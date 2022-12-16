ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

fox13news.com

Christmas cold weather could alleviate red tide along Pinellas beaches

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - The beach was packed with people watching the sunset Monday evening, despite high levels of red tide being detected off the coast. The water is clear between Madeira Beach and Clearwater, but Treasure Island to Fort De Soto have medium to high concentrations of Karenia brevis, or red tide, according to the latest data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Downtown Tampa road closed after Regions Bank window breaks, causing glass to fall from 27th floor

TAMPA, Fla. - A gaping hole in the 27th floor window of the Regions Bank building caused a roadway in downtown Tampa to close Tuesday. The road closure on Ashley Drive between Jackson Street and Whiting Street is still in place after officers with the Tampa Police Department closed it off around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. They said the road closure will be in place for an "unknown amount of time."
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Pilot's festive flight path reveals Christmas tree over Central Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. - Retirement can be an exciting time, but also a little scary if you're retiring from one career and hoping to move into another. That's the case for military service members around the country, but a soon-to-be-retired Navy Lieutenant Commander in Lakeland is taking a festive approach to pursuing his next chapter.
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

Man rescued from back of Tampa garbage truck

Tampa first responders helped rescue a man who ended up in the back of a garbage truck. Officials believe he was sleeping in a dumpster overnight .When the garbage truck arrived to pick up the bin, that's when the man was likely tossed into the truck.
TAMPA, FL

