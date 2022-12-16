ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Florida nonprofit weighs cuts as donations decline

By Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The days leading up to Christmas are some of the biggest for the workers and volunteers at Matthew’s Hope.

The Orange and Brevard County nonprofit’s rooms are filled with decorations and toys ready to be given out to families in need. It’s a winter wonderland adding to the workload of an already stretched organization tasked with feeding and supplying 200 homeless people every day.

However, the nonprofit’s leaders are in the middle of cutting services, thanks to a near-dire financial situation.

“We’re in more of a sinkhole than a rut,” Pastor Scott Billue said. “A sinkhole — you’re really not sure where the bottom is going to be.”

Billue said donations to the nonprofit have been cut in half, even as his donor base has grown. It’s a consequence of the economy squeezing families’ budgets tighter and tighter, which is forcing some on the lower end of the income spectrum to his door as clients.

The level of need, Billue said, was still elevated compared to pre-pandemic days. He has already cut back on the amount of food and supplies a person can receive. Future cuts may need to be more drastic.

“Sometimes it’s uncomfortable to even suggest to the community that we’re in a tight spot,” he said. “We’ve never been here before. This is far and beyond anything we’ve ever experienced.”

Matthew’s Hope is far from alone. Across the country, nonprofit chapters from large organizations like The Salvation Army and Toys for Tots are reporting dips in donations. Billue said he knows of some agencies that have closed for good.

Billue placed the blame on political leaders, whom he said cared more about reelection than solving problems. That included what he said was their continued inability to encourage a housing boom that would give the area more affordable units to occupy.

“There’s very little attention being paid to the average Joe of our community,” he explained. “I would look ... each one of our government officials in the eye and… ask them to prove it to me otherwise, because it just that’s not what’s showing.”

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Oviedo woman donates handcrafted dollhouses to help girls facing trauma cope, heal

OVIEDO, Fla. — A tour of one of the dollhouses meticulously handcrafted by Dawn Franze puts even the most scrupulously staged Zillow home listing a run for its money. When you turn on the working overhead light, you’ll see breakfast served on the table and a cake in the oven. There’s a wreath over the fireplace and an itty-bitty rubber ducky in the shower.
OVIEDO, FL
Bay News 9

New 266-unit apartment complex proposed in Mount Dora

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A city in Lake County is looking to attract more young adults to the area, and while buying real estate in the area for people in their 20s isn’t currently impossible, it takes a hefty down payment. That’s why developers in Mount Dora —...
MOUNT DORA, FL
villages-news.com

Bathrooms for workers in The Villages

We have a bathroom facility at the beginning of our community – provided by the golf course. And we send our workers to use that bathroom facility. You must also have one close for those workers to use. Nancy Burkhalter. Hickory Head Hammock.
THE VILLAGES, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Richardia Grandifloria Is a Different Kind of Florida Snow

The last time it snowed in Sarasota was December 22, 1989. An arctic cold front sloped southeastwards and brushed the Gulf Coast with below freezing temperatures. A winter wonderland it was not. It was more like when you leave your freezer door ajar and soft ice crystals coat your microwave dinner boxes. Barring some freak weather event, I wouldn’t expect a white Christmas in the Sarasota area this year or any time in the foreseeable future. But in the 30 years since our last snow, we have seen the proliferation of a different kind of snow—Richardia grandiflora, also known as “Florida snow.”
SARASOTA, FL
Evie M.

A Pink "Cloud of Death" (maybe) was the cause of a dozen people going missing in Florida

Stock image of spooky pink fog.Photo byCC0 Public Domain PXhere. I have heard (and experienced) a lot of terrifying things in my time. Legends that you might not believe. From the Devil himself hanging his hat on my mother in law's door knob in the islands to actual demons haunting not only my own home, but every on the military base where I once lived. But honestly, I don't think something is going to keep me up more at night than this story right here.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Florida

The Sunshine State is one of the most southern-lying states in the United States. Encompassing nearly 70,000 square miles, Florida isn’t just big, it’s also heavily populated. In fact, it’s the third most populous state in the country, with over 21 million people swelling its ranks. When you think of Florida, you probably don’t think about cold weather. But, there’s the coldest place in Florida, just like there’s the warmest place. It might not get quite as cold in this southern state as it does farther north, but, just how cold can it get?
FLORIDA STATE
golfcoastmagazine.com

Mission Inn Resort & Club Sold

Flowood, Mississippi-based MMI Hospitality Group acquired the Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida property for an undisclosed price. Micajah Sturdivant, the president of MMI Hospitality Group, says his group plans an initial round of $10 million worth of investment in its new property. Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. sold for an...
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, FL
