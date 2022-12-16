Read full article on original website
Related
foxla.com
5 pounds of fentanyl and meth found in car in Huntington Beach, police say
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Two people were placed in handcuffs after police say they found five pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Huntington Beach. On Tuesday, the Huntington Beach Police Department shared a photo of some of the officers' findings from the suspect's car. The driver,...
2urbangirls.com
Man charged in deadly pursuit, crash in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 29-year-old man was charged Tuesday with murder and other offenses in a drug-fueled crash in Westminster that killed one man and left another victim with life-threatening injuries. Fred Harper Jr. was charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence of drugs causing bodily injury,...
$9M in cocaine found after man out on bond for murder pulled over for speeding on I-95 in SC, deputies say
Alexander was out of jail on bond on a murder charge out of California, according to deputies.
KTLA.com
22-year-old man busted for bank robbery in Riverside County
A 22-year-old man from Temecula was arrested Tuesday after robbing a bank in San Jacinto, authorities with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced. Calls about the robbery at the Bank of Hemet, located in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue, came in at around 10:48 a.m., according to a department news release.
Man, Woman Charged in Connection with Deadly Drive-by
A man and woman were charged today in connection with a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana that killed a mother of three who was not the intended target.
Arrest made in fatal chain-reaction hit-and-run in Torrance
A Castaic man has been arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter nearly two months after a chain-reaction hit-and-run left a pedestrian dead and a driver injured in Torrance, police said. Patrick Carty, 52, turned himself in on Monday in connection with an Oct. 27 hit-and-run, the Torrance Police Department said in a news release. According […]
2urbangirls.com
Moreno Valley men arrested in connection with armed robbery of doughnut shop
BURBANK, Calif. – Two men have been arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery of a Burbank doughnut shop, and investigators believe they might be responsible for other crimes, authorities said Tuesday. The robbery happened on Dec. 9 around 4:10 a.m. at Donut Prince located at 1721 W. Olive...
newsantaana.com
The SAPD arrested two men for stealing clothes from stores at the MainPlace Mall
On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Santa Ana Police Burglary Detectives and officers from the Special Enforcement Team collaborated with Organized Retail Crime Investigators from multiple stores at Main Place Mall. Together, they conducted an operation to apprehend burglars, thieves, and shoplifters committing crimes in progress. During the operation, Organized Retail...
2urbangirls.com
Five pounds of fentanyl and meth seized in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Five pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized and two people suspected of shipping fentanyl out of the country were arrested Tuesday by the Huntington Beach Police Department. The seizure occurred when an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle after seeing the driver and passenger...
newsantaana.com
DUI driver facing felony charges after his passenger was killed in a crash in Tustin
Anthony James Robles of Rowland Heights, a 28-year-old man, pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges related to a DUI crash that happened on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway, in Tustin, last year. Robles is facing many felony charges including second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury,...
newsantaana.com
Two taggers facing felony charges after getting arrested in Tustin
Tustin police officers responded to reports of two males spray painting the drainage walls in the area of Tustin Ranch and Bryan. An officer arrived on scene, observed an abundance of fresh tagging, and two subjects matching the description. To our dismay, both subjects fled on foot when they were contacted by the officer.
2urbangirls.com
LAPD officer pleads not guilty to secretly sharing intimat photos of his wife
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles police officer pleaded not guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor charges of distributing “intimate” photos of his wife without her consent. Brady Lamas, 45, is charged with six misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct by distributing multiple private intimate images without consent, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
countynews.tv
Cypress: Man Ends Life In Police Station Parking Lot
12.20.2022 | 12:15 PM | CYPRESS – A man took his own life in a police station parking lot, Tuesday afternoon. A passerby informed officers at the front desk of the police station that a person was bleeding inside a grey Honda Civic in parking lot located in the 5200 block of Orange Avenue around 12:15 PM.
Police: 2 arrested in California after young mother was allegedly killed by stray bullet
SANTA ANA, Calif. — Two people have been arrested in Santa Ana, California, after a young mother was allegedly killed by a stray bullet, police say. On Dec. 4 just before 4:30 p.m., Santa Ana Police Department dispatch was contacted about a shooting with a woman down at 1400 South Cypress Street, according to a news release. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman in a parking lot near 1473 South Main Street with a gunshot wound to her upper torso. SAPD said Orange County Fire Authority treated the woman and took her to the hospital in critical condition.
Downey police searching for 25-year-old woman with 'diminished mental capacity'
A family is desperate for answers in the search for a 25-year-old woman missing from Downey.
D.A.'s office clears La Habra officer in fatal shooting
Orange County prosecutors have cleared a La Habra police officer of any wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a suspect, who shot an officer last year, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced today.
2urbangirls.com
Orange County DA clears officer in fatal shooting
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Orange County prosecutors have cleared a La Habra police officer of any wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a suspect, who shot an officer last year, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. In a letter to the La Habra Police Department Chief...
Vehicle Fired Upon While Traveling 10 Freeway
Montclair, San Bernardino County, CA: A freeway shooting is under investigation after a vehicle was fired upon while traveling on the 10 Freeway not long after midnight Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Montclair Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Surrey Avenue in the city of Montclair regarding a vehicle...
Chilling California bodycam video shows suspect shooting officer before being killed
Authorities in California have released footage showing Matthew-Tuan Ahn Tran opening fire at a La Habra Police Department officer in 2021, before he was shot himself.
2urbangirls.com
Riverside County man arrested in armed robbery spree targeting Orange County businesses
LOS ANGELES – A Riverside County man was arrested today on a federal criminal complaint alleging he committed eight armed robberies – and two attempted armed robberies – of businesses, mostly restaurants, during a week-long crime spree last month. George Arizon, 27, of Corona, is charged with...
