Margate, FL

WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 59-year-old man in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives need your help finding a missing man. Fifty-nine-year-old Alvaro Hernandez was last seen in the area of Northwest 29th Court in Oakland Park, Monday. He stands at 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and was wearing blue jeans and a gray hoodie.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 14-year-old girl in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Lanna Barretto was last seen along the 4000 block of Eastridge Drive at around 4 a.m., Saturday. She was last seen wearing red shorts and...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Man pulled from Pembroke Pines pond after police pursuit

MIAMI - Police said a man fled from them and ran into a Pembroke Pines pond on Tuesday afternoon.The unidentified man was pulled from the pond just north of Pines Boulevard at around 2 p.m.Pembroke Pines police got word that a man wanted in Hallandale Beach was in West Pines. They located him at a house near West Pines Blvd and 155th Avenue. Police said he took off running despite them yelling for him to stop. Then, they said, he jumped in, swam partially across and then went under. Officers jumped in looking for him, they found him, pulled him out, performed CPR and took him to Memorial West. Neighbors say the man appeared to be underwater for up to 20 minutes.  Images from Chopper 4 showed heavy police presence near the pond. Police did not say what may have led to the chase.The man's condition remains unknown. The roadway near 155th Avenue will remain closed as police continue to investigate.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
WSVN-TV

West Broward High school paraprofessional arrested, accused of molesting 2 teens

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher’s assistant, who works closely with special needs students, has been arrested after being accused of crossing the line. On Tuesday, 53-year-old John Harrison Smith was arrested after being accused of molesting two disabled teens. Smith is a paraprofessional, classroom assistant, at West...
WPBF News 25

One person dead after shooting in Belle Glade neighborhood

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Belle Glade on Monday morning. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the call came in at 8:14 a.m., and it happened in the 400 block of West Avenue A. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25...
BELLE GLADE, FL
WSVN-TV

1 killed, 1 hospitalized after wrong-way wreck in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - One driver was killed and another was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a wrong-way wreck in Doral, police said. According to Miami-Dade Police, the driver of a 2015 Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Northwest 25th Street when he veered into the westbound lanes and crashed head-on into a 2021 Honda CR-V along the 9900 block, just before 3:50 a.m., Sunday.
DORAL, FL
WSVN-TV

Security video connects arrested man to multiple crimes along South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A surveillance camera captured a beating on South Beach, which helped police connect the suspect to another crime. On Tuesday, security footage obtained exclusively by 7News shows a rough beat down on July 16 in South Beach. The video shows what police call an aggravated...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Hollywood shooting kills man, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead in Hollywood on Monday morning. According to Hollywood Police Spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to a shooting in front of a convenience store located at 2402 Sheridan St. Bettineschi said the initial...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
cbs12.com

Woman killed in shooting in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — One woman is dead and another facing questions from investigators following a shooting in Belle Glade. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Monday along West Avenue A, near SW 4th Street. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the first deputies on scene...
BELLE GLADE, FL

