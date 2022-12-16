MILWAUKEE — As this week’s winter storm continues to bear down on the Badger State, time is running out for Wisconsinites to be ready for it. “Now’s a great time to make sure any emergency kit you have in your home is ready to go,” Andrew Beckett, a spokesman for Wisconsin Emergency Management, told Spectrum News 1. “Fresh batteries for the flashlight; a battery-operated or hand-crank radio just in case you lost power; extra food and some water in case you’re unable to leave home for a period of time.”

