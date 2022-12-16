Box truck causes road closure in Wilbraham
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) Stony Hill Road in Wilbraham is reopening shortly after a box truck wedged underneath a bridge.Newly opened Wilbraham Domino’s to donate $300K worth of pizza to local communities
Wilbraham Police Captain Jeff Rudinski told 22News the truck had gotten stuck earlier Thursday night. Stony Hill Road Bridge around the CVS was impassible while the truck was wedged. Around 10:30p.m. the truck was being removed from the bridge.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 3