Inglewood, CA

2urbangirls.com

Short-term rental owners exiting city of Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Despite Inglewood’s passage of an ordinance regulating short-term rentals, property owners are now exiting the City due to their properties not passing muster. Two residential housing complexes located at 4821 and 4949 W. Century Blvd were home to residents, many of which were disabled...
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA County Board demands elimination of pepper spray at juvenile halls

LOS ANGELES – Nearly four years after calling for the elimination of pepper spray at its juvenile halls, a frustrated Board of Supervisors Tuesday ordered its Probation Department to develop a plan to phase out its use in select housing units within 45 days while ensuring staffers are trained on other de-escalation techniques.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood home healthcare agency named Small Business of the Year

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — W.A.Y.S. Home Care & Health Agency of Inglewood California was awarded Small Business of the Year (Aug 2022), by Senator Steven Bradford representing the 35th District of California. CEO Kedrin Johnson of W.A.Y.S. employs more than 50 employees at her agency and offers business and vocational training at her facility in Inglewood.
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Attorneys for Mark Ridley-Thomas formally file lawsuit settlement notice

LOS ANGELES – Attorneys for suspended City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas — who is facing federal corruption charges for misdeeds allegedly committed while he was a member of the county Board of Supervisors — have formally filed court papers confirming a resolution of his lawsuit against the city and City Controller Ron Galperin over the suspension of his pay and benefits.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Holocaust Museum LA receives $1M grant for student tours

LOS ANGELES – The Holocaust Museum LA has received a $1 million grant from the Jack and Goldie Nomberg Foundation to support free educational tours for students, officials announced Wednesday. The grant comes during a recent rise in both antisemitic incidents nationwide and social media hate rhetoric. The donation...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Mayor Bass taps hotel rooms, with estimated 40,000 people living homeless in Los Angeles

The new mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, said Sunday her administration will start moving homeless people from tent encampments into hotels and motels through a new program that launches Tuesday.During an interview on "Meet the Press" Bass told the program's host, Chuck Todd, that her plan to move homeless people into rooms immediately will not "address everybody, but it is going to address, hopefully, a significant number." She said people will not be forced to move, but that sanitation crews will stand by to clean up areas after people have left."But this is not coercing people. This is not...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Judge approves $2.8M settlement against Rowland Unified

LOS ANGELES – A judge has approved a $2.8 million settlement of a lawsuit brought against the Rowland Unified School District on behalf of a girl who alleged she was molested by her second-grade teacher. Lawyers for plaintiff Jane Doe J.C., now 12 years old, filed court papers on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

New homes under construction in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Olson Homes are taking prospective buyers “back to the good old days” with low-interest rates on 29 new townhomes they are building in a gated community called Blossom Walk. The homes are being built on the site formerly known as Skateland USA at...
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Opinion: Hopefully Bass doesn’t stop where she’s stopped at, for now

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass hit the ground running when she was sworn into office last week. The former state Representative made good on a promise to sign an emergency declaration on the homelessness crisis – her first official act – and then took steps to make affordable housing construction easier. She said in a news conference today that the number of homeless citizens, now estimated to be between 40,000-60,000, will be significantly reduced over the next four years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation

As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

DMV Driver’s License Program Speeds Up With Updated Online Application

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has updated the online driver’s license and identification card application, speeding up the application process.  The new online application design, announced by the DMV Friday, includes modules and simplified language. “Applying for a driver’s license or identification card is even easier with our new online driver’s license and ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YAHOO!

The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis

Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
CALIFORNIA STATE

