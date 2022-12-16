SANTA ANA, Calif. — Two people have been arrested in Santa Ana, California, after a young mother was allegedly killed by a stray bullet, police say. On Dec. 4 just before 4:30 p.m., Santa Ana Police Department dispatch was contacted about a shooting with a woman down at 1400 South Cypress Street, according to a news release. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman in a parking lot near 1473 South Main Street with a gunshot wound to her upper torso. SAPD said Orange County Fire Authority treated the woman and took her to the hospital in critical condition.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO