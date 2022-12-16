ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilbraham, MA

Box truck causes road closure in Wilbraham

By Julia Cunningham
 5 days ago

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) Stony Hill Road in Wilbraham is reopening shortly after a box truck wedged underneath a bridge.

Wilbraham Police Captain Jeff Rudinski told 22News the truck had gotten stuck earlier Thursday night. Stony Hill Road Bridge around the CVS was impassible while the truck was wedged. Around 10:30p.m. the truck was being removed from the bridge.

