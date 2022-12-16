ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

wymt.com

Police in Laurel County searching for missing woman

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find a missing woman. Deputies tell WYMT Bridgett Evans, 45, was last seen off East Laurel Road near the Clay County line at 5 p.m. Tuesday. She is 5′9″ and has brown below shoulder length...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County

Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County. Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Justin Logan's forecast: Snow and dangerous cold ahead. Cold weather safety ahead of Arctic front. FOX 56's Tyler Melito talks safety as a staggering Arctic front is set...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wbontv.com

Manhunt for shooting suspect intensifies in Madison County, search to resume

The manhunt for a suspect in an alleged shooting earlier today in Richmond has been officially called off tonight. Authorities say the search will resume in the morning and urge anyone with any information or that sees anyone suspicious to call 911. Investigators tell WBON-TV9 they are still not able to release the suspect’s identity at this time, but that residents in the search area should remain on a higher alert until the suspect is captured.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Richmond shooting suspect arrested after five-hour standoff with police

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested after a five-hour standoff with Richmond police. According to the Richmond Police Department’s Facebook page, 52-year-old Russell “Mark” Masters was arrested around 8:00 Tuesday night. Police say they found Masters at a house on Crooksville road and obtained a...
RICHMOND, KY
wymt.com

One person seriously hurt in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in Richmond. Police say they responded around 3:30 Monday afternoon to Turpin Drive, where the victim was found. However, we’re told they think the shooting actually happened on nearby McWhorter Court and the victim ended up on Turpin...
RICHMOND, KY
k105.com

Father of suspended Eastern Kentucky U. student threatens to blow up school

An eastern Kentucky man has been arrested for threatening to blow up Eastern Kentucky University and his suspended son’s academic advisor. Patrick H. Hall, 46, of Canada (Pike Co.), was arrested Sunday night by Kentucky State Police and charged with third-degree terroristic threatening. According to multiple media reports, Hall’s...
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

Multiple agencies search for missing Perry County man

Authorities are searching for a man last seen jumping into the Kentucky River in Perry County on Friday. Multiple agencies search for missing Perry County …. Authorities are searching for a man last seen jumping into the Kentucky River in Perry County on Friday. Christmas games with Justin Logan. Out...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Seven Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrants, Money, Drugs, And Guns Seized

An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On December 16th, 2022, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Division executed OPERATION GRINCHMAS which consisted of two separate search warrants on residences in Claiborne County. Upon execution of the search warrants detectives recovered more than one-half pound of Methamphetamine and Heroin, over one-half pound of Marijuana along with a large quantity of prescription medication. During the execution of the first search warrant detectives located 93 firearms. Detectives also seized over $2500.00 in United States Currency. Both search warrants are the result of long-term investigations. The work of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of seven (7) individuals.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Laurel County man arrested on abuse charges

LILY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man was arrested Wednesday evening after being accused of physically abusing a child. The arrest came after the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Community Based Services had been investigating 30-year-old Robert W. Smallwood of Lily. The investigators suspected that a 7-year-old girl was being physically abuse at a home off Copley Road.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

7-year-old dies, 5 others injured in mobile home fire on Winchester Road

CLAY CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 7-year-old died and five others were injured in a mobile home fire on Sunday morning in Clay City. Crews were sent to a fire in a mobile home in the 9700 block of Winchester Road in Clay City around 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the Stanton Fire Department. When crews arrived, they saw the home already engulfed in flames.
CLAY CITY, KY
wbontv.com

Rockcastle County man killed in Berea crash identified

A single vehicle accident around 3:30 Friday afternoon on South Dogwood Drive in Berea claimed the life of a 27-year-old man, now identified as John Kemper of Rockcastle County. The man was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison. The...
BEREA, KY
wymt.com

Police: Two dead in Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police have confirmed a crash that shut down the Hal Rogers Parkway for several hours on Thursday night was deadly. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at mile marker 27 near the Clay/Leslie County line. Kentucky State Police tell WYMT a tractor-trailer was traveling west...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wbontv.com

Boyfriend files assault charges against Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy

Madison County Sheriff Mike Coyle has placed one of his deputies on administrative leave after she was charged with assault by her boyfriend after an alleged domestic violence incident. Madison County Deputy Jennifer Lee Kermeen was subsequently arrested stemming from those charges from an alledged altercation that occurred on Nov 30th, where the alleged victim then filed a complaint with Kentucky State Police.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Richmond police seek missing 67-year-old man

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Richmond Police Department is looking for a missing 67-year-old man. Kenneth Fryer was last seen in the area of Willis Manor in Richmond. He stands around 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. Authorities said he may use a cane to walk.
RICHMOND, KY
k105.com

Remains of Whitley Co. woman missing since Feb. 2018 found in Tennessee

Human remains found in Tennessee have been identified as a woman who went missing from Williamsburg nearly six years ago. The skeletal remains of Laura A. Anderson, 37, who went missing from Whitley County in February 2018, were discovered in Cleveland, Tennessee, Sunday night, according to The News Journal. Cleveland is about 150 south of Williamsburg (the towns are connected by I-75). The remains were discovered by children riding four-wheelers.
CLEVELAND, TN
wymt.com

Golden Alert issued for Harlan County man

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Harlan County. Joshua Walden, 31, was last seen leaving The Laurels on Wednesday around 7:00 p.m. Walden was wearing a black coat with a beanie. He was also carrying a snake skin...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Kentuckian David Sawyer helped found AmeriCorps, is remembered for a life of service

This article is reprinted with permission of The Rural Blog, published by the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky. David Sawyer, a Kentucky-grown back-to-the-lander who ran a student-service program at Berea College, helped start AmeriCorps and became an international consultant on the environment, civic engagement and a wide range […] The post Kentuckian David Sawyer helped found AmeriCorps, is remembered for a life of service appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
BEREA, KY

