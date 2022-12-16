Read full article on original website
Winter ice skating at Lexington's Triangle Park
Triangle Park is a special place year-round, but locals and tourists agree it's especially jolly during the holidays.
Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County
Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County. Hubert Lee Riley was located and arrested on Wednesday after being wanted by police in connection with the shooting death of Elaina Mammen.
Man allegedly fell off bridge, then struck by car in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man is in critical condition after Lexington police believe he fell off a bridge and was struck by a vehicle. Lexington police were called out to East Vine Street just before midnight on Tuesday for reports of a man lying in the road. Officials believe he may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge before being hit by a vehicle.
Man struck by car off MLK Boulevard in Lexington
Authorities believe the man may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge. He is in critical condition.
Gas prices reach a 15-month low
AAA reported that gas prices are at the lowest rate since September of 2021, just in time for holiday travel.
Amazon working to get packages shipped for holiday rush
Amazon crews across the world and here in Lexington are working to gey packages shipped before the holidays.
Police looking for person who stole cash box from Fayette Mall kiosk
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A cash box is missing from a kiosk inside Fayette Mall, and Lexington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person caught on camera. It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 16 before the mall opened to shoppers. Detectives said...
Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald's
Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's.
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency in anticipation of arctic temperatures
(FOX 56)- Every member of the Kirsch family plays a role in a live nativity scene set up on a Pendleton County farm each December.
Silver Lexington Christmas parade returns for third year
(FOX 56)- Every member of the Kirsch family plays a role in a live nativity scene set up on a Pendleton County farm each December.
4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires
Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
Shots fired on Elm Street and Charles Ave. in Lexington
Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. No one was hurt but a house and vehicle were damaged.
How 'Kentucky Tenants' feel about right to counsel
Not only will the state's $15.8 million help fund eviction relief in Lexington, but it will also pay for free counsel to tenants in court, a right that Kentucky Tenants said has been needed.
Lexington family hoping to get son a service dog
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington boy who brings much joy to his family needs some help. Waylon Rainey, 10, has a happy spirit, but because of his health conditions, he requires constant supervision. Rainey was born with a rare heart condition, and when he was just a few days old, he was in the ICU and had to undergo multiple open-heart surgeries.
Woman delivers her own baby in snowstorm along US-131
A West Michigan woman delivered her own baby in a snowstorm along US-131 this weekend. (Dec. 19, 2022)
Georgetown coffee shop relocates to familiar Lexington location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Georgetown coffee shop forced to close has relocated to Lexington, and it’s in a familiar spot. Far Out Espresso officially opened in their new brick-and-mortar cafe on the corner of East High Street and Woodland Avenue on Dec. 9th. It’s the previous home of the original Ramsey’s and Ranada’s Kitchen.
Shooting on McCullough Drive leaves juvenile injured
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A juvenile was shot in the 1800 block of McCullough Drive Tuesday afternoon, Lexington police say. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police don’t have a suspect at this time. If you have any information on this shooting, you’re...
Gunfire damages car, house on Charles Avenue in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department said they were dispatched to Charles Avenue near Elm Street around 9:45 p.m. Monday for reports of shots fired. Officers said the shots fired hit a vehicle and house...
Crews respond to fire, ammonia leak at Lexington’s J.M. Smucker plant
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Major Jessica Bowman with the Lexington Fire Department told FOX 56 that when crews were dispatched just after 11 a.m. to J.M. Smucker, they identified two separate incidents at different parts of the plant — the fire at one of the roasters and a small ammonia leak.
Migrant crossed freeway with child on his shoulders
A Venezuelan migrant crosses El Paso's Loop 375 with a child in his arms to join family members who were walking in the opposite direction along the border wall. Migrant crossed freeway with child on his shoulders. A Venezuelan migrant crosses El Paso's Loop 375 with a child in his...
