Temple, TX

Re-Establishment Of Prop A Possible In Harker Heights, Texas

Prop A's acceptance and then repeal has been a controversial talking point as of late. For those unaware of this measure, this controversy first began in November. On November 8th, 2022, Prop A passed with enough votes from the population of Harker Heights. The Proposition decriminalized marijuana in Harker Heights, and also decriminalized marijuana possession of up to four ounces.
We Need to Shine a Spotlight on the Accomplishments of This Killeen, TX Middle School

This article is more of an open letter to Central Texas. Yesterday a very upset mother contacted me on social media and explain to me how she feels that Roy J Smith Middle School doesn’t get the recognition and respect that they deserve. She wasn’t faulting the school district but she felt that it was very unfair that Roy J Smith middle school had accomplished so much in the last two years and literally nobody was talking about them.
Don’t Walk, Run Killeen Texas ! Liquor Store Will Be Closed Christmas Weekend

Merry Christmas Central Texas! It definitely is my favorite time of the year, this is when my family comes in from out of town, I make new memories with family and friends, and most importantly there’s no better type of party than a Christmas party. I don’t care if you host an ugly sweater party, your standard Christmas party, or even a nightmare on Elm Street Christmas party, Christmas parties are tons of fun.
The Texas Roadhouse Cinnamon Butter Recipe You’ve Been Needing To Try

Killeen, Texas -- There are some folks that go to Texas Roadhouse just for the rolls and the cinnamon butter. Guilty as charged. I am some folks. What about you?. Have you ever tried to make it yourself? You just put sugar and cinnamon in some butter, didn't you? lol. Well, if you've ever wanted to know how to make the oh-so-good cinnamon butter we all love, I've got the recipe, so keep it scrolling. It's a copycat of course, but it’s a staple in my house. It has it's own jar and everything.
Kiss 103.1 FM

