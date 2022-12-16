ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Lawmakers criticize handling of Providence school closures

By Kayla Fish
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lAgRR_0jkPyb4S00

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — Rhode Island lawmakers criticized education officials Thursday night about the planned closures of two Providence elementary schools.

“Can we agree that was very poorly handled?” Rep. Patricia Serpa, chair of the House Committee on Oversight, asked R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and Zack Scott, deputy superintendent of operations at Providence Public Schools.

Both responded with silence.

“I guess we can’t agree,” Serpa said.

The state-run district announced plans to shut down Alan Shawn Feinstein at Broad Street and Carl G. Lauro elementary schools at the end of the school year Tuesday night.

The agenda for Thursday night’s oversight committee hearing was posted Dec. 9, before news of the school closures was made public, but many lawmakers took time to press district leaders about the way in which the announcement was made.

RELATED: Carl Lauro, Feinstein at Broad St. Elementary Schools in Providence to close next year

“You’re not holding onto what you’re responsible for, with regards to being honest and open and transparent,” Rep. Anastasia Williams said.

Infante-Green doubled down on previous statements, explaining that this is not how the district planned to deliver the news.

The Providence Teachers Union posted about the closures on social media over the weekend, prompting district to confirm the closings.

Infante-Green told lawmakers the district planned to make the announcement later in the month after Providence Superintendent Javier Montañez returned from leave following a surgery. The education officials have been criticized for holding onto the information.

“It didn’t come out the way we wanted, and that’s what was felt by our educators and our parents,” Scott said. “We’re sorry it happened that way.”

Some lawmakers criticized the lack of Providence School Board involvement in the decision. Under the state takeover, the board serves in an advisory role. In this case, the board was not even notified of the plan to close the schools before the decision was finalized.

“I don’t think it means they can’t be engaged and they can’t be part of the conversation,” Serpa said. “They live in the city, they know their neighborhoods.”

MORE: Leaking roofs, sewage smell inside closing Providence school

Some School Board members suggested the closures be tabled until more community input can be gathered.

Infante-Green was asked about the idea Thursday, but made no indication that would happen.

“Nobody is going to be happy when there’s a school closure,” Infante-Green said. “This is not something anyone has done lightly. But it just makes sense for the district that we can have new schools.”

The oversight committee hearing was focused on providing lawmakers with an update on the state takeover of Providence Public Schools, which began in November 2019.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Uprise RI

Charter schools barely outperforming public schools in Providence

It is taken as a given by Rhode Island policy makers and media that charter schools in Providence, particularly the rapidly growing Achievement First district, dramatically outperform Providence Public School District schools (PPSD). The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) recently released their school and district report cards for the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

RI Schools’ Report Cards - Who Met Expectations and Who Didn’t

The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) has released the 2022 school accountability and improvement results. The data shows a dramatic difference in performance in different school districts across the state. And, there is a wild difference in spending per pupil and there is little correlation between the per pupil...
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Lab Involved in Kickback Allegations

NEW BEDFORD — The state Attorney General's office has settled with a Rhode Island clinical laboratory over a purported kickback and false claims scheme that allegedly involved a laboratory in New Bedford. The Massachusetts Attorney General's office says Dominion Diagnostics of North Kingstown, Rhode Island has agreed to pay...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
nrinow.news

New scholarship fund honoring late North Smithfield Middle School principal raises $47,000

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Members of the school community have come together to honor a middle school principal who died this year, and have already raised $47,000 in his memory. The John Lahar Scholarship Fund was launched in August through the North Smithfield Education Foundation, a nonprofit corporation established to promote scholarships for North Smithfield students.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
GoLocalProv

Lauren Lee Malloy — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022

Lauren Lee Malloy is on a mission — to get answers into her mother’s death nearly 30 years ago. Despite the original medical examiner’s report ruling the death as "natural," Malloy — armed with another forensic pathologist’s opinion that the case should be reexamined — pursued reopening the case.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy