FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 59-year-old man in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives need your help finding a missing man. Fifty-nine-year-old Alvaro Hernandez was last seen in the area of Northwest 29th Court in Oakland Park, Monday. He stands at 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and was wearing blue jeans and a gray hoodie.
NBC Miami
Suspect Sought in Attempted Kidnapping of Teen Girl in Pompano Beach
Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a teen girl in Pompano Beach. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday as three girls were walking home in the 2700 block of Northeast 9th Court, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. A man on a...
WSVN-TV
Suspect transported to hospital after attempting to evade police by jumping into lake in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect has been captured after he attempted to evade police by jumping into a lake. Pembroke Pines Police arrived to the scene in the area of Northwest 155th Avenue and Fifth Street, Tuesday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a large police presence,...
Man found floating in ocean off Juno Beach, later dies at hospital
The death of a man who was found floating face down in the ocean off Juno Beach on Tuesday is under investigation, deputies said.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 14-year-old girl in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Lanna Barretto was last seen along the 4000 block of Eastridge Drive at around 4 a.m., Saturday. She was last seen wearing red shorts and...
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale Fire Chief bestowed medal for saving man’s life
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale Fire chief was honored for making a brave save. Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan was presented with a Medal of Valor Award from the Broward County Fire Chiefs’ Association, Tuesday night. Gollan was off duty, enjoying a night out at dinner with...
Man pulled from Pembroke Pines pond after police pursuit
MIAMI - Police said a man fled from them and ran into a Pembroke Pines pond on Tuesday afternoon.The unidentified man was pulled from the pond just north of Pines Boulevard at around 2 p.m.Pembroke Pines police got word that a man wanted in Hallandale Beach was in West Pines. They located him at a house near West Pines Blvd and 155th Avenue. Police said he took off running despite them yelling for him to stop. Then, they said, he jumped in, swam partially across and then went under. Officers jumped in looking for him, they found him, pulled him out, performed CPR and took him to Memorial West. Neighbors say the man appeared to be underwater for up to 20 minutes. Images from Chopper 4 showed heavy police presence near the pond. Police did not say what may have led to the chase.The man's condition remains unknown. The roadway near 155th Avenue will remain closed as police continue to investigate.
Memorial Service Held For Police Officer Who Died In Car Crash
Officers from several different police agencies showed up at Tuesday's memorial for Boynton Beach Police Officer Dennis Castro.
WSVN-TV
West Broward High school paraprofessional arrested, accused of molesting 2 teens
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher’s assistant, who works closely with special needs students, has been arrested after being accused of crossing the line. On Tuesday, 53-year-old John Harrison Smith was arrested after being accused of molesting two disabled teens. Smith is a paraprofessional, classroom assistant, at West...
WSVN-TV
Students help Coconut Creek Police name bloodhound puppy in Coconut Creek
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of South Florida students won special naming rights. The Coconut Creek Police Department hosted a Bloodhound naming contest on Tuesday, enlisting the help of school kids. Three different classes at Tradewinds Elementary School came up with the winner: Liberty. They were excited to...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest suspect who caused lockdown scare at Fox Trail Elementary in Davie
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of causing a school scare. Andre Lyonel Leon, 22, is behind bars after police said he jumped a fence and ran through Fox Trail Elementary on Monday while trying to escape officers. They were trying to arrest him on a...
WSVN-TV
Fire breaks out at apartment unit in Deerfield Beach; 8 residents displaced
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people were burned out of her home. Flames swept through through the home the home near Southwest Second Street and Fourth Avenue, Wednesday morning. Smoke rose from the roof, which caused extensive damage to the apartment. A neighbor is grateful no one was injured,...
Have You Seen John Clendaniel? He Was In Jail, Now He’s Missing In Palm Beach County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for John Clendaniel. He was last seen on November 19th when he was released from the Palm Beach County Jail. John, according to PBSO, suffers from mental health issues and […]
WPBF News 25
One person dead after shooting in Belle Glade neighborhood
BELLE GLADE, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Belle Glade on Monday morning. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the call came in at 8:14 a.m., and it happened in the 400 block of West Avenue A. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25...
WSVN-TV
1 killed, 1 hospitalized after wrong-way wreck in Doral
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - One driver was killed and another was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a wrong-way wreck in Doral, police said. According to Miami-Dade Police, the driver of a 2015 Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Northwest 25th Street when he veered into the westbound lanes and crashed head-on into a 2021 Honda CR-V along the 9900 block, just before 3:50 a.m., Sunday.
WSVN-TV
14-year-old boy accused of bringing gun to William J. Bryan Elementary faces several charges
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teenager who is accused of packing heat is now in serious trouble. Fourteen-year-old Eduardo Prado faces a number of charges, including felony possession of a firearm on school property. He was arrested Wednesday at William J. Bryan Elementary in North Miami...
Car Crashes Into Valencia Falls Gate, Alleged Driver Jailed For DUI
POLICE: Hits Gate System In Middle Of Night, Drives To House. PBSO Finds Car, Driver… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man is facing a DUI charge and a hit-and-run charge after allegedly smashing into a gate at Valencia Falls, then continuing […]
WSVN-TV
Security video connects arrested man to multiple crimes along South Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A surveillance camera captured a beating on South Beach, which helped police connect the suspect to another crime. On Tuesday, security footage obtained exclusively by 7News shows a rough beat down on July 16 in South Beach. The video shows what police call an aggravated...
Click10.com
Hollywood shooting kills man, police say
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead in Hollywood on Monday morning. According to Hollywood Police Spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to a shooting in front of a convenience store located at 2402 Sheridan St. Bettineschi said the initial...
cbs12.com
Woman killed in shooting in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — One woman is dead and another facing questions from investigators following a shooting in Belle Glade. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Monday along West Avenue A, near SW 4th Street. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the first deputies on scene...
