Brock Purdy and George Kittle combine for second 49ers TD pass

The San Francisco 49ers seem to have found another quarterback-receiver combination to send shivers through opponents.

Playing the Seahawks in Seattle on Thursday Night Football, Brock Purdy connected with George Kittle in the first and third quarters for touchdowns.

The first play went for 28 yards and the second was a 54-yard connection.

The Robbie Gould PAT made it 21-6 and the 49ers could start to feel the NFC West crown in their hands.