The Avatar 2 Scene That Proves Humans Still Beat CGI
Making a serious splash with ticket-buying audiences during its feverishly anticipated big-screen debut, the special-effects-drenched "Avatar: The Way of Water" recently delivered the second-most-profitable Monday of the year for theaters, coming in just behind 2022's Monday box office champion, "Top Gun: Maverick" (via Deadline). Racking up roughly $150 million domestically since its December 16 opening, director James Cameron's big-budget sci-fi-action flick is also closing in on the $500 million mark globally.
James Cameron Just Coined The Term 'Stranger Things Effect' To Describe Aging Young Actors
Although "Stranger Things" is a series that features a host of interdimensional monsters, a secret government facility filled with child psychics, and a parallel universe known simply as "the Upside Down," it's safe to say that one of the strangest things about the show is just how fast the residents of Hawkins, Indiana seem to age.
Edie Falco Says She Thought Avatar 2 Came Out A Long Time Ago
It is no secret that "Avatar: The Way of Water" is arguably one of the most highly-anticipated films in recent memory –- if not one of the most highly-anticipated films of all time. Not only is it the follow-up to the smash hit blockbuster "Avatar" (which at one point was the highest-grossing film in history), but it also is the first film directed by James Cameron in 13 years. With that in mind, it's easy to assume that many fans have been incredibly excited about the movie's debut.
Avatar Fans Think They've Already Spotted Spoilers For Spider's Future
This article contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." "Avatar: The Way of Water" has finally hit screens, and loyal fans are generally happy with the way things turned out for their favorite Na'vi characters. While the movie had a slightly smaller box office debut than expected, it's still the subject of much praise, both critical and casual, for its stunning visuals and moving, world-expanding story.
Avatar 3's Story Takes A 'Hard Left Turn' According To The Way Of Water Star Jack Champion
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." Thirteen years after its predecessor's debut, "Avatar: The Way of Water" finally made its long-awaited premiere in theaters. And while time will tell if the sequel succeeds past the first film's record-breaking box office performance, we at least know that "Avatar: The Way of Water" has made quite a splash with fans. Many early reactions on Twitter praised "Avatar: The Way of Water," and the movie currently has a 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film dazzles, of course, with its gorgeous visuals. Yet fans may have also taken to its story trying to highlight a new generation of characters and provide many unexpected twists.
Roger Christian Created Star Wars' Iconic Set $100,000 Under Budget
Whether you are a fan of "Star Wars" or not, it's undeniable that the franchise had an indelible effect, not just on cinema or pop culture, but on the world at large. The influences of "Star Wars" can be seen in such varied fields of technology, business, economics, and even politics. George Lucas' 1977 film sparked changes in the movie and television landscape, from how special effects were done and how merchandising happened (via Time) to inspiring a generation of filmmakers and fans (via Vanity Fair).
The Entire Henry Cavill Superman Mustache Controversy Explained
Whether you agree with the decision or not, Henry Cavill has officially been ousted as Hollywood's Superman. Portraying the Man of Steel for nearly a decade, Cavill hung up the cape just two months after a post-credit appearance in Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's "Black Adam" feature. The set-up for a sequel featuring Big Blue and Rock's new anti-hero failed to fit into the plans of DC's new studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, bringing Cavill's time as the Last Son of Krypton to an end after three feature films and the aforementioned uncredited cameo.
Olivia Wilde Discusses Casting Florence Pugh In Don't Worry Darling
"Don't Worry Darling" was a film that, admittedly, left a lot of us scratching our heads, for better or worse. The Olivia Wilde-directed psychological thriller — based on a spec script by Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke, and Katie Silberman (via Deadline) — follows housewife Alice Chambers (Florence Pugh) as she tries to uncover a dark secret about her suburb's seemingly idyllic lifestyle that is being hidden from everyone else. As Wilde's second directorial effort following her 2019 hit "Booksmart," "Don't Worry Darling" saw a good amount of anticipation and promise, but its release was a different story. While the film was a moderate box office success, earning over $86 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo), the film polarized critics, with many unfavorably comparing it to similar films such as "Get Out" (via Rotten Tomatoes).
Avatar 3 Reportedly Has A Tulkun-Sized Runtime Of Nine Hours Ahead Of James Cameron's Cuts
Moviegoers are now returning to the world of Pandora more than a decade after it was introduced in "Avatar." The 2009 film garnered three wins and nine nominations at the Academy Awards in 2010. And now, fans can experience its highly anticipated sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water." The first film introduced Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a Marine who joins an operation that's infiltrating Pandora because it's the home to a valuable mineral known as unobtainium. As part of the mission, Jake and his teammates take on the likeness of the Na'vi, the inhabitants of Pandora. While learning about the culture, Jake becomes smitten with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and the two ultimately help take down the operation that's threatening the Na'vi's home.
Jon Kasdan On How His Career Recently Intersected With His Famous Filmmaker Father Because Of Willow - Exclusive
Although movie fans often see second-generation actors come up through the ranks in Hollywood, it's rare for second-generation filmmakers to establish themselves in the business, much less work in the company of their famous parent. Amazingly, that's exactly how it worked out for screenwriter Jon Kasdan, who co-wrote the script for 2018's "Solo: A Star Wars Story" with his father, Lawrence Kasdan.
Justified: City Primeval Could Have Came To Life As A Quentin Tarantino Production
It wasn't long ago that "Justified" ended its run on the FX network, releasing six seasons from 2010 to 2015. The Western crime drama was a massive success for the network, quickly becoming one of its most-watched and critically acclaimed shows. Naturally, FX would want to further capitalize on the show's success, and with the proven success of reviving old series, the network greenlit a sequel miniseries earlier this year.
Did Willow's Tony Revolori Just Tease That He Wants To Play Agent Venom In An Upcoming Spider-Man Film? - Exclusive
While the fate of the iconic web-slinger remains dangling in the air following the smashing global box office success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in 2021, it hasn't prevented the stars of the blockbuster MCU film from expressing their hopes to return for another "Spider-Man" chapter — including Flash Thompson actor Tony Revolori.
Rooster's Story Was The Key To Getting Tom Cruise On Board For Top Gun: Maverick
Soaring to critical acclaim and box office riches, "Top Gun: Maverick" will not only be remembered as a rare sequel-reboot that's better than the original but as one of the most successful films of the early 2020s. Starring "Mission Impossible's" Tom Cruise as the titular loose-cannon Navy pilot with a predilection for ignoring authority, "Maverick" forced the character to take an unfamiliar and uncomfortable leadership position over a new class of Top Gun students.
DC TV Shows That Were Canceled Before They Were Even Made
Flip through any DC comic book and point to a random character on the page. Chances are that hero or villain was earmarked for a DC TV show once upon a time. Throughout the years, fans have become all too used to an announcement about an exciting new series being in development (in some instances, the showrunners and actors have been revealed as well). Unfortunately, all this euphoria often leads to disappointment as these productions crash into a pit on the boulevard of broken dreams, becoming nothing more than what-ifs for everyone to ponder.
Oscar Isaac Put Up A Fight To Take Home One Iconic Prop From The Set Of Star Wars
Oscar Isaac's iconic portrayal of Poe Dameron in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy is beloved by many, with some calling the role one of Oscar Isaac's best performances. Isaac brings his all to the role, displaying high-levels of emotion in tense scenes and a deep love for his friends and the rebel cause.
Babylon Director Explains The Decision To Not Include An Intermission
Whether it's dancing in the streets or drumming up perfection, Damien Chazelle has a proven track record when it comes to entertaining audiences with well-crafted motion pictures, from "La La Land" to "Whiplash." With his newest offering, "Babylon," the ambitious director offers a bold look at what Tinseltown was like in the roaring twenties. The well-renowned cinematic auteur may not be the first to pull back the curtain on the early days of Hollywood stardom, but there is no denying he is doing so with an abundance of talented players. The cast of the film is nothing short of a smorgasbord worth of recognizable faces with names like Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart, Diego Calva, Tobey Maguire, Li Jun Li, Jovan Adepo, Samara Weaving, Lukas Haas, Max Minghella, and Olivia Wilde, among many others in the mix. And the trailer for the provocative period flick showcases a fascinating ride packed to the brim with a satisfying blend of Hollywood nostalgia drenched in dreams of fame and a vast array of debauchery, indicating that people are in for a wild experience.
Babylon Director Damien Chazelle Explains Why The Movie Took 15 Years To Come Together
Damien Chazelle is nothing if not ambitious. Perhaps that's why so many of his films are about all-consuming ambition, whether it's a nascent jazz legend's climb to the top in "Whiplash," two star-crossed artists' yearning for Hollywood success in "La La Land," or an astronaut's otherworldly aspirations in "First Man." "I ... naturally find myself drawn for whatever reason towards stories of people living in their dreams, for better or worse," the filmmaker told Screen Rant. "This idea of always reaching towards something that obviously can inspire achievements and progress and whatnot, but can also come with so much collateral damage."
Steven Spielberg Sees A Goodfellas Parallel To The Godfather That Most Viewers Miss
"Goodfellas" has appeared on Variety's new list of the 100 Greatest Movies (at number 12 on the list), a fact that shouldn't surprise too many film buffs. The Martin Scorsese gangster classic scored an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture when it came out in 1990 and has appeared in several rankings of the greatest films ever made.
The Simpsons' Harry Shearer's First Film Role Was In An Abbott And Costello Movie
As long-running as it can be confusing, "The Simpsons" has been around for a long time, and many of its voice cast members have stayed on the job for actual decades — some since the show's humble "The Tracey Ullman Show" beginnings in 1987. As such, many of them are considerably older than you'd assume from the characters they're voicing.
Reddit Crowns Trading Places As Its Favorite Unofficial Christmas Movie
For many people out there, whether it's with family, friends, or on their own, there are certain Christmas movie-staples that must be watched during the holiday season. For some, their choice of movies fall into the "holiday-classics" category such as "Miracle on 34th St.," "A Christmas Story," or "Elf." But, for others, the movies they throw up on their festive at-home screen, consider them Christmas necessities for less obvious reasons. These are the films that have been adopted into the category for a more subtle reason, in contrast to the others that have a glaring holiday connection. The topic of whether or not these movies should be considered Christmas flicks is a popular debate/discussion over on Reddit, and "Trading Places" is at the top of many peoples' list.
