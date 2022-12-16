Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. (five, zero, one) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska State Troopers to get 22% raises next year
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska State Troopers will get the biggest pay raises they've seen in 20 years next year when their pay jumps 22% under a new contract. Incoming Gov. Jim Pillen announced the deal with the union that represents state troopers Wednesday. The deal takes effect next July.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska state troopers to get 22% raises under ‘historic,’ new labor contract
LINCOLN — The state troopers union and incoming Gov. Jim Pillen have agreed to a new labor contract granting 22% raises in the first year for the state's top law enforcement agency. The raises, announced Wednesday, come after the Nebraska State Patrol's wages for its uniformed troopers had...
North Platte Telegraph
The cost of low pay: The $12,000 salary is warping the Nebraska Legislature
Third-party ads that targeted state Sen. Tony Vargas during his recent run for U.S. Congress featured incredulous voices, baffled over a seemingly selfish move: He wanted to "double his own salary" with taxpayer money. What the ads didn't say: Nebraska's 49 state senators have been paid $12,000 a...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska beef: Load of in-state linemen set throwback tone in Huskers' 2023 class
A career as an offensive lineman for Sam Sledge began with a cram session. Life in the trenches wasn't always the dream for the son of a former All-Big Eight Husker bulldozer. Sledge was a quarterback in middle school. A tight end as a freshman at Creighton Prep. Then...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte, region brace for Arctic's chilly breath on winter solstice
If western Nebraskans must go out Wednesday, weather forecasters say, it's best to do so in the morning before temperatures and wind chills plummet and snow ushers in the winter solstice. The National Weather Service has placed all of west central Nebraska and the Panhandle under a wind chill...
North Platte Telegraph
One for the record books: Weeklong blizzard buried parts of western Nebraska
Farmers and ranchers in Nebraska take pride in handling even the toughest conditions. But a blizzard that started last Monday in the western part of the state and didn't let up all week has tested even their endurance. Relentless winds, gusting up to 50 mph, and blowing snow buried...
North Platte Telegraph
Full details on the winter storm sweeping across Nebraska
Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel in our latest forecast video.
North Platte Telegraph
6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California; tens of thousands without power
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California's Eureka area early Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey, shaking people from their sleep, leaving thousands without electricity and damaging at least one bridge. The quake, striking at 2:34 a.m. PT, was centered in the Pacific just off the coast, about 7.5...
North Platte Telegraph
Hahn named 2022 elementary counselor of year
The Nebraska School Counselor Association named Kara Hahn, counselor at Jefferson Elementary School in North Platte, as its 2022 Elementary Counselor of the Year. The association made the announcement in a...
