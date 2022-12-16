ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Top St. Bernard students, a grant to Belle Chasse Academy and more metro area school news

TOP ST. BERNARD STUDENTS: St. Bernard Parish schools have named three districtwide students of the year. Jack McMullin, a fifth grader at Joseph J. Davies Elementary School, is a standout player in Academic Games. Isabella Held, an eighth grader at Trist Middle, is in drama club, dance and cheer team, band, 4-H, and STEM club. Coby Barrow is at the top of his Chalmette High class, and has been on the student council, and in 4-H, Beta and Key clubs.
BELLE CHASSE, LA
AL.com

Morgan State, Xavier are the newest HBCUs with medical schools

Scoot over Howard and Morehouse — two more universities will soon join the list of HBCUs with medical schools. The programs, to be located at Xavier University in New Orleans and Morgan State University in Baltimore aim to create a pipeline of Black doctors. Planners say these physicians will be vital to filling in health-care gaps in communities of color and stemming the tide against a long historic legacy of white supremacy in the medical field.
BALTIMORE, MD
NOLA.com

Some New Orleans area schools will celebrate football signings while others wait

The New Orleans area is home to two football players who are expected to sign with LSU on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday. St. Augustine offensive lineman Tyree Adams will celebrate his signing during a ceremony at the school set for 10 a.m. Wednesday. Rummel cornerback Ashton Stamps, another LSU commitment, will wait to celebrate when the traditional signing period begins Feb. 1.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Southern’s Eric Dooley to serve as coach for HBCU Legacy Bowl

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University football coach Eric Dooley will be one of the head coaches for the second annual HBCU Legacy Bowl. Dooley will be one of the coaches for Team Robinson. The team is named after legendary Grambling State University football coach Eddie Robinson and will be made up of players from the SIAC and SWAC. Chennis Berry (Benedict University) will be the other coach.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Interim New Orleans police chief chosen by Mayor LaToya Cantrell

Ever since New Orleans police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced his resignation two weeks ago, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has faced a critical choice. Would she go it alone in picking a new chief for a city set to become the nation’s murder capital? Or would she accede to calls from business leaders, the City Council and voters, and undertake a national search followed by a council confirmation process?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

George Porter is 75, Chapel Hart, Victor Goines: music in New Orleans for Christmas week

For Christmas weekend, the nights aren’t entirely silent. George Porter Jr. is one of the great bass players not just in New Orleans, but in the larger world of popular music. He helped define New Orleans funk in the 1960s and ’70s with the Meters. That alone would have been enough. But he has also backed everyone from David Byrne to Tori Amos to Jimmy Buffett and led his own band, Runnin’ Pardners, for more than 30 years while becoming a favorite elder statesman on the jam band circuit.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: The primary problem with NOPD is its culture

There is a feeling permeating our city: When you leave your home you are not safe, no confidence in city leadership and the streets are a mess. Even if the streets were paved and floodproof but you are getting carjacked, it would not matter, because we still are not safe.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Your opinion on New Orleans public schools depends on your wealth, new survey says

When asked about public schools in New Orleans, parents have sharply different opinions depending on their household income. Whether transportation, extracurricular activities or test scores, the divide between those making less than $40,000 a year and those making more than $75,000 is "pretty stark," said Vincent Rossmeier, policy director at the Cowen Institute at Tulane University. "Across all of these categories that we're profiling, there continue to be huge divides along socioeconomic lines."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans mayor announces interim police chief

The New Orleans mayor announced an interim police chief for the NOPD on Tuesday. This comes as Superintendent Shaun Ferguson is expected to retire and take his final walk on Thursday. Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a news conference Tuesday morning with other NOPD leaders where she named Captain Michelle Woodfork...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Fontainebleau tabs Johnny Kavanaugh as its next football coach

The Fontainebleau Bulldogs football program has found its next head coach. Johnny Kavanaugh, who spent his entire coaching career at North Caddo including the last five seasons as head coach, was named the next Bulldogs head coach, according to a news release from Fontainebleau principal Nathan Corley. “First of all,...
MANDEVILLE, LA

