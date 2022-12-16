The New York Giants have waived linebacker Tae Crowder. The moves comes as both something of a surprise and not terribly surprising at all. Crowder has been a consistent presence — and even a starter — for the Giants since being selected as the 255 pick, or “Mr. Irrelevant”, in the 2020 NFL Draft. Crowder stepped in as the defense’s starting MIKE linebacker when Blake Martinez went down with a torn ACL in 2021. He has flashed in his time with the Giants, as recently as this season against Green Bay.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO