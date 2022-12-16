Read full article on original website
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Congressman Accused of Lying Throughout ResumeNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Fallen FDNY firefighter from Islip saves 5 lives through organ donations
LiveOnNY confirms that Islip native William Moon has saved five lives through organ donations.
News 12
Jersey City council member under fire after side-swiping car, leaving note instead of staying on scene
A council member from Jersey City has been issued multiple summonses after leaving the scene of a fender bender with a parked car. James Solomon left a note with his name, number and information after apparently side-swiping a parked vehicle. The council has issued new rules about leaving contact information...
News 12
Hochul: Retail sales of adult-use recreational cannabis to begin Dec. 29 at Manhattan dispensary
Gov. Kathy Hochul says retail sales of adult use cannabis will begin at a dispensary in Manhattan before the new year. Hochul announced that Housing Works, a nonprofit supporting people who are formerly incarcerated, will make the first sale Dec. 29 at a storefront 750 Broadway. "We set a course...
Procession to be held as body of fallen FDNY firefighter returns to hometown of Islip
The FDNY will be leading a procession down Montauk Highway this afternoon.
Popular wedding venue faces backlash for recent renovations to ballroom
A popular wedding venue in Morris County is receiving backlash for some major renovations the venue recently underwent.
Mask mandate returns in Passaic School District
Superintendent Sandra Diodonet says the district will monitor COVID-19 activity in the city and lift the mandate when Passaic County is at a moderate or below range.
CDC: 4 Hudson Valley counties at 'high community spread' level for COVID-19
The CDC recommends people return to wearing a mask in public indoor spaces for areas of high community spread.
Long Beach marijuana enthusiasts hope to grow support for recreational cannabis sales
The city council voted not to opt in for retail sales in 2021.
News 12
Yonkers man shot in head on Mount Vernon street
A Yonkers man who was shot in the head in Mount Vernon is recovering. Police say they found 48-year-old Garfield Morgan with a gunshot wound to the head on South Ninth Avenue Monday afternoon. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx and is expected to OK. Anyone...
News 12
Police looking to identify 4 people involved in assault on NJ Transit bus driver
Law enforcement officers have identified at least two of the people accused of assaulting a New Jersey Transit bus driver Saturday night in Jersey City, according to officials. That bus driver is now facing charges. He is accused of shooting at the group and injuring a 15-year-old. Authorities initially said...
Weehawken set to possibly ban short-term rentals like Airbnb
The days of Weehawken Airbnb rentals (and other short-term vacation properties) could be numbered.
News 12
Police: Officer shot while responding to domestic call in Brooklyn
An NYPD officer was shot responding to a domestic call on Gates Avenue in Brooklyn, authorities say. The NYPD says officers responded to a 911 call at 277 Gates Ave. where a woman said her male friend was damaging her wall inside her apartment and refused to leave. Police say...
Police: 2 people wanted for distracting woman, stealing her purse in Manhasset
Detectives say the pair told the woman she dropped money in the parking lot of the Whole Foods on Northern Boulevard.
Brazen vehicle thieves strike again in Middletown; 3 break-ins reported in 1 hour
High-end vehicle thefts in New Jersey have become increasingly brazen, with one group striking three homes in a single hour over the weekend.
Charges dropped against Ridgefield town employee caught on video hitting man with folder
Patricia Pacheco, an accounting employee for the town, had been placed on leave and charged with disorderly conduct after a YouTuber recorded her striking him with a folder while filming her at Town Hall.
News 12
Headlines: Yonkers stabbing, truck driver in critical condition, shooting at rental house
Here are some stories that are making headlines across the Hudson Valley. One person is recovering with injuries that are not life-threatening after a stabbing in Yonkers. Police are still looking for whoever stabbed the victim in the arm on Highland Avenue at South Broadway early Monday morning. The driver...
Brooklyn pastor Lamor Whitehead indicted on fraud, extortion charges
The U.S. Attorney's Office announced the indictment of Lamor Whitehead, the Brooklyn pastor who was robbed during a Sunday Sermon in July.
Yonkers man arrested for 4 New Rochelle burglaries
Police say the burglaries happened last week at two businesses on the 500 block of Main Street and two more on the 100 block of Centre Avenue this past Monday.
News 12 gets sneak peek tour of Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino in Newburgh
The facility will have 1,200 slots and electronic games, such as blackjack, baccarat, craps and roulette.
Neighbors: Family narrowly escaped home destroyed by fire in Orange County
Fire officials say the house on Canterbury Circle was in flames when they arrived.
