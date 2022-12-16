ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings beat Bruins 3-2 in shootout

 5 days ago

By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) - Adrian Kempe scored twice in the third period to rally Los Angeles from a two-goal deficit and Trevor Moore scored in the seventh round of the shootout to give the Kings a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

It was just the second loss at home for the Bruins all season.

Pheonix Copley stopped 33 shots in regulation and overtime and another five in the shootout for the Kings, who had lost two in a row and 10 of their previous 15 games.

Taylor Hall and Brad Marchand scored in the second period to give Boston the lead, and Linus Ullmark made 28 saves for Boston. But Kempe tied it, scoring the second on a 5-on-3 power play with 2:10 left in regulation.

Both teams scored on their first two attempts of the shootout before Boston missed the next five. The Kings missed four straight before Moore came right down the middle and shot it under Ullmark's glove for the winner.

The Bruins almost had an early goal when a shot trickled through Copley's pads and Kings forward Carl Grundstrom cleared it out of the crease before it could cross the goal line.

Boston did score in the second when, on a delayed penalty 6-on-5, the puck made its way to Hall and he wristed it inside the post on Copley's stick side to make it 1-0. About two minutes later, Marchand took a pass from David Pastrnak and put his wrister under the crossbar to make it 2-0.

The Kings pulled within one when Kempe banged home a rebound with 11:31 left in the game.

BACK FOR MOORE

Moore agreed to a contract extension worth $21 million that would keep him in his native Southern California through the 2027-28 season. He would have been an unrestricted free agent next summer after making $1.875 million this season.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host San Jose on Saturday.
Bruins: Host Columbus on Saturday.

