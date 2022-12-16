Read full article on original website
FoCo sheriff, Cumming police chief discuss plans for LESS Crime Act fundsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Real estate group setting up new office at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Popular taqueria adding new location at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Enjoying These Fun Downtown Marietta Activities Is Easier Thanks to City's Parking MapDeanLandMarietta, GA
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest made in deadly Stone Mountain tavern shooting, police say
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Police say they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man in parking lot of a popular Stone Mountain-area tavern on Monday. Officers were called out around 7 p.m. to Will Henry's Tavern located at 1228 Rockbridge Road after a report of a shooting. Police say officers found 39-year-old Jerome Johnson suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Johnson was rushed to an area hospital, but did not survive his injuries.
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted for shooting his ex, her boyfriend in Johns Creek found dead
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - The man wanted for a domestic violence-related shooting which injured two people at a home in north Fulton County was found dead Tuesday. Abdul Batin Azzaam Rashid, 48, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home along Kendall Court in Sandy Springs, Johns Creek police say.
fox5atlanta.com
Officer involved in crash during police chase in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Just before 2:30 a.m., Cobb County police said they received multiple calls about potential car break-ins at Vining's RiverVue Apartments located at 4545 River Parkway. When responding police officers arrived at the scene, they say they spotted the suspect and attempted to stop the car the...
fox5atlanta.com
Still no answers months after fatal Southpark Boulevard hit-and-run
COVINGTON, Ga. - Valerie Grier says she's stuck in July. That was the month her beloved daughter was killed in a hit-and-run after walking out of a job interview on South Park Boulevard. Now, for the first time since her daughter's fatal hit-and-run, she says she has words for the...
fox5atlanta.com
7-month-old Clayton County boy reported missing by mother
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 7-month-old boy who has not been seen in about a week. Jonha Harrison’s mother gave her son to a man named "Josh," who she thought at the time was the infant father, officers with the Clayton County Police Department say.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing man diagnosed with dementia last seen at Emory Hospital Midtown, police say
ATLANTA - Emory police asked for help finding a man diagnosed with dementia who left Emory University Hospital Midtown on Wednesday morning. A Mattie's Call alert said 77-year-old Eddie Lee Jones was last seen at around 4 a.m. at the hospital on Peachtree Street. He was last seen wearing an...
fox5atlanta.com
Police find missing 90-year-old Roswell man
ROSWELL, Ga. - Update: Police say Burge was found safe just before noon. The previous story is below. Roswell police are asking for help in the search for a missing 90-year-old man who disappeared Monday night. Officials say 90-year-old Otis Burge was last seen at around 7 p.m. Monday. At...
fox5atlanta.com
Man on the run after shooting his ex, her boyfriend in Johns Creek, police say
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - Police are searching for a gunman who has been on the run after a domestic violence-related shooting that injured two people at a home in north Fulton County. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at a home on Plantation Bridge Drive in Johns Creek. Officers arrived...
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested for shooting friend in the head during argument, deputies say
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Paulding County arrested a man accused of shooting his friend in the head during an argument. Police said 47-year-old David Ayers May is charged with the murder of 38-year-old Dane Michael Patrick Kellum. Investigators said Kellum was at a gathering at May's home on...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 13-year-old Clayton County girl missing after leaving home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them find a missing 13-year-old girl. Officials say 13-year-old Vallentina Clarke left her home on the 400 block of Wexwood Drive in Riverdale. Georgia at around 6:30 p.m. Monday and has not returned home. The missing teen is...
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigate after person killed by MARTA train
ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a MARTA train on Monday. It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Oakland City station. Officials say the person jumped onto the northbound tracks. The name of the person has not been released. Service was suspended for...
fox5atlanta.com
Good Samaritan saves young children from fiery crash
In Clayton County, one person was killed and nearly a dozen others injured in a fiery crash over the weekend. Two young children were among the victims in that crash. A Good Samaritan helped to get them to safety.
fox5atlanta.com
Store clerk, manager arrested for selling 'gas station heroin,' Peachtree City police say
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A Peachtree City store clerk and a manager are under arrest after selling a drug that was supposed to be taken off the shelves last summer. Tianeptine, sometimes known as "gas station heroin," has caused growing concern in Georgia. The Georgia Legislature passed a law that took effect in July making it a Schedule I controlled substance and any product with Tianeptine was supposed to be removed from store shelves.
fox5atlanta.com
Man enters not guilty plea in Cobb County country club triple murder
KENNESAW, Ga - The man who police call the "lone shooter" in the murder of three people found on the tenth hole of Pinetree Country Club’s golf course in July 2021 entered a not guilty plea on Monday. Bryan Anthony Rhoden faces several charges including three counts of felony...
fox5atlanta.com
Security officer helps two children escape fire after deadly Tara Blvd. crash
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A fiery crash in Clayton County over the weekend left one person dead and 10 others seriously injured. Two of the victims in that crash were children and several bystanders on scene helped get them to safety. "What I saw was people needed help," security officer...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman awarded over $1M after false cocaine accusation
An Atlanta woman who was arrested for what police thought was cocaine in an exercise ball spent months behind bars. Now she's getting over $1 million from the officer who accused her of the crime.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County jail detention officer terminated, arrested
DECATUR, Ga. - Just moments after being terminated from his job, a DeKalb County jail detention officer learned he was also being arrested on shoplifting charges. Jason Sidberry, 38, of Lawrenceville held his job with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office since March. On Tuesday, he was fired for violation of the law and arrested on the job by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.
fox5atlanta.com
Milton residents shaken up over gated community break-ins
Milton police say there were two home break-ins on one street and an attempted burglary on another. They're still working to determine if they are related. Residents are feeling uneasy about the entire situation.
fox5atlanta.com
Thieves steal entire ATM from Atlanta food mart, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for suspects who stole an entire ATM from a local business early Tuesday morning. APD officials say at around 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business alarm at the EZ Shop Food Mart, which is located on the 2000 block of Sylvan Road.
fox5atlanta.com
Residents jump from 2nd floor to escape DeKalb County apartment fire
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters investigating a two-alarm fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Monday morning. Officials said the flames broke out around 3 a.m. at the Hairston Woods Apartments on Summerview Drive. When first responders arrived at the complex, they said the fire had already reached the...
