Winter Week 2 – High School Athlete of the Week [VOTE]
The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week has returned for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 2 (December 12-17) of the Winter High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night, December 22nd11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees.
Houlton Boys Beat John Bapst 53-41 [STATS]
The Houlton Boy's Basketball Team picked up their 1st win of the season, defeating John Bapst 53-41 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Tuesday, December 20th. Houlton jumped out to a 17-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. They led 31-22 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 37-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Nokomis Girls Rally to Beat Skowhegan 48-42 [STATS]
Trailing 26-20 at the end of the 1st Half the Nokomis Girl's Basketball Team exploded for 20 points in the 3rd Quarter and beat the Skowhegan River Hawks 48-42 in Skowhegan on Tuesday, December 20th. Nokomis led 13-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Skowhegan outscored Nokomis 15-8...
Ellsworth Girls Beat Houlton 59-31 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team defeated Houlton 59-31 on Monday afternoon, December 19th at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth. Ellsworth led 16-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 23-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 43-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Ellsworth was...
Brewer Boys Beat Hampden Academy 75-50 [STATS]
The Brewer Boy's Basketball Team remained undefeated in the young season, beating Hampden Academy 75-50 on Tuesday night, December 20th at Brewer High School. Brewer jumped out to a 17-11 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 31-21 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches put the game away in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring the Broncos 25-14 to lead 55-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
UMaine Women’s Basketball Game at Milwaukee Canceled
Because of the impending snowstorm, the University of Maine Women's Basketball Game at Milwaukee scheduled on Thursday, December 22nd has been canceled. Due to the impending winter storm predicted for the Milwaukee area later this week, the University of Maine women's basketball game at Milwaukee has been canceled. The game,...
Mercier and Gray Selected Big East Basketball Players of the Week
The Big East Basketball Coaches have selected their Basketball Players of the Week for Week 1 of the 2022-23 season. Chance Mercier #3 Junior - 2022-23 Ellsworth High School Boys Basketball Team, December 5, 2022 Photo Chris Popper. Chance Mercier #3 Junior - 2022-23 Ellsworth High School Boys Basketball Team,...
Washington Academy Raiders Visit Old Town Coyotes in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Washington Academy Raiders visit the Old Town Coyotes in boys' varsity basketball on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. The live broadcast will begin below at 7 PM from MacKenzie Gymnasium in Old Town. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past...
UMaine Women Fall to Harvard Sunday Afternoon 84-56
The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team lost to the Harvard Crimson Women's Basketball Team 84-56 in Boston on Sunday afternoon, December 18th. Harvard raced out to a 24-12 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 37-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Harvard led 59-40 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Hampden Broncos Visit Brewer Witches in Boys’ Varsity Basketball on Ticket TV
The Hampden Broncos visit the Brewer Witches in boys' varsity basketball on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The live broadcast will begin below at 6:30 PM from Brewer High School. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV,...
A Reddit User Asks “What’s The Best Pizza in Maine?”
There are literally hundreds of answers to this question, but it never gets old hearing everyone's opinion!. This is definitely a subjective thing, because everyone has their own personal preferences when it comes to the perfect pie. With all due respect to all the businesses around here, for me, here...
