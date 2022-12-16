76ers Rival Wizards Likely to Have Key Star Back for Rematch

Bradley Beal could be back on the court soon.

The Philadelphia 76ers have faced the Washington Wizards multiple times already this season. On the final day of October, the Sixers paid a visit to the Wizards. The Sixers, who were playing without their star big man Joel Embiid , found success as they defeated Washington 118-111 on the road.

Two nights later, the two teams met on the floor once more, but in South Philly instead. Once again, the Sixers were without Embiid, and the Wizards found a way to exploit that. Washington went out on top with a ten-point victory.

Since the Sixers and the Wizards competed earlier this year, a lot has changed for both teams. For the Sixers, they lost several stars to injuries, including James Harden , Tyrese Maxey , and Joel Embiid, for a small stint. At this point, two of the three mentioned are back in the mix.

As for the Wizards, their star guard Bradley Beal has battled his fair share of setbacks this year and well. Two games after facing the Sixers, Beal had a five-game absence. Although he returned and played in nine games, Beal suffered a hamstring injury, which took him off the court for a handful of games.

For the last five games, Beal has not participated in any matchups for the Wizards. However, Beal was been cleared for on-court activities earlier this week.

The All-Star guard has yet to make his return since getting cleared, but it seems he’s on pace to be back in action sooner than later. If all goes right for Beal, he’ll be back on the floor for the third matchup between the Sixers and the Wizards, which is set to take place on December 27.

In the first matchup against the Sixers this season, Beal scored 20 points on 39 percent shooting from the field. While he struggled in the seven-point loss, Beal bounced back in the following game by draining 65 percent of his shots, producing 20 points.

A lot can happen over the next couple of weeks, but it appears Beal is on pace to face the Sixers at the end of the month.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .