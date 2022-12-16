For Christmas weekend, the nights aren’t entirely silent. George Porter Jr. is one of the great bass players not just in New Orleans, but in the larger world of popular music. He helped define New Orleans funk in the 1960s and ’70s with the Meters. That alone would have been enough. But he has also backed everyone from David Byrne to Tori Amos to Jimmy Buffett and led his own band, Runnin’ Pardners, for more than 30 years while becoming a favorite elder statesman on the jam band circuit.

