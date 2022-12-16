ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Football Australia issues two lifetime bans following A-League pitch invasion

Football Australia has issued two lifetime bans to spectators involved in the shocking pitch invasion during the Melbourne derby in the A-League last weekend. Working in cooperation with the Victorian Police, the organisation has handed out the bans to a 23-year-old man from Craigieburn and a 19-year-old man from Meadow Heights.
Sporting News

Reece Walsh happy to be back at home in Brisbane after ‘big learning curve’

Reece Walsh is happy to have returned home to Brisbane after previously departing the club and then being involved last season in a controversial tug-of-war between the Broncos and the Dolphins for his services. “I’m really excited to be back,” Walsh told broncos.com.au. “I spent two years away and it...
Sporting News

Venus Williams receives wild-card entry for 2023 Australian Open

Tennis legend Venus Williams will feature at Melbourne Park for the 22nd time next year after being awarded a wild-card entry for the 2023 Australian Open. The 42-year-old has not played a competitive match since the US Open in September and is currently ranked outside the top 1000. Tennis Australia’s...

