Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Police in Laurel County searching for missing woman
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find a missing woman. Deputies tell WYMT Bridgett Evans, 45, was last seen off East Laurel Road near the Clay County line at 5 p.m. Tuesday. She is 5′9″ and has brown below shoulder length...
fox56news.com
Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County
Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County. Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Justin Logan's forecast: Snow and dangerous cold ahead. Cold weather safety ahead of Arctic front. FOX 56's Tyler Melito talks safety as a staggering Arctic front is set...
wbontv.com
Manhunt for shooting suspect intensifies in Madison County, search to resume
The manhunt for a suspect in an alleged shooting earlier today in Richmond has been officially called off tonight. Authorities say the search will resume in the morning and urge anyone with any information or that sees anyone suspicious to call 911. Investigators tell WBON-TV9 they are still not able to release the suspect’s identity at this time, but that residents in the search area should remain on a higher alert until the suspect is captured.
wymt.com
Knox County man charged with assaulting deputy, trying to hit him with metal object
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he got into a fight with a deputy and then tried to hit him with a metal object. It happened on Pea Ridge Road in Artemus Monday night. In a news release, a Knox County...
WKYT 27
Richmond shooting suspect arrested after five-hour standoff with police
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested after a five-hour standoff with Richmond police. According to the Richmond Police Department’s Facebook page, 52-year-old Russell “Mark” Masters was arrested around 8:00 Tuesday night. Police say they found Masters at a house on Crooksville road and obtained a...
wymt.com
One person seriously hurt in Richmond shooting
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in Richmond. Police say they responded around 3:30 Monday afternoon to Turpin Drive, where the victim was found. However, we’re told they think the shooting actually happened on nearby McWhorter Court and the victim ended up on Turpin...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man named in federal indictment on drug charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing federal charges for his role in a drug trafficking case. Last Friday, a grand jury in London returned a True Bill indictment against MacArthur Young, also known as John Young, 48, from Monticello. The charges stem from a joint...
k105.com
Father of suspended Eastern Kentucky U. student threatens to blow up school
An eastern Kentucky man has been arrested for threatening to blow up Eastern Kentucky University and his suspended son’s academic advisor. Patrick H. Hall, 46, of Canada (Pike Co.), was arrested Sunday night by Kentucky State Police and charged with third-degree terroristic threatening. According to multiple media reports, Hall’s...
fox56news.com
Multiple agencies search for missing Perry County man
Authorities are searching for a man last seen jumping into the Kentucky River in Perry County on Friday. Multiple agencies search for missing Perry County …. Authorities are searching for a man last seen jumping into the Kentucky River in Perry County on Friday. Christmas games with Justin Logan. Out...
q95fm.net
Seven Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrants, Money, Drugs, And Guns Seized
An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On December 16th, 2022, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Division executed OPERATION GRINCHMAS which consisted of two separate search warrants on residences in Claiborne County. Upon execution of the search warrants detectives recovered more than one-half pound of Methamphetamine and Heroin, over one-half pound of Marijuana along with a large quantity of prescription medication. During the execution of the first search warrant detectives located 93 firearms. Detectives also seized over $2500.00 in United States Currency. Both search warrants are the result of long-term investigations. The work of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of seven (7) individuals.
wymt.com
Laurel County man arrested on abuse charges
LILY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man was arrested Wednesday evening after being accused of physically abusing a child. The arrest came after the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Community Based Services had been investigating 30-year-old Robert W. Smallwood of Lily. The investigators suspected that a 7-year-old girl was being physically abuse at a home off Copley Road.
WTVQ
7-year-old dies, 5 others injured in mobile home fire on Winchester Road
CLAY CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 7-year-old died and five others were injured in a mobile home fire on Sunday morning in Clay City. Crews were sent to a fire in a mobile home in the 9700 block of Winchester Road in Clay City around 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the Stanton Fire Department. When crews arrived, they saw the home already engulfed in flames.
wbontv.com
Rockcastle County man killed in Berea crash identified
A single vehicle accident around 3:30 Friday afternoon on South Dogwood Drive in Berea claimed the life of a 27-year-old man, now identified as John Kemper of Rockcastle County. The man was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison. The...
wymt.com
Police: Two dead in Clay County crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police have confirmed a crash that shut down the Hal Rogers Parkway for several hours on Thursday night was deadly. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at mile marker 27 near the Clay/Leslie County line. Kentucky State Police tell WYMT a tractor-trailer was traveling west...
wbontv.com
Boyfriend files assault charges against Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy
Madison County Sheriff Mike Coyle has placed one of his deputies on administrative leave after she was charged with assault by her boyfriend after an alleged domestic violence incident. Madison County Deputy Jennifer Lee Kermeen was subsequently arrested stemming from those charges from an alledged altercation that occurred on Nov 30th, where the alleged victim then filed a complaint with Kentucky State Police.
fox56news.com
Richmond police seek missing 67-year-old man
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Richmond Police Department is looking for a missing 67-year-old man. Kenneth Fryer was last seen in the area of Willis Manor in Richmond. He stands around 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. Authorities said he may use a cane to walk.
k105.com
Remains of Whitley Co. woman missing since Feb. 2018 found in Tennessee
Human remains found in Tennessee have been identified as a woman who went missing from Williamsburg nearly six years ago. The skeletal remains of Laura A. Anderson, 37, who went missing from Whitley County in February 2018, were discovered in Cleveland, Tennessee, Sunday night, according to The News Journal. Cleveland is about 150 south of Williamsburg (the towns are connected by I-75). The remains were discovered by children riding four-wheelers.
wymt.com
Golden Alert issued for Harlan County man
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Harlan County. Joshua Walden, 31, was last seen leaving The Laurels on Wednesday around 7:00 p.m. Walden was wearing a black coat with a beanie. He was also carrying a snake skin...
Pair of Knox County teens reported missing
Have you seen either of these two? They went missing from the Barbourville area Monday.
Kentuckian David Sawyer helped found AmeriCorps, is remembered for a life of service
This article is reprinted with permission of The Rural Blog, published by the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky. David Sawyer, a Kentucky-grown back-to-the-lander who ran a student-service program at Berea College, helped start AmeriCorps and became an international consultant on the environment, civic engagement and a wide range […] The post Kentuckian David Sawyer helped found AmeriCorps, is remembered for a life of service appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Comments / 0