Whether it's dancing in the streets or drumming up perfection, Damien Chazelle has a proven track record when it comes to entertaining audiences with well-crafted motion pictures, from "La La Land" to "Whiplash." With his newest offering, "Babylon," the ambitious director offers a bold look at what Tinseltown was like in the roaring twenties. The well-renowned cinematic auteur may not be the first to pull back the curtain on the early days of Hollywood stardom, but there is no denying he is doing so with an abundance of talented players. The cast of the film is nothing short of a smorgasbord worth of recognizable faces with names like Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart, Diego Calva, Tobey Maguire, Li Jun Li, Jovan Adepo, Samara Weaving, Lukas Haas, Max Minghella, and Olivia Wilde, among many others in the mix. And the trailer for the provocative period flick showcases a fascinating ride packed to the brim with a satisfying blend of Hollywood nostalgia drenched in dreams of fame and a vast array of debauchery, indicating that people are in for a wild experience.

