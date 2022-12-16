Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Washington on Wednesday for his first international trip since Russia invaded his country 300 days ago. Driving the news: Zelensky and President Biden will have an "in-depth, strategic discussion" at the White House about the war, additional U.S. military aid and tightening sanctions on Russia, a senior U.S. official told reporters. The two will then hold a press conference before Zelensky visits Capitol Hill for meetings and to address a joint session of Congress.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO