Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Teams begin moving homeless from encampments into hotels, motels under Mayor Karen Bass' new plan
A new program designed to address homelessness in Los Angeles is underway, with teams moving those experiencing homelessness from tent encampments into hotels and motels.
2urbangirls.com
Short-term rental owners exiting city of Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Despite Inglewood’s passage of an ordinance regulating short-term rentals, property owners are now exiting the City due to their properties not passing muster. Two residential housing complexes located at 4821 and 4949 W. Century Blvd were home to residents, many of which were disabled...
2urbangirls.com
LA County Board demands elimination of pepper spray at juvenile halls
LOS ANGELES – Nearly four years after calling for the elimination of pepper spray at its juvenile halls, a frustrated Board of Supervisors Tuesday ordered its Probation Department to develop a plan to phase out its use in select housing units within 45 days while ensuring staffers are trained on other de-escalation techniques.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood home healthcare agency named Small Business of the Year
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — W.A.Y.S. Home Care & Health Agency of Inglewood California was awarded Small Business of the Year (Aug 2022), by Senator Steven Bradford representing the 35th District of California. CEO Kedrin Johnson of W.A.Y.S. employs more than 50 employees at her agency and offers business and vocational training at her facility in Inglewood.
2urbangirls.com
Attorneys for Mark Ridley-Thomas formally file lawsuit settlement notice
LOS ANGELES – Attorneys for suspended City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas — who is facing federal corruption charges for misdeeds allegedly committed while he was a member of the county Board of Supervisors — have formally filed court papers confirming a resolution of his lawsuit against the city and City Controller Ron Galperin over the suspension of his pay and benefits.
More than 100 street vendors in Santa Ana shut down for selling unsafe food, city says
More than 100 street food vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down for selling unsafe food and operating without a proper health permit, the city announced.
californiaglobe.com
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
2urbangirls.com
Holocaust Museum LA receives $1M grant for student tours
LOS ANGELES – The Holocaust Museum LA has received a $1 million grant from the Jack and Goldie Nomberg Foundation to support free educational tours for students, officials announced Wednesday. The grant comes during a recent rise in both antisemitic incidents nationwide and social media hate rhetoric. The donation...
Mayor Bass taps hotel rooms, with estimated 40,000 people living homeless in Los Angeles
The new mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, said Sunday her administration will start moving homeless people from tent encampments into hotels and motels through a new program that launches Tuesday.During an interview on "Meet the Press" Bass told the program's host, Chuck Todd, that her plan to move homeless people into rooms immediately will not "address everybody, but it is going to address, hopefully, a significant number." She said people will not be forced to move, but that sanitation crews will stand by to clean up areas after people have left."But this is not coercing people. This is not...
2urbangirls.com
Judge approves $2.8M settlement against Rowland Unified
LOS ANGELES – A judge has approved a $2.8 million settlement of a lawsuit brought against the Rowland Unified School District on behalf of a girl who alleged she was molested by her second-grade teacher. Lawyers for plaintiff Jane Doe J.C., now 12 years old, filed court papers on...
2urbangirls.com
New homes under construction in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Olson Homes are taking prospective buyers “back to the good old days” with low-interest rates on 29 new townhomes they are building in a gated community called Blossom Walk. The homes are being built on the site formerly known as Skateland USA at...
2urbangirls.com
Opinion: Hopefully Bass doesn’t stop where she’s stopped at, for now
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass hit the ground running when she was sworn into office last week. The former state Representative made good on a promise to sign an emergency declaration on the homelessness crisis – her first official act – and then took steps to make affordable housing construction easier. She said in a news conference today that the number of homeless citizens, now estimated to be between 40,000-60,000, will be significantly reduced over the next four years.
LA mayor faces backlash in first week as critics say homelessness edict doesn't address 'systemic' issues
Newly sworn in Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is attempting to confront the city’s homeless crisis head on, but critics say nothing will change until root problems such as widespread drug use and housing affordability are addressed.
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per month
The Los Angeles Housing Department (LAHD) has announced a housing lottery for 239 affordable apartments in the Vintage at Woodman Apartments. The details of this lottery are not entirely clear on the LAHD’s website.
2urbangirls.com
Riverside County man arrested in armed robbery spree targeting Orange County businesses
LOS ANGELES – A Riverside County man was arrested today on a federal criminal complaint alleging he committed eight armed robberies – and two attempted armed robberies – of businesses, mostly restaurants, during a week-long crime spree last month. George Arizon, 27, of Corona, is charged with...
Mayor Karen Bass hands out $300 gift cards to needy Los Angeles families for holiday help
New Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass finished up her first week in office by helping out less-fortunate families with a holiday giveaway.
DMV Driver’s License Program Speeds Up With Updated Online Application
The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has updated the online driver’s license and identification card application, speeding up the application process. The new online application design, announced by the DMV Friday, includes modules and simplified language. “Applying for a driver’s license or identification card is even easier with our new online driver’s license and ...
YAHOO!
The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis
Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
Capital One agrees to $2M payout, policy changes to settle lawsuit
Capitol One will pay $2 million to settle litigation with prosecutors in four counties, including Los Angeles, over the company’s debt collection practices, authorities announced Thursday. The McLean, Virginia-based financial institution was sued by district attorney’s offices in Riverside, Los Angeles, San Diego and Santa Clara counties after evidence...
Comments / 0