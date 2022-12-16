* Kentucky is facing a so-called “triple-demic.” That’s according to doctors across the Bluegrass State who say they are dealing with high levels of flu, COVID-19 and RSV. In Lexington alone there have been over 15-hundred confirmed flu cases and nine flu-related deaths in recent months. Doctors are encouraging people to get their flu shots and COVID boosters as well as maintain hygienic practices like hand washing and social distancing where possible.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO