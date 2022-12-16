Read full article on original website
The Witcher boss calls season 3 'the most heroic sendoff' for Henry Cavill before recasting
The Witcher season 3 wasn't written as a sendoff for actor Henry Cavill, who's been starring on the Netflix fantasy drama as supernaturally enhanced monster hunter Geralt of Rivia since its inception. But now that Cavill is officially stepping down from the role, which will be filled by Liam Hemsworth in season 4, series creator and showrunner Lauren Hissrich says season 3 feels like "the most heroic sendoff" for their lead they could muster.
Watch Tom Cruise ride a motorcycle off a cliff for dangerous Mission: Impossible stunt
Tom Cruise has done it again. Shortly after jumping out of a plane while thanking fans for supporting Top Gun: Maverick this year, Cruise and the team behind his next Mission: Impossible film have released a new behind-the-scenes clip highlighting one of the action sequel's most impressive stunts. The stunt finds Cruise riding a motorcycle off of a cliff before performing a base jump.
Sorry, but John Mayer's 'Your Body Is a Wonderland' was never about Jennifer Love Hewitt
John Mayer would like to remind the world that his hit "Your Body Is a Wonderland" has nothing to do with ex-girlfriend Jennifer Love Hewitt, thank you very much. For literal decades now, the "Gravity" singer has repeated over and over again that the 2001 song is actually about a girl that he dated in high school and not the 9-1-1 star. Mayer publicly revealed the actual inspiration for the song on multiple occasions, including a 2009 episode of VH1 Storytellers, a 2010 Rolling Stone interview, and again this week on the Call Her Daddy podcast.
What to Watch: Puss in Boots is on his ninth life in new movie The Last Wish
Antonio Banderas is back as Puss in Boots, who has used up eight of his nine lives, so he goes on an adventure with his friends Kitty Softpaws and Purrito in search of a mythical wishing star to restore his lost lives, in the new movie Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.
Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount gives his honest thoughts on Alfie's fate in season 3
Warning: This article contains spoilers from Emily in Paris season 3. Just when it seemed like maybe he and girlfriend Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) were hitting their stride on Emily in Paris, he finally learns in the most public way possible that she had made a pact with Camille (Camille Razat) to not date Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), in spite of her obvious feelings for him.
Willow stars Ruby Cruz and Erin Kellyman break down that epic love scene
Warning: This article contains spoilers about Willow episode 5. It didn't take us long to make Kit (Ruby Cruz) and Jade (Erin Kellyman) our Willow OTP. But things moved to the next level on Wednesday's episode of the Disney+ fantasy series, as truth plums forced the princess and her knight to confess their love for each other and then share a magical kiss (to the soundtrack of "Crimson and Clover," naturally).
Chris Pratt, Halle Bailey, and Melissa McCarthy top survey of most anticipated 2023 movie performances
When it comes to getting audiences out to theaters, Disney and Marvel seem likely to still be juggernauts in that arena in 2023. In its annual Most Anticipated Movies Survey, Fandango honed in on the titles and performances audiences are most excited for in the coming year. Disney entities reigned...
Tom Cruise wishes fans 'safe and happy holidays' then jumps out of a plane on Mission: Impossible set
Tom Cruise took time out from his busy daredeviling schedule while filming Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One and Two to say thanks for making his other high-flying movie, Top Gun: Maverick, the biggest movie of the year. Cruise, who looks as comfortable falling out of a plane...
Hulu + Live TV vs. Sling TV: How do they compare?
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you're one of the millions of people with subscriptions to multiple streaming services, you may be spending a small fortune trying to appease the TV viewing preferences of everyone in your family. To help you avoid paying for duplicate content, EW has put together a series of comparison guides so that you can find the best streaming services for your household. Two platforms that overlap in more than one category are Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV.
Mike Hodges, Get Carter and Flash Gordon director, dies at 90
Mike Hodges, the renowned British director best known for his films Get Carter and Flash Gordon, died of heart failure at his home in Dorset, England, per PEOPLE. He was 90. The filmmaker's death was confirmed by his close friend and collaborator Mike Kaplan, who told Entertainment Tonight that Hodges died on Dec. 17. The pair previously worked together on Hodges' 2003 crime drama I'll Sleep When I'm Dead, which starred Clive Owen, Charlotte Rampling, and Jonathan Rhys Meyers.
Babylon number 'My Girl's P---y' is, in fact, a real song from 1931
Damien Chazelle's Babylon is a Hollywood narrative of excess and debauchery, but if you think he didn't do his research, well, he's got you licked. The film, which hits theaters Dec. 23, is full of nods to the era of Hollywood's transition from silents to talkies, some more surprising than others. Babylon opens on a massive party, full of champagne, drugs, sex, and of course, entertainment.
Emily in Paris showrunner breaks down season 3 twists and Eurovision hopes for season 4
Warning: This article contains spoilers from Emily in Paris season 3. It's only 37 minutes long, but the Emily in Paris season 3 finale packs in a lot of drama. In the beginning of the episode, we meet Gabriel's grandmother, Emily and Mindy sort things out over the season-long Nicolas problem, Benoit tells Mindy their song is headed to the Eurovision Song Contest, and resentment boils over between Julien and Emily at Sylvie's firm. Things then take a really juicy turn at Gabriel and Camille's engagement party. After Gabriel finds out his restaurant is likely headed for a Michelin star, he and Camille make the impromptu decision to just get married right then and there.
Read The Whale's moving script page that allowed Brendan Fraser to build the 'spine' of the film
Brendan Fraser's physical and emotional transformation into The Whale's Charlie, a reclusive professor spending his final days patching up his relationship with his estranged daughter, has been hailed as one of the most moving performances of 2022. But to get there, he leaned intensely on the film's heart: writer Samuel D. Hunter's script, a self-adaptation of his 2012 stage play of the same name, loosely inspired by his real-life experience as a gay man struggling with identity and religion in small-town Idaho.
Chris Hemsworth says Extraction 2 stuntwork was 'so satisfying' compared to Marvel: 'You have a lot of help in post-production there'
Chris Hemsworth is no stranger to massive, action-packed blockbusters. But Extraction, his 2020 Netflix film, featured some of the most intense action scenes he's ever done — including car chases, fist fights, and one jaw-dropping, uninterrupted 12-minute sequence that involved relentless combat, a high-speed pursuit, and jumping between buildings.
Babylon stars detail their favorite movie magic moment on set: 'It was the best day of my life'
When the starry cast of Babylon gathered for EW's Around the Table series, one person was notably absent from the festivities: director and writer Damien Chazelle. The Oscar winner had fallen ill, so his cast was charged with plugging his movie without him. "Tragically," laments Brad Pitt, who plays veteran movie star Jack Conrad in the film. "He's so wise about this period; I still learn things from him every time he opens his mouth. But you're not going to get any of that because he's not here."
Avatar: The Way of Water makes a splash at the box office with $134 million
Moviegoers journeyed to Pandora this weekend, and as a result, nabbed James Cameron a top spot at the box office. Avatar: The Way of Water opened with $134 million at the domestic box office and an additional $301 million overseas, bringing the global total to $435 million, according to Comscore. The sci-fi epic is the third biggest global debut in pandemic times, followed behind Spider-Man: No Way Home ($600 million) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($442 million).
James Gunn on claim that Gal Gadot was 'booted' from WonderWoman: 'Not sure where you're getting that'
James Gunn is clapping back after a fan suggested he "booted" star Gal Gadot from the Wonder Woman franchise. Gunn, who was recently named co-chair of DC Films alongside producer Peter Safran, responded to a person in the comment section of his Instagram post on Monday who claimed that the two made "the move to boot [Henry] Cavill and [Gal] Gadot," which "doesn't inspire confidence" in the future of the DC Universe.
Lord and Miller tease the return of Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Multiverses: They're very hot right now. Between Everything Everywhere All at Once, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Hollywood sure loves a trippy tale that bounces between dimensions. But no movie does it quite like 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the innovative animated film...
Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee remembers the 'God-given' talent of Heath Ledger: 'He was a cowboy'
Seventeen years on, Ang Lee is still amazed by the quiet genius of Heath Ledger. The director paid tribute to the late actor, who died of an accidental overdose in 2008, and the poignant solitude and wisdom that he brought to the set of Lee's 2005 film Brokeback Mountain. Ledger starred as Ennis Del Mar in the Western, a somber, no-nonsense cowboy who falls in love with Jack Twist (Jake Gyllenhaal) after they spend a summer together herding sheep.
Steven Spielberg says he regrets the harmful impact Jaws had on the shark population
Steven Spielberg said he regrets the harmful impact his classic 1975 film Jaws had on the shark population. "I truly and to this day regret the decimation of the shark population because of the book and the film," the filmmaker said of the thriller and source material by author Peter Benchley during an interview with BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs on Sunday. "I really, truly regret that."
