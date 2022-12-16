Read full article on original website
The Avatar 2 Scene That Proves Humans Still Beat CGI
Making a serious splash with ticket-buying audiences during its feverishly anticipated big-screen debut, the special-effects-drenched "Avatar: The Way of Water" recently delivered the second-most-profitable Monday of the year for theaters, coming in just behind 2022's Monday box office champion, "Top Gun: Maverick" (via Deadline). Racking up roughly $150 million domestically since its December 16 opening, director James Cameron's big-budget sci-fi-action flick is also closing in on the $500 million mark globally.
South Park Creators Just Got A Massive Infusion Of Cash For Their Deepfake Studio
"South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have made a career for themselves as equal opportunity offenders. Over the course of the animated series' remarkable 25-season run, Parker and Stone have gone after just about every pop cultural and political phenomenon under the sun, whether it's as innocuous as having red hair and freckles or something as sinister as systems of abuse. While this formula works even in the episodes that only feature Stan, Cartman, and the other denizens of South Park, the show wouldn't have garnered its notorious reputation without the regular inclusion of celebrities.
Emily In Paris' Showrunner Teases The Fallout Of Season 3
Many young people today can relate to juggling a career, friendships, and romantic prospects all at once. "Emily in Paris" takes that idea and transplants them into a Parisian setting while centering on Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), who's tasked with bringing an American perspective to a French marketing firm. Over the course of two seasons, fans have witnessed Emily advance in her career while deciding who she wants to become romantically entangled with.
Shadow And Bone Season 2's Showrunners Tease A Twist Not Even The Author Saw Coming
Given their iconic source material — and their respective price tags — it's hardly surprising that Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" and HBO's "House of the Dragon" continue to dominate chatter in the realm of blockbuster fantasy series. They are far from the only games in town, of course, with even Amazon and HBO producing other series in the genre. But looking back at their slate of original productions, Netflix has arguably outpaced them both, tackling the fantasy game on several fronts over the years. There have maybe been more misses than hits for the streaming giant in the fantasy game, but few would call "Shadow and Bone" anything but an unmitigated success.
Chainsaw Man's Dub Actors Recommend More Obscure Anime Greats - Exclusive
Even before the show premiered, you could be sure "Chainsaw Man" was going to be one of the most — if not the most — popular new anime of 2022. The manga was an international bestseller long before the anime premiered, and over a year of advertising for the TV series only increased the hype to see Tatsuki Fujimoto's ultraviolent fantasy adapted into high-quality animation. But not every great anime is a guaranteed success, and many shows worth watching end up becoming obscurities that are ignored and forgotten.
Babylon Director Damien Chazelle Explains Why The Movie Took 15 Years To Come Together
Damien Chazelle is nothing if not ambitious. Perhaps that's why so many of his films are about all-consuming ambition, whether it's a nascent jazz legend's climb to the top in "Whiplash," two star-crossed artists' yearning for Hollywood success in "La La Land," or an astronaut's otherworldly aspirations in "First Man." "I ... naturally find myself drawn for whatever reason towards stories of people living in their dreams, for better or worse," the filmmaker told Screen Rant. "This idea of always reaching towards something that obviously can inspire achievements and progress and whatnot, but can also come with so much collateral damage."
James Mangold Tweets Hints About The Upcoming Disney+ Indiana Jones Series
During the D23 Expo in September, Harrison Ford announced that "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" will be his final time playing the treasure hunter role (via Variety). "This is it," he said. "I will not fall down for you again. But thank you so much." But just because Harrison Ford is done with the role doesn't mean Indy is hanging up his hat and whip for good.
Some Tulsa King Fans Have Harsh Comments On The Show's Writing
Sylvester Stallone's new Paramount+ series, "Tulsa King," has already become a bit of a hit with fans. It currently has a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes of 77%, with an audience score of 87%. In a review for Pajiba, Dustin Rowles said about the show, "Tulsa King, the new series streaming on Paramount+, comes from creator Taylor Sheridan [Yellowstone], showrunner Terence Winter [Boardwalk Empire, Sopranos] and star Sylvester Stallone [Rocky]. The combination of the three absolutely should not work, but like peanut butter, Nutella, and bacon, Tulsa King is messy and terrible for you, but also delicious."
Babylon Director Explains The Decision To Not Include An Intermission
Whether it's dancing in the streets or drumming up perfection, Damien Chazelle has a proven track record when it comes to entertaining audiences with well-crafted motion pictures, from "La La Land" to "Whiplash." With his newest offering, "Babylon," the ambitious director offers a bold look at what Tinseltown was like in the roaring twenties. The well-renowned cinematic auteur may not be the first to pull back the curtain on the early days of Hollywood stardom, but there is no denying he is doing so with an abundance of talented players. The cast of the film is nothing short of a smorgasbord worth of recognizable faces with names like Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart, Diego Calva, Tobey Maguire, Li Jun Li, Jovan Adepo, Samara Weaving, Lukas Haas, Max Minghella, and Olivia Wilde, among many others in the mix. And the trailer for the provocative period flick showcases a fascinating ride packed to the brim with a satisfying blend of Hollywood nostalgia drenched in dreams of fame and a vast array of debauchery, indicating that people are in for a wild experience.
Avatar 2 Fans Are Scratching Their Heads Over The Sully Kids' Accents
There are an endless array of challenges that come with creating an entire universe from the ground up, which is more than likely what plagued James Cameron when coming up with the ever-expanding world present in the "Avatar" franchise. The planet of Pandora was truly like nothing we had seen on the big screen, not only for its grand-scaled environments and collection of strange creatures, but also for its more nuanced details that helped breathe even more life into Cameron's computer-generated world. The customs, beliefs, and language of the Na'vi people, pulled from a combination of real-life cultures and science fiction stories (via Insider), imbued the motion-captured cast with a believable sense of their society that further immersed viewers back in 2009.
Reddit Crowns Trading Places As Its Favorite Unofficial Christmas Movie
For many people out there, whether it's with family, friends, or on their own, there are certain Christmas movie-staples that must be watched during the holiday season. For some, their choice of movies fall into the "holiday-classics" category such as "Miracle on 34th St.," "A Christmas Story," or "Elf." But, for others, the movies they throw up on their festive at-home screen, consider them Christmas necessities for less obvious reasons. These are the films that have been adopted into the category for a more subtle reason, in contrast to the others that have a glaring holiday connection. The topic of whether or not these movies should be considered Christmas flicks is a popular debate/discussion over on Reddit, and "Trading Places" is at the top of many peoples' list.
Avatar Fans Think They've Already Spotted Spoilers For Spider's Future
This article contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." "Avatar: The Way of Water" has finally hit screens, and loyal fans are generally happy with the way things turned out for their favorite Na'vi characters. While the movie had a slightly smaller box office debut than expected, it's still the subject of much praise, both critical and casual, for its stunning visuals and moving, world-expanding story.
Wednesday's Latest Streaming Victory Is Lording Over Nielsen's Top 10 Chart
To say "Wednesday" is outperforming expectations would be the understatement of the year. One month after its debut, the series is one of the most popular shows in the history of Netflix originals, and new viewers are tuning in regularly around the globe to see what all the hype is about.
Ghosts Star Brandon Scott Jones Gets Candid About The Inspiration Behind Isaac
It's impossible to watch CBS' "Ghosts" and not enjoy Isaac Higgintoot, an American Revolutionary War officer forgotten by history who is overly jealous of the successful legacies of Alexander Hamilton and the other founding fathers and war heroes. While Isaac's fellow ghosts jab at him for leaving a stinky smell behind him due to his cause of death (dysentery), there's a lot of heart from the character. At the end of the first season, audiences see him come to terms with himself and his identity as he comes out and confesses his feelings for the rival British officer ghost, Nigel (John Hartman).
How Star Wars' T-47 Snowspeeder Changed Film In The Empire Strikes Back
Audiences had no clue what was in store for them when "Star Wars" came out in 1977. The George Lucas-directed sci-fi fantasy epic not only provided a fresh take on so many classic stories and tropes, but it also revolutionized the field of filmmaking forever, truly pioneering the special effects heavy blockbusters fans see today. With its groundbreaking use of such effects, the film set a new precedent that every special effects film would be compared to. Its visual effects even went on to win numerous accolades, including an Academy Award (via IMDb).
Jovan Adepo On What Connects Babylon To His Upcoming Sci-Fi Epic - Exclusive
The new movie "Babylon" is an epic, sweeping tale of the early days of Hollywood, set in the 1920s as Los Angeles turns from a small, sprawling farm town into a major American city, thanks in part to the growth of the film industry. The film also chronicles the transition of cinema from silent films to the sound era and documents how many of its creative personnel were unable to make that leap.
Did Willow's Tony Revolori Just Tease That He Wants To Play Agent Venom In An Upcoming Spider-Man Film? - Exclusive
While the fate of the iconic web-slinger remains dangling in the air following the smashing global box office success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in 2021, it hasn't prevented the stars of the blockbuster MCU film from expressing their hopes to return for another "Spider-Man" chapter — including Flash Thompson actor Tony Revolori.
Olivia Wilde Discusses Casting Florence Pugh In Don't Worry Darling
"Don't Worry Darling" was a film that, admittedly, left a lot of us scratching our heads, for better or worse. The Olivia Wilde-directed psychological thriller — based on a spec script by Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke, and Katie Silberman (via Deadline) — follows housewife Alice Chambers (Florence Pugh) as she tries to uncover a dark secret about her suburb's seemingly idyllic lifestyle that is being hidden from everyone else. As Wilde's second directorial effort following her 2019 hit "Booksmart," "Don't Worry Darling" saw a good amount of anticipation and promise, but its release was a different story. While the film was a moderate box office success, earning over $86 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo), the film polarized critics, with many unfavorably comparing it to similar films such as "Get Out" (via Rotten Tomatoes).
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Are Stressed Over The Possibility Of A Fan-Favorite Character Having Cancer
The investigators, researchers, and coworkers of the Behavioral Analysis Unit have had plenty of time to forge long lasting relationships and friendships. Considering that "Criminal Minds" is currently in Season 16, fans of the show have seen plenty of moments that have forged their favorite characters, and can probably fire off an entire list of their favorite scenes involving "JJ" Jareau (A.J. Cook), Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness), Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster), Will LaMontagne Jr. (Josh Stewart), and David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), to just name a few favorites. With well over 300 episodes, "Criminal Minds" fans have an entire catalog to draw from.
Rian Johnson Admits He Was Nervous To Work With Knives Out's Star-Studded Cast
Rian Johnson has been making exceptional films for nearly 20 years now. He broke onto the scene with 2005's "Brick," establishing himself as a voice that needed to be heard. With his brilliant deconstruction of the neo-noir mystery thriller, Johnson was on his way to paving a path filled with some of the most deliciously sly films to come out in recent memory. From the twisty time travel tale in "Looper" to the deconstructive nuances of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Johnson was merely setting the stage for what would become his greatest caper of all.
