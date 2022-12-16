ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Archives releases new round of JFK assassination documents

By Douglas Jones
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B1Uuv_0jkQ0yen00

The National Archives has released another group of JFK assassination files 59 years after the former president's death.

The documents will bring more information to the eyes of the public, but not all of it.

Through the Trump administration and into the current one where Joe Biden is now president, there has been a desire to relieve the suspicion surrounding former President John F. Kennedy's death.

The National Archives has now released more documents that were once classified, from about 8,000 on the assassination.

It is the most significant release of documents since 2017.

That was when a deadline to declassify all government documents related to the assassination was waived by then-President Trump, which was originally set under the federal transparency law that Congress passed, called the 1992 Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act.

No big unknown news will be learned from the declassified documents, Politico reported .

The National Archives says the collection now includes 515 documents withheld in full and 2,545 documents withheld in part.

