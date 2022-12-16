Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities say a 75-year-old man was killed after shooting his girlfriend and himself in a Sarasota residence.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden HistoryModern GlobeTampa, FL
Walmart is now using drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenFlorida State
Related
Tampa Bay area cold weather shelters prepare for chilly weekend
Members with cold weather shelters say the housing crisis could prompt more people to fill the shelters.
Glass falls from Tampa’s tallest building, closing part of Ashley Drive
Police have shut down the street in front of the Regions Building after one of the tower's windows broke Tuesday morning.
fox13news.com
Christmas cold weather could alleviate red tide along Pinellas beaches
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - The beach was packed with people watching the sunset Monday evening, despite high levels of red tide being detected off the coast. The water is clear between Madeira Beach and Clearwater, but Treasure Island to Fort De Soto have medium to high concentrations of Karenia brevis, or red tide, according to the latest data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
fox13news.com
Wraparound porches of St. Pete's Old Northeast inspire atmosphere of new restaurant
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Amid all the new construction in St. Petersburg, much of the old construction remains. Snell Arcade on Central Avenue is a standout. It was built by Perry Snell who came to the Tampa Bay area at the turn of the century. He built Snell Isle and many of the grand homes in Old Northeast St. Petersburg.
fox13news.com
Downtown Tampa road closed after Regions Bank window breaks, causing glass to fall from 27th floor
TAMPA, Fla. - A gaping hole in the 27th floor window of the Regions Bank building caused a roadway in downtown Tampa to close Tuesday. The road closure on Ashley Drive between Jackson Street and Whiting Street is still in place after officers with the Tampa Police Department closed it off around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. They said the road closure will be in place for an "unknown amount of time."
Bicyclist killed in crash on Tamiami Trail in Sarasota
One person was killed in a crash on Tamiami Trail in Sarasota on Monday night, authorities said.
fox13news.com
Pilot's festive flight path reveals Christmas tree over Central Florida
LAKELAND, Fla. - Retirement can be an exciting time, but also a little scary if you're retiring from one career and hoping to move into another. That's the case for military service members around the country, but a soon-to-be-retired Navy Lieutenant Commander in Lakeland is taking a festive approach to pursuing his next chapter.
fox13news.com
'I will miss the people': Beloved postal worker to retire after 37 years serving downtown St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - There aren’t many open air post offices like the one in downtown St. Petersburg. It’s one of only three such facilities in the entire country, and only open air post offices have letter carriers who deliver the mail on bicycles. Tommy Albritton, 71, is...
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area man shows appreciation to essential workers through 'Lunch For Heroes'
TAMPA, Fla. - Patrick Rhodes has a heart of gold. He gives his time to show appreciation to essential workers. "I have two jobs, and I'm able to squeeze in time to give back," said Rhodes. "I think we can all set aside an hour or so to reach back to our community."
fox13news.com
Man rescued from Tampa garbage truck after he was likely sleeping in dumpster, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa garbage truck driver was following his usual route Wednesday morning when he looked at the truck's camera and noticed movement in the back – which turned out to be a person. The driver quickly called first responders. Tampa Fire Rescue crews arrived near North...
What Tampa Bay holiday events are open Christmas Day?
There are many holiday locations and events across the Tampa Bay area that are open for families to visit on Christmas Day.
Hillsborough County workers face paycheck problems ahead of holidays
Workers estimate that hundreds of county employees have not been paid correctly over the past month.
fox13news.com
Man rescued from back of Tampa garbage truck
Tampa first responders helped rescue a man who ended up in the back of a garbage truck. Officials believe he was sleeping in a dumpster overnight .When the garbage truck arrived to pick up the bin, that's when the man was likely tossed into the truck.
When will trash be collected for Christmas and New Year's?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The holiday trash schedule can be hard to keep track of and with Christmas Day and New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, who knows when to put the trash can out on the curb?. All counties across the Tampa Bay area will not be...
fox13news.com
New cafe to offer 'passageway through time'
Amid all the new construction in St. Petersburg is the old construction buildings, like the Snell Arcade on Central Avenue. It was built by Perry Snell, who came here around 1900.
Help pick names for 2 new puppies for the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office got an early Christmas present this year – two bloodhound puppies!. Before the pups start school in a couple of weeks, the sheriff's office needs help naming them. Each handler provided two names to choose from:. K-9 No. 1:...
Business owners in West Tampa plead for help after recent shooting
West Tampa business owners said more action needs to be taken by city leaders as crime continues along west Main Street.
Lakeland Regional Health expanding ER access, ranked 2nd busiest emergency department in nation
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The hospital with the second busiest emergency department in the country is planning a network of free-standing emergency departments to accommodate a growing population. “When you look at the growth in the community, we know that the demand for health care services is also increasing,” said Danielle Drummond, president and CEO […]
Tampa Bay area man gets the ultimate gift of life just in time for Christmas
Christmas came early for a Tampa Bay area family, after a man found the kidney donor match he’d been patiently waiting for.
Tampa could see ‘coldest air of the season’ before Christmas
Ready your sweaters, the Tampa Bay area could see its coldest air of the season in time for the Christmas holiday.
Comments / 0