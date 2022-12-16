ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JonBenét Ramsey's Father Upset With 'Lazy' Detectives For Ignoring Alleged Parallels Between Daughter's Murder And Dance School Rape Case

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
John Ramsey isn't happy with cops for allegedly refusing to fully investigate the alleged link between his daughter's brutal '90s slaying and a child rape case that happened nearby only nine months later.

6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey was killed in Boulder, Colorado, and discovered in her home the day after Christmas in 1996. Despite police efforts, there have been few suspects and no arrests made in connection with the shocking murder in over two decades.

Less than a year after her tragic death , a man dressed all in black broke into a young girl's home — who happened to go to the same dance school as JonBenét — in the middle of the night and sexually assaulted her. During the incident, her mother heard what was happening and chased the assailant out of the house.

JONBENET RAMSEY'S BROTHER JOHN ANDREW SLAMS BOULDER POLICE DEPT., QUESTIONS IF COLD-CASE WILL EVER BE SOLVED AS THEY TOUT DNA 'ADVANCES': REPORT

The girl's father has firmly stated in the past that he believes his daughter, only known as "Amy" in order to protect her identity, would have also been murdered if her mother had not come to her rescue.

Both Amy's father and John believed there were clear links between the two cases, specifically because they happened so geographically close to each other, but Boulder cops reportedly ignored their pleas to look deeper into the case.

JONBENÉT RAMSEY PETITION NEARS RECORD NUMBERS AS DNA FROM 52 YEARS AGO USED TO SOLVE ANOTHER COLD CASE

"It could very well be the same guy," John affirmed in a recent interview. "I really thought this was related; there's a similar mode of operation, and it needs to be considered a possible link. But it's shocking, absolutely shocking [that Boulder police didn't investigate the link] ... they absolutely should have."

"It's like a second bank robbery in a small town: you've got to look and see if there's a connection ," he continued. "And in my mind, there was a huge connection, both in terms of how it was accomplished, the fact they were both children, and that my daughter and Amy both went to the same dance school."

"It doesn't take a rocket scientist to say, 'Wait a minute, this is serious. We've got to look at this as a possible connection,'" he added. "But they didn't ... it's insane."

John spoke with The Sun about the potential links between the two crimes.

Comments / 15

Linda Montgomery
5d ago

They should have investigated every employee and people that frequented that school. Even the person that delivered the water. Those precious babies didn't kill themselves.

Reply
6
Sharon Diane
3d ago

No one outside that family killed the lil Ramsey girl, it was caught on the 911 call the mother asking "What Did You Do? and also experts matched the note hand writing with the mother's,

Reply
2
 

