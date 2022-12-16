ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Seahawks Defense Gashed by 49ers Again on Long George Kittle TD

By Zach Dimmitt
All Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks left San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle wide open on the second play of the third quarter on Thursday. It's a mistake that could come back to haunt them.

The Seattle Seahawks ended the first half of Thursday night's home game against the San Francisco 49ers in less-than-ideal fashion, as a late fumble from running back Travis Homer gave away possession on a drive that could've allowed Seattle to take the lead despite early struggles.

The Niners clearly had all the momentum heading into the third quarter but had to prove this was the case. Safe to say they did this and then some, as a 54-yard touchdown from San Francisco tight end George Kittle all alone on the second play of the second half gave the Niners a 21-3 lead.

When the game is all wrapped, it's this score that could potentially be seen as the back-breaker for a Seattle defense that continues to struggle.

Kittle had already found the end zone in the first quarter after getting free on a cleverly-designed play that resulted in a 28-yard score.

But it was his second touchdown -- the longest by a tight end in the NFL this season -- that could've sent a collective dagger through Seattle's of winning both Thursday's game and the NFC West.

San Francisco leads 21-6 in the third quarter.

