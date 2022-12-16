Read full article on original website
Yankees see Gold Glove outfielder on the trade market
Brian Cashman knows his offseason isn’t done. Sure, the New York Yankees general manager can bask in the glow of re-signing outfielder Aaron Judge to a record-setting, nine-year, $360 million contract and landing two-time All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon with a six-year, $162 million deal. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Boston Red Sox sign World Series champion Justin Turner
The Boston Red Sox lost two important figures in their lineup during MLB free agency. Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts landed
4 ex-Tigers agree to minor-league deals with new teams
Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes will try to earn a bench job with the Chicago White Sox in spring training. Reyes, 28, signed a minor-league deal with the White Sox last week. Other ex-Tigers to sign minor-league contracts with new teams include: right-handed reliever Drew Carlton with the San...
Mets stunningly swoop in to sign Correa to monster contract after Giants concerns
In a move that stunned the baseball world in the wee hours of the morning Wednesday, the New York Mets reportedly swooped in to agree to a 12-year, $315 million contract with Carlos Correa after concerns arose in San Francisco over his medicals. Correa had originally agreed to a 13-year,...
How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders
With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
Report: Devers won't negotiate contract extension during season
If the Boston Red Sox hope to keep Rafael Devers from becoming a free agent, they'll have to sign him to a contract extension before Opening Day. Devers, according to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier, will not entertain extension negotiations after spring training. The star third baseman is scheduled to hit free agency for the first time in his career after the 2023 MLB season.
Giants have playoff-clinching scenario in Week 16
The New York Giants have put themselves in a position to clinch a berth in the postseason this weekend after their thrilling 20-12 victory over the Washington Commanders on the road Sunday night. The Giants will clinch if…. NYG win + DET loss at CAR + SEA loss at KC...
Giants roster moves: Giants waive LB Tae Crowder
The New York Giants have waived linebacker Tae Crowder. The moves comes as both something of a surprise and not terribly surprising at all. Crowder has been a consistent presence — and even a starter — for the Giants since being selected as the 255 pick, or “Mr. Irrelevant”, in the 2020 NFL Draft. Crowder stepped in as the defense’s starting MIKE linebacker when Blake Martinez went down with a torn ACL in 2021. He has flashed in his time with the Giants, as recently as this season against Green Bay.
