How 'Kentucky Tenants' feel about right to counsel
Not only will the state's $15.8 million help fund eviction relief in Lexington, but it will also pay for free counsel to tenants in court, a right that Kentucky Tenants said has been needed.
fox56news.com
Nearly $15.8 million reallocated to fund eviction relief in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Gov. Andy Beshear traveled to Lexington Monday to deliver a large check and an update to the “Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund.”. Beshear announced the reallocation of nearly $15.8 million to support Lexington homeowners, renters, and landlords who are still impacted by the pandemic, and inflation.
fox56news.com
Man struck by car off MLK Boulevard in Lexington
Authorities believe the man may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge. He is in critical condition.
fox56news.com
Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County
Several agencies participated in the two-day search.
fox56news.com
Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald's
Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's.
fox56news.com
Gas prices reach a 15-month low
AAA reported that gas prices are at the lowest rate since September of 2021, just in time for holiday travel.
fox56news.com
Shots fired on Elm Street and Charles Ave. in Lexington
Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. No one was hurt but a house and vehicle were damaged.
fox56news.com
Winter ice skating at Lexington's Triangle Park
Triangle Park is a special place year-round, but locals and tourists agree it's especially jolly during the holidays.
fox56news.com
Man allegedly fell off bridge, then struck by car in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man is in critical condition after Lexington police believe he fell off a bridge and was struck by a vehicle. Lexington police were called out to East Vine Street just before midnight on Tuesday for reports of a man lying in the road. Officials believe he may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge before being hit by a vehicle.
fox56news.com
LGBTQ-owned businesses vandalized in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Authorities in Lexington are investigating the vandalism of two LGBTQ-owned businesses. Police said they responded to a vandalism call early Wednesday in the 100 block of North Limestone and a second one around 9:30 a.m. in the 200 block of East Main Street.
fox56news.com
Georgetown coffee shop relocates to familiar Lexington location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Georgetown coffee shop forced to close has relocated to Lexington, and it’s in a familiar spot. Far Out Espresso officially opened in their new brick-and-mortar cafe on the corner of East High Street and Woodland Avenue on Dec. 9th. It’s the previous home of the original Ramsey’s and Ranada’s Kitchen.
fox56news.com
Silver Lexington Christmas parade returns for third year
(FOX 56)- Every member of the Kirsch family plays a role in a live nativity scene set up on a Pendleton County farm each December.
wklw.com
State News:
* Kentucky is facing a so-called “triple-demic.” That’s according to doctors across the Bluegrass State who say they are dealing with high levels of flu, COVID-19 and RSV. In Lexington alone there have been over 15-hundred confirmed flu cases and nine flu-related deaths in recent months. Doctors are encouraging people to get their flu shots and COVID boosters as well as maintain hygienic practices like hand washing and social distancing where possible.
Kentucky police ID victim with DNA in unsolved 1988 case
Police identified the body recovered along a roadside in rural Owen County as Linda Bennett.
wymt.com
Emergency rooms filling up as sickness slams Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency rooms at Lexington hospitals are filling up, but medical officials say if you are really sick and need urgent care, they will see you. Doctors from Lexington’s three major hospitals held an online media briefing Monday morning to talk about the surge in patients they are seeing.
fox56news.com
Gunfire damages car, house on Charles Avenue in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department said they were dispatched to Charles Avenue near Elm Street around 9:45 p.m. Monday for reports of shots fired. Officers said the shots fired hit a vehicle and house
fox56news.com
Lexington woman accused of selling fentanyl to detectives with child in car
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington woman is facing charges after she allegedly sold fentanyl with her child in the car. According to an arrest citation, detectives conducted a "controlled drug transaction" around 12:30 p.m. Monday outside a Kroger in Winchester. Police said Samayla Parrish, 21,
fox56news.com
Evening weather forecast: 12/20/22
FOX 56 Meteorologist Chris Johnson shares central Kentucky's Tuesday evening forecast.
WTVQ
Shooting on McCullough Drive leaves juvenile injured
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A juvenile was shot in the 1800 block of McCullough Drive Tuesday afternoon, Lexington police say. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police don't have a suspect at this time. If you have any information on this shooting, you're
Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County
A 70-year-old man from Baxter, Tennessee was discovered dead in his semi on Friday in Rowan County.
