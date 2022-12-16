ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: twenty-three, twenty-five; White Balls: eight, nineteen) (twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: seventeen) Mega Millions. 03-04-33-36-52, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4. (three, four, thirty-three, thirty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
McKewon: Three takes on linebacker Eric Fields committing to Nebraska

Nebraska received a commit from Ardmore (Oklahoma) linebacker Eric Fields. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder:. A defender who makes plays all over the field. Fields logged 180 total tackles in 2022 for Ardmore, which has produced some excellent players — Jermaine Greshman and Justin Blackmon among them — over the years. Fields played four-to-six yards off the ball at Ardmore, running around and past blockers to make plays sideline-to-sideline. He'll have to engage blockers more often in college — play through guys instead of flying around them — but Fields is a natural, free-flowing runner to the ball. How'd he end up as a no-star kid when his teammate is committed to Illinois to play quarterback?
'It's so good to have you' — Nebraska thrilled with Maggie Mendelson's basketball debut

LINCOLN — Maggie Mendelson’s teammates wanted to celebrate her first college basketball game with a cheer from Mendelson’s other sport. Roof, roof, roof!. That’s what Nebraska volleyball fans say when a Husker blocker stuffs a ball back in an opponent’s face. Since Mendelson had three blocks in the Huskers’ Sunday romp over Wyoming, the locker room joke fit like a glove.
Nebraska picks up Signing Day commitment from LB Eric Fields

Nebraska’s interest in Eric Fields came about quickly, and so did his commitment. A linebacker prospect from Ardmore, Oklahoma, Fields arrived in Nebraska for an official visit without a scholarship offer. Soon after, Fields announced his commitment to Nebraska on Wednesday, marking another key addition to Nebraska’s 2023 class.
Florida linebacker Chief Borders transfers to Nebraska

Another former high-end prospect with SEC experience is coming to Nebraska as a transfer. Linebacker Chief Borders becomes the Huskers’ fourth offseason portal addition — the third to previously play at Florida — following his commitment Tuesday. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder has three years of eligibility remaining after appearing in 16 games as a Gator, mostly on special teams.
Defensive tackle Vincent Carroll-Jackson commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN — At this time last December, Vincent Carroll-Jackson wasn't even playing football. Wednesday, he signed scholarship papers to pursue a career at Nebraska. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive tackle, who enjoyed a meteoric rise in his one season at Harrisburg (Pa.) Central Dauphin East High School, officially flipped from Syracuse to Nebraska at his high school.
McKewon: Three takes on Gretna's Mason Goldman committing to Nebraska

Nebraska received a commit from Gretna offensive lineman Mason Goldman. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-5, 250-pounder:. That makes a quartet of in-state big boys. Goldman joins Sam Sledge (Omaha Creighton Prep), Gunnar Gottula (Lincoln Southeast) and Brock Knutson (Scottsbluff) as local offensive line commits to the Nebraska 2023 class. Goldman developed rapidly over the last year into a major college prospect who likely projects to the interior line. Goldman also was a nasty defensive lineman for the Dragons. Gretna has developed several excellent line prospects in recent years — Patrick Arnold was one as was Mick Stoltenberg on the defensive side — and Goldman is the latest in-state lineman to get a look at Nebraska.
Signee Spotlight: Brice Turner's speed could be a game-changer for Nebraska

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Other key offers: Eastern Washington, Texas Southern. How he got here. The first commit of the Matt Rhule era at Nebraska, Turner is a...
Unsung prospect Kwinten Ives fits new Nebraska blueprint for running back

Nebraska’s first running back signee under coach Matt Rhule didn’t have a major recruiting profile. But Kwinten Ives was just the kind of player the new Husker coaches were looking for. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound rusher from Palmyra, New Jersey, was one of the flurry of late adds under...
Recruiting notes: Nebraska making late push for Lincoln High’s Beni Ngoyi, NU offers eighth-grade QB

Matt Rhule’s first recruiting stop as Nebraska's head coach was no accident. While Lincoln High’s Beni Ngoyi hadn’t seen much interest from the previous Nebraska coaching staff, Rhule believed Nebraska had room for him in its 2023 recruiting class. And after taking an official visit to Nebraska this weekend, Ngoyi will have a decision to make ahead of signing day on Wednesday.
