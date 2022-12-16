ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Winter ice skating at Lexington's Triangle Park

Triangle Park is a special place year-round, but locals and tourists agree it's especially jolly during the holidays. Triangle Park is a special place year-round, but locals and tourists agree it's especially jolly during the holidays. Morning weather forecast: 12/21/22. Justin Logan's forecast: Snow and dangerous cold ahead. Cold weather...
Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County

Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County. Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Hubert Lee Riley was located and arrested on Wednesday after being wanted by police in connection with the shooting death of Elaina Mammen. Evening weather forecast: 12/21/22. FOX...
Man allegedly fell off bridge, then struck by car in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man is in critical condition after Lexington police believe he fell off a bridge and was struck by a vehicle. Lexington police were called out to East Vine Street just before midnight on Tuesday for reports of a man lying in the road. Officials believe he may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge before being hit by a vehicle.
Man struck by car off MLK Boulevard in Lexington

Authorities believe the man may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge. He is in critical condition. Authorities believe the man may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge. He is in critical condition. Morning weather forecast: 12/21/22. Justin Logan's forecast: Snow and dangerous cold ahead. Cold weather safety ahead...
Gas prices reach a 15-month low

AAA reported that gas prices are at the lowest rate since September of 2021, just in time for holiday travel. AAA reported that gas prices are at the lowest rate since September of 2021, just in time for holiday travel. Wreaths delivered for Wreaths Across America Day. Nearly 6,000 wreaths...
Amazon working to get packages shipped for holiday rush

Amazon crews across the world and here in Lexington are working to gey packages shipped before the holidays. Amazon working to get packages shipped for holiday …. Amazon crews across the world and here in Lexington are working to gey packages shipped before the holidays. Nearly $15.8 million reallocated to...
Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald's

Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald’s. Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Dec. 20: A drop in savings, new British money, and …. Here are five things to know...
Silver Lexington Christmas parade returns for third year

(FOX 56)- Every member of the Kirsch family plays a role in a live nativity scene set up on a Pendleton County farm each December. Justin Logan's forecast: Snow and dangerous cold ahead. Cold weather safety ahead of Arctic front. FOX 56's Tyler Melito talks safety as a staggering Arctic...
4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires

Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
Shots fired on Elm Street and Charles Ave. in Lexington

Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. No one was hurt but a house and vehicle were damaged. Shots fired on Elm Street and Charles Ave. in Lexington. Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. No one was hurt but a house...
How 'Kentucky Tenants' feel about right to counsel

Not only will the state's $15.8 million help fund eviction relief in Lexington, but it will also pay for free counsel to tenants in court, a right that Kentucky Tenants said has been needed. How ‘Kentucky Tenants’ feel about right to counsel. Not only will the state's $15.8...
Lexington family hoping to get son a service dog

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington boy who brings much joy to his family needs some help. Waylon Rainey, 10, has a happy spirit, but because of his health conditions, he requires constant supervision. Rainey was born with a rare heart condition, and when he was just a few days old, he was in the ICU and had to undergo multiple open-heart surgeries.
Woman delivers her own baby in snowstorm along US-131

A West Michigan woman delivered her own baby in a snowstorm along US-131 this weekend. (Dec. 19, 2022) Woman delivers her own baby in snowstorm along US-131 A West Michigan woman delivered her own baby in a snowstorm along US-131 this weekend. (Dec. 19, 2022) Morning weather forecast: 12/21/22. Justin...
Georgetown coffee shop relocates to familiar Lexington location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Georgetown coffee shop forced to close has relocated to Lexington, and it’s in a familiar spot. Far Out Espresso officially opened in their new brick-and-mortar cafe on the corner of East High Street and Woodland Avenue on Dec. 9th. It’s the previous home of the original Ramsey’s and Ranada’s Kitchen.
Shooting on McCullough Drive leaves juvenile injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A juvenile was shot in the 1800 block of McCullough Drive Tuesday afternoon, Lexington police say. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police don’t have a suspect at this time. If you have any information on this shooting, you’re...
Gunfire damages car, house on Charles Avenue in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department said they were dispatched to Charles Avenue near Elm Street around 9:45 p.m. Monday for reports of shots fired. Officers said the shots fired hit a vehicle and house...
Migrant crossed freeway with child on his shoulders

A Venezuelan migrant crosses El Paso's Loop 375 with a child in his arms to join family members who were walking in the opposite direction along the border wall. Migrant crossed freeway with child on his shoulders. A Venezuelan migrant crosses El Paso's Loop 375 with a child in his...
