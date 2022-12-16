ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Enjoyed Dance-Filled 40th Milestone Birthday Celebration With Wife Allison & Loved Ones Before His Tragic Death

Stephen "tWitch" Boss was surrounded by loved ones when he celebrated his 40th birthday just a few months before his tragic death, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The cherished So You Think You Can Dance star and his friends and family had ventured to the hilltop restaurant Castaway in Burbank, California, for "a night to remember" in honor of the milestone. He officially turned 40 on September 29.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KkgLN_0jkQ0o4l00
MEGA

A video documenting their fun-filled evening was shared to his and Allison Holker 's official YouTube account on October 12, showcasing the group busting a move, laughing and smiling, as well as posing for photos while ringing in the special occasion.

Fans have since returned to the video to see Boss in happier times following the unimaginable news of his passing this week, sparking tributes from many people who gushed over his bright personality and heart of gold.

"It's been a day just to celebrate life, but not only life for all of us, but the life of my beautiful, sexy, amazing husband," Holker said as she took the microphone at the soiree.

"I've never met a more inspiring human," she added. "Every single day I wake up grateful to be next to this guy who's just pushing himself to be better. Pushing himself to be a better husband and father and man every single day . And I love you."

Holker concluded her impromptu speech by stating that "every single person who has ever met you loves you" not only because he is "cool," but because he is "inspiring."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PWG84_0jkQ0o4l00
MEGA

Comedian Loni Love , who was present that night, raved over his "kind soul" while paying homage to the beloved Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ on December 14.

"That is how I will remember Twitch," she wrote in part. "My heart goes out to his family, especially Allison and their beautiful kids … this is devastating."

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, tWitch's body was tragically discovered by a motel maid in the bathroom of his room on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ubi5S_0jkQ0o4l00
David Edwards / MEGA

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office confirmed to RadarOnline.com that he committed suicide. His cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Several relatives have since rushed to the Boss family home to show their support in this heartbreaking time.

