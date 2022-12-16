Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you're one of the millions of people with subscriptions to multiple streaming services, you may be spending a small fortune trying to appease the TV viewing preferences of everyone in your family. To help you avoid paying for duplicate content, EW has put together a series of comparison guides so that you can find the best streaming services for your household. Two platforms that overlap in more than one category are Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV.

4 HOURS AGO