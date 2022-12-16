Nebraska received a commit from Ardmore (Oklahoma) linebacker Eric Fields. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder:. A defender who makes plays all over the field. Fields logged 180 total tackles in 2022 for Ardmore, which has produced some excellent players — Jermaine Greshman and Justin Blackmon among them — over the years. Fields played four-to-six yards off the ball at Ardmore, running around and past blockers to make plays sideline-to-sideline. He'll have to engage blockers more often in college — play through guys instead of flying around them — but Fields is a natural, free-flowing runner to the ball. How'd he end up as a no-star kid when his teammate is committed to Illinois to play quarterback?

