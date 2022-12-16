Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Top St. Bernard students, a grant to Belle Chasse Academy and more metro area school news
TOP ST. BERNARD STUDENTS: St. Bernard Parish schools have named three districtwide students of the year. Jack McMullin, a fifth grader at Joseph J. Davies Elementary School, is a standout player in Academic Games. Isabella Held, an eighth grader at Trist Middle, is in drama club, dance and cheer team, band, 4-H, and STEM club. Coby Barrow is at the top of his Chalmette High class, and has been on the student council, and in 4-H, Beta and Key clubs.
NOLA.com
New Orleans charter schools, education nonprofits, get more than $28 million from MacKenzie Scott
New Orleans charter organizations and education-focused nonprofits received more than $28 million in the latest round of donations from maverick philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Scott recently wrote on her website Yield Giving that her donations have yielded more than $14 billion in funding for about 1,600 nonprofits since 2019. She also...
NOLA.com
Steve Cannizaro, former Times-Picayune reporter known for big heart, sense of humor, dies at 71
Steven Cannizaro, a former Times-Picayune reporter with a wry sense of humor, a wide range of interests and a talent for imposing order onto a complex story, died Monday at his Chalmette home. He was 71. No cause of death has been established, his wife, Joan Cannizaro, said, but he...
Morgan State, Xavier are the newest HBCUs with medical schools
Scoot over Howard and Morehouse — two more universities will soon join the list of HBCUs with medical schools. The programs, to be located at Xavier University in New Orleans and Morgan State University in Baltimore aim to create a pipeline of Black doctors. Planners say these physicians will be vital to filling in health-care gaps in communities of color and stemming the tide against a long historic legacy of white supremacy in the medical field.
NOLA.com
Some New Orleans area schools will celebrate football signings while others wait
The New Orleans area is home to two football players who are expected to sign with LSU on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday. St. Augustine offensive lineman Tyree Adams will celebrate his signing during a ceremony at the school set for 10 a.m. Wednesday. Rummel cornerback Ashton Stamps, another LSU commitment, will wait to celebrate when the traditional signing period begins Feb. 1.
brproud.com
Southern’s Eric Dooley to serve as coach for HBCU Legacy Bowl
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University football coach Eric Dooley will be one of the head coaches for the second annual HBCU Legacy Bowl. Dooley will be one of the coaches for Team Robinson. The team is named after legendary Grambling State University football coach Eddie Robinson and will be made up of players from the SIAC and SWAC. Chennis Berry (Benedict University) will be the other coach.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish high school, No. 1 in Louisiana, finally gets a gymnasium
Almost a decade after it moved to a new campus near Avondale, Louisiana’s top-ranked public high school finally has its own gymnasium. At close to 19,000 square feet, the new activity center at Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy lets students stay put for basketball games, theater productions, band performances and more.
NOLA.com
Should solar farms get tax breaks in Louisiana? It's a new dimension to an energy controversy.
The developers of a roughly 200-megawatt solar farm proposed for a few thousand acres of timberland in Washington Parish are pulling up stakes and looking for a new Louisiana home for the $254 million project after local officials rejected lucrative property tax exemptions. The rejection of that solar farm, known...
NOLA.com
Interim New Orleans police chief chosen by Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Ever since New Orleans police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced his resignation two weeks ago, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has faced a critical choice. Would she go it alone in picking a new chief for a city set to become the nation’s murder capital? Or would she accede to calls from business leaders, the City Council and voters, and undertake a national search followed by a council confirmation process?
NOLA.com
George Porter is 75, Chapel Hart, Victor Goines: music in New Orleans for Christmas week
For Christmas weekend, the nights aren’t entirely silent. George Porter Jr. is one of the great bass players not just in New Orleans, but in the larger world of popular music. He helped define New Orleans funk in the 1960s and ’70s with the Meters. That alone would have been enough. But he has also backed everyone from David Byrne to Tori Amos to Jimmy Buffett and led his own band, Runnin’ Pardners, for more than 30 years while becoming a favorite elder statesman on the jam band circuit.
NOLA.com
Letters: The primary problem with NOPD is its culture
There is a feeling permeating our city: When you leave your home you are not safe, no confidence in city leadership and the streets are a mess. Even if the streets were paved and floodproof but you are getting carjacked, it would not matter, because we still are not safe.
Comedian Sean Patton Mentions Lafayette While Perfectly Describing the New Orleans Accent to Jimmy Fallon
Finally, someone on national TV who accurately explained the subtle differences between Lafayette and New Orleans accents.
NOLA.com
Your opinion on New Orleans public schools depends on your wealth, new survey says
When asked about public schools in New Orleans, parents have sharply different opinions depending on their household income. Whether transportation, extracurricular activities or test scores, the divide between those making less than $40,000 a year and those making more than $75,000 is "pretty stark," said Vincent Rossmeier, policy director at the Cowen Institute at Tulane University. "Across all of these categories that we're profiling, there continue to be huge divides along socioeconomic lines."
NoLaToya.org declares recall mailer a success
“We even had to get more volunteers to open these envelopes, so we could do it as expeditiously as possible and make sure that people’s voices are heard,” says Elaine Carter, Co-Chair of the recall effort NoLaToya.org.
Anticipation mounts for who the mayor's pick for the new NOPD chief will be
NEW ORLEANS — Just days before New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson is set to step down, there’s been no announcement from city hall as to what happens next. With the clock ticking down, the anticipation of who Mayor Latoya Cantrell will tap to lead the NOPD is up. Ferguson is set to retire Thursday, December 22.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Expansion of container shipping on the river is great news for Louisiana
First, there was the river. And the Mississippi River will be part of Louisiana’s future, as will its current status as a world-class trade center. A critical expansion of container shipping capacity in the Mississippi River will help to make the river even more relevant to the economic health of Louisiana in years to come.
NOLA.com
Who is Michelle Woodfork? New Orleans' interim police chief a 31-year veteran of force
Michelle Woodfork is set to take over as interim New Orleans police chief on Thursday, the first woman ever to do so, after a three-decade career that almost ended in 2017 when a drunk driver plowed into a crowd on the Krewe of Endymion parade route. Woodfork was a New...
WDSU
Tulane football player paralyzed in 2012 surprised with trip to Cotton Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — A former Tulane football player who was paralyzed during a game in 2012 is heading to his alma mater's bowl game. Devon Walker was paralyzed in game against Tulsa in 2012. A four-year letterman at Tulane University, Walker's football career ended on Sept. 8, 2012, after...
WDSU
New Orleans mayor announces interim police chief
The New Orleans mayor announced an interim police chief for the NOPD on Tuesday. This comes as Superintendent Shaun Ferguson is expected to retire and take his final walk on Thursday. Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a news conference Tuesday morning with other NOPD leaders where she named Captain Michelle Woodfork...
NOLA.com
Fontainebleau tabs Johnny Kavanaugh as its next football coach
The Fontainebleau Bulldogs football program has found its next head coach. Johnny Kavanaugh, who spent his entire coaching career at North Caddo including the last five seasons as head coach, was named the next Bulldogs head coach, according to a news release from Fontainebleau principal Nathan Corley. “First of all,...
