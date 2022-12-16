ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (five, zero, one) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...
Nebraska State Troopers to get 22% raises next year

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska State Troopers will get the biggest pay raises they've seen in 20 years next year when their pay jumps 22% under a new contract. Incoming Gov. Jim Pillen announced the deal with the union that represents state troopers Wednesday. The deal takes effect next July.
Full details on the winter storm sweeping across Nebraska

Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel in our latest forecast video. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts |...
Hahn named 2022 elementary counselor of year

The Nebraska School Counselor Association named Kara Hahn, counselor at Jefferson Elementary School in North Platte, as its 2022 Elementary Counselor of the Year. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The association made the announcement in a...
