is known as the "Heart of Texas." This city, situated between Austin and Dallas, sits along the famous Brazos River. Despite its size, Waco has plenty of attractions and activities that make your visit there worthwhile. Meanwhile, Waco's community welcomes the younger generation since it's home...
WACO, TX
US105

Keep An Eye Out: Bell County, Texas Most Wanted For December

Law enforcement in Bell County is always looking to keep us safe. Some of us may even not realize when a crime is taking place. But unfortunately every day, it does happen. Some individuals crimes are minor, and may result in a fine. Other however require a harsher sentence. Some individuals also chose to run from the law.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Waco native set to take on Baylor in Bowl Game

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - When the Baylor football team travels to Fort Worth for the Armed Forces Bowl Thursday, there will be some Waco natives standing on the opposite sideline. Baylor’s opponent, Air Force, has a couple local guys on the roster. One of those is former Bishop Reicher QB Ben Brittain.
WACO, TX
KWTX

North Pole coming to Central Texas for three-day Christmas celebration

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The North Pole is coming to Central Texas, and not just the arctic blast that we’re expecting, but a three-day event which will transform a small Central Texas downtown into a winter wonderland, complete with real snow. Area businesses are joining forces Wednesday through Friday...
MCGREGOR, TX
FOX 44 News

Grants to assist in Central Texas rural home repairs

FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Hood’s Habitat for Humanity will use a $350,000 Housing Preservation Grant to repair approximately 20 homes in nearby rural areas. The homes will be throughout Bell, Coryell, Falls, Milam and Lampasas Counties, according to a statement. Rural Development will partner with the Texas Veterans Commission, the Department of […]
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Waco to open warming center

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – The City of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will open the Sul Ross Community Center at 1414 Jefferson Avenue as a warming center based on the predicted weather forecast. The Sul Ross Community Center will open Thursday, December 22, at 3 p.m....
WACO, TX
KCEN

2022 Feast in the East in Waco will feed hundreds in the community

WACO, Texas — The 7th Annual Feast in the East is will take place on December 22, 2022 at City of Waco Multi-Purpose Center from 2 P.M. to 6 P.M. At the Feast in the East, community members will be able to receive a free warm meal, and donations for seasonal gifts like coats, hats, gloves and blankets to give to families in need.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Waco restaurant recovering after fire

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A well-known Waco restaurant needs your help during its time of need. An electrical fire sparked in the building of the TruJamaica restaurant in East Waco on December 8. The fire was smoldering for hours and left significant damage to the kitchen, dining room and roof areas. No injuries have been reported due to the fire happening after-hours.
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Don’t Walk, Run Killeen Texas ! Liquor Store Will Be Closed Christmas Weekend

Merry Christmas Central Texas! It definitely is my favorite time of the year, this is when my family comes in from out of town, I make new memories with family and friends, and most importantly there’s no better type of party than a Christmas party. I don’t care if you host an ugly sweater party, your standard Christmas party, or even a nightmare on Elm Street Christmas party, Christmas parties are tons of fun.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Local movie theater closes doors after 20 years in the communtiy

TEMPLE, Texas — After 20 years of serving the community, Premiere Cinemas is closing its chapter at the Temple mall, according to the company Facebook. The cinema wants to remind residents they have one week to use any remaining gift and reward cards. In a farewell message on their...
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Deed dispute over Waco property pits family against land investor

John Dollins is living with his wife and 14-year-old son on a narrow sliver of land just across from Brazos Park East on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Since moving back to his hometown last year from South Dakota, he has renovated the stone house his late parents built and has enjoyed the property with its horses, hayfields and view of Brazos River cliffs.
WACO, TX
