ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest made in deadly Stone Mountain tavern shooting, police say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Police say they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man in parking lot of a popular Stone Mountain-area tavern on Monday. Officers were called out around 7 p.m. to Will Henry's Tavern located at 1228 Rockbridge Road after a report of a shooting. Police say officers found 39-year-old Jerome Johnson suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Johnson was rushed to an area hospital, but did not survive his injuries.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted for shooting his ex, her boyfriend in Johns Creek found dead

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - The man wanted for a domestic violence-related shooting which injured two people at a home in north Fulton County was found dead Tuesday. Abdul Batin Azzaam Rashid, 48, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home along Kendall Court in Sandy Springs, Johns Creek police say.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Officer involved in crash during police chase in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Just before 2:30 a.m., Cobb County police said they received multiple calls about potential car break-ins at Vining's RiverVue Apartments located at 4545 River Parkway. When responding police officers arrived at the scene, they say they spotted the suspect and attempted to stop the car the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

7-month-old Clayton County boy reported missing by mother

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 7-month-old boy who has not been seen in about a week. Jonha Harrison’s mother gave her son to a man named "Josh," who she thought at the time was the infant father, officers with the Clayton County Police Department say.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police find missing 90-year-old Roswell man

ROSWELL, Ga. - Update: Police say Burge was found safe just before noon. The previous story is below. Roswell police are asking for help in the search for a missing 90-year-old man who disappeared Monday night. Officials say 90-year-old Otis Burge was last seen at around 7 p.m. Monday. At...
ROSWELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigate after person killed by MARTA train

ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a MARTA train on Monday. It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Oakland City station. Officials say the person jumped onto the northbound tracks. The name of the person has not been released. Service was suspended for...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Store clerk, manager arrested for selling 'gas station heroin,' Peachtree City police say

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A Peachtree City store clerk and a manager are under arrest after selling a drug that was supposed to be taken off the shelves last summer. Tianeptine, sometimes known as "gas station heroin," has caused growing concern in Georgia. The Georgia Legislature passed a law that took effect in July making it a Schedule I controlled substance and any product with Tianeptine was supposed to be removed from store shelves.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man enters not guilty plea in Cobb County country club triple murder

KENNESAW, Ga - The man who police call the "lone shooter" in the murder of three people found on the tenth hole of Pinetree Country Club’s golf course in July 2021 entered a not guilty plea on Monday. Bryan Anthony Rhoden faces several charges including three counts of felony...
KENNESAW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County jail detention officer terminated, arrested

DECATUR, Ga. - Just moments after being terminated from his job, a DeKalb County jail detention officer learned he was also being arrested on shoplifting charges. Jason Sidberry, 38, of Lawrenceville held his job with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office since March. On Tuesday, he was fired for violation of the law and arrested on the job by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Thieves steal entire ATM from Atlanta food mart, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for suspects who stole an entire ATM from a local business early Tuesday morning. APD officials say at around 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business alarm at the EZ Shop Food Mart, which is located on the 2000 block of Sylvan Road.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Residents jump from 2nd floor to escape DeKalb County apartment fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters investigating a two-alarm fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Monday morning. Officials said the flames broke out around 3 a.m. at the Hairston Woods Apartments on Summerview Drive. When first responders arrived at the complex, they said the fire had already reached the...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy