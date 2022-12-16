Mavs Star Luka Doncic Gifts Shoes for Dorian Finney-Smith's Horse

The Luka 1s have been a hot commodity since being released by Jordan Brand. Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic gifted a unique, custom pair to his teammate, Dorian Finney-Smith.

Ever since Jordan Brand officially gave Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic his first signature shoe, the Luka 1s have become a hot commodity – not just because of the many cool colorways that are available, but also because of how comfortable they are compared to other popular basketball shoes.

On Thursday, Doncic turned the uniqueness up a notch when he posted a video to Twitter of him gifting a pair of red Luka 1s to Dorian Finney-Smith. What made these particular shoes special to Finney-Smith? They were for his two-year-old show horse, Stevie.

Before the season began, Finney-Smith responded to critics who were doubting the Mavs after they lost Jalen Brunson during the offseason.

"I don't know, I just work here," said Finney-Smith when asked about the low predictions for the Mavs. "I like being under the radar. I like having a chip on my shoulder. ... I don't know man, I wish I could answer that. ... I've got kids, three dogs, and horse – a lot going on."

As it turns out, those critics were correct doubt the Mavs, at least through the first 28 games of the season. The Mavs have a 14-14 record and have struggled to find consistency in the early going. Despite those frustrations, it's nice to see Doncic still finding time to bring a smile to his teammate's face and taking an interest in his unique interests.

Doncic has played at an MVP level this year, as he's averaging 33 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field. He's being an MVP candidate off the floor as well.

