travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Waco, TX
In McLennan County, Waco is known as the "Heart of Texas." This city, situated between Austin and Dallas, sits along the famous Brazos River. Despite its size, Waco has plenty of attractions and activities that make your visit there worthwhile. Meanwhile, Waco's community welcomes the younger generation since it's home...
Keep An Eye Out: Bell County, Texas Most Wanted For December
Law enforcement in Bell County is always looking to keep us safe. Some of us may even not realize when a crime is taking place. But unfortunately every day, it does happen. Some individuals crimes are minor, and may result in a fine. Other however require a harsher sentence. Some individuals also chose to run from the law.
KWTX
Waco native set to take on Baylor in Bowl Game
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - When the Baylor football team travels to Fort Worth for the Armed Forces Bowl Thursday, there will be some Waco natives standing on the opposite sideline. Baylor’s opponent, Air Force, has a couple local guys on the roster. One of those is former Bishop Reicher QB Ben Brittain.
One Waco, Texas Woman Tried To Use What To Smuggle Items Into Jail?
We all know crime doesn't pay. Committing any crime usually results in the individual in question going through the legal process, and possible jail time. But after the legal process has taken its course, and the individual is either convicted or found innocent, that's the where the story usually ends.
KWTX
North Pole coming to Central Texas for three-day Christmas celebration
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The North Pole is coming to Central Texas, and not just the arctic blast that we’re expecting, but a three-day event which will transform a small Central Texas downtown into a winter wonderland, complete with real snow. Area businesses are joining forces Wednesday through Friday...
Grants to assist in Central Texas rural home repairs
FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Hood’s Habitat for Humanity will use a $350,000 Housing Preservation Grant to repair approximately 20 homes in nearby rural areas. The homes will be throughout Bell, Coryell, Falls, Milam and Lampasas Counties, according to a statement. Rural Development will partner with the Texas Veterans Commission, the Department of […]
fox44news.com
Waco to open warming center
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – The City of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will open the Sul Ross Community Center at 1414 Jefferson Avenue as a warming center based on the predicted weather forecast. The Sul Ross Community Center will open Thursday, December 22, at 3 p.m....
KWTX
Central Texas group to give away free hay to keep local pets warm during upcoming freeze
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Lost & Found Pets group will be giving away free hay Tuesday, Dec. 20, to pet owners who normally keep dogs or cats outside, according to Michelle Ann. As the KWTX Weather Authority has been warning us, an arctic air mass will...
Does Killeen, Texas Approve Of The New Black Bear Diner?
Harker Heights, Texas has waited for almost over a year for a chance to dine at Black Bear Diner. As a matter of fact, I wrote an article earlier this year that you could find here on Black Bear diner making his debut in the South. WEST COAST MEETS THE...
2022 Feast in the East in Waco will feed hundreds in the community
WACO, Texas — The 7th Annual Feast in the East is will take place on December 22, 2022 at City of Waco Multi-Purpose Center from 2 P.M. to 6 P.M. At the Feast in the East, community members will be able to receive a free warm meal, and donations for seasonal gifts like coats, hats, gloves and blankets to give to families in need.
The City of Killeen wants you to be prepared for freezing temperatures
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is telling residents to prepare for the artic cold front coming in on Thursday, Dec. 22. Although roads are not expected to be affected by frozen precipitation, it's important to make sure everything is ready for the freeze that will likely last until Saturday.
KWTX
Waco plumber offers advice for pipe protection ahead of holiday cold snap
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We are bracing for a cold snap heading into the holiday weekend next week. For some you, you may be traveling and can’t prepare your home the night before. It’s a time when we remember the four P’s: people, plants, pets and pipes.
WacoTrib.com
Waco Salvation Army calls for bell-ringers as $180K donation goal falters
A cold drizzle Monday afternoon didn’t stop David Skelton, 68, from getting out to ring bells for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign, as he has done for the past four holiday seasons. “What warms my heart is the amount of giving, the generosity of the community,” Skelton...
fox44news.com
Waco restaurant recovering after fire
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A well-known Waco restaurant needs your help during its time of need. An electrical fire sparked in the building of the TruJamaica restaurant in East Waco on December 8. The fire was smoldering for hours and left significant damage to the kitchen, dining room and roof areas. No injuries have been reported due to the fire happening after-hours.
Pflugerville ISD to weigh possible elementary closures
Six elementary schools are being considered for possible closure: Parmer Lane, River Oaks, Dessau, Spring Hill, Brook Hollow and Pflugerville.
Was this your ticket? $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — All eyes are glued on the Dallas Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs to see if they can continue their success moving into their respective playoffs, but some wandering eyes could be looking at Central Texas after a huge lottery win. The Texas Lottery reports a...
Don’t Walk, Run Killeen Texas ! Liquor Store Will Be Closed Christmas Weekend
Merry Christmas Central Texas! It definitely is my favorite time of the year, this is when my family comes in from out of town, I make new memories with family and friends, and most importantly there’s no better type of party than a Christmas party. I don’t care if you host an ugly sweater party, your standard Christmas party, or even a nightmare on Elm Street Christmas party, Christmas parties are tons of fun.
Local movie theater closes doors after 20 years in the communtiy
TEMPLE, Texas — After 20 years of serving the community, Premiere Cinemas is closing its chapter at the Temple mall, according to the company Facebook. The cinema wants to remind residents they have one week to use any remaining gift and reward cards. In a farewell message on their...
WacoTrib.com
Deed dispute over Waco property pits family against land investor
John Dollins is living with his wife and 14-year-old son on a narrow sliver of land just across from Brazos Park East on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Since moving back to his hometown last year from South Dakota, he has renovated the stone house his late parents built and has enjoyed the property with its horses, hayfields and view of Brazos River cliffs.
fox44news.com
East Waco Empowerment Project prepares for Seventh Annual Feast in the East Program
Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The East Waco Empowerment Project is getting ready to provide free holiday meals to the community. It’s apart of their 7th Annual Feast in the East program. Volunteers will be providing food boxes for families and individuals to eat during the holidays. Between...
