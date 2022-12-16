Read full article on original website
Congress releases $1.7 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms
U.S. congressional negotiators have reached an agreement on a proposed $1.7 trillion omnibus package to fund the federal government through the fiscal year ending in September 2023. Why it matters: If lawmakers are to avoid the prospect of a shutdown and federal funds running out they must by the end...
Zelensky visiting D.C. to address Congress, meet Biden
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Washington on Wednesday to meet President Biden, hold a press conference at the White House and address a joint session of Congress, a senior administration official told reporters. Why it matters: Zelensky had not left Ukraine since Russia launched its brutal invasion on Feb....
Republicans block Dem request to pass bill to protect IVF access
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) on Tuesday blocked a unanimous consent request to pass a bill that would have set federal protections for IVF and other fertility treatments whose future remains uncertain in the post-Roe era. The big picture: Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), who introduced the legislation, requested to pass it...
Threats against lawmakers continue to surge, Capitol Police say
U.S. Capitol Police recorded more than 9,000 threats against members of Congress this past year, Chief of Police Thomas Manger said Monday during a Senate Rules Committee hearing. Why it matters: Threats against federal lawmakers have surged about 400% in the past six years, Manger said, calling it "a sobering...
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Charted: Which members of Congress tweeted the most in 2022
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was by far the most prolific senator on Twitter in 2022, beating his fellow Texas Republican John Cornyn by nearly 3,000 tweets, according to a new report from Quorum. By the numbers: Overall, members of Congress tweeted less from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30 this year...
Congress' pandemic prep effort receives mixed reviews
The $1.7 trillion omnibus Congress is poised to pass this week has provisions addressing the ability to respond to future pandemics, but some experts say its lack of new spending, including on COVID-19, will leave Americans vulnerable. Why it matters: The virus has evolved significantly since the beginning of the...
Jan. 6 committee refers Kevin McCarthy to ethics panel
The Jan. 6 select committee on Monday voted unanimously to refer House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and three other House Republicans to the House Ethics Committee for refusing to comply with the panel's subpoenas. Why it matters: Only the House can discipline its own members over internal matters, and...
Congress saves big health care decisions for last
There's plenty for health care interest groups in Congress' year-end spending package, but some had to make significant concessions: There will be no pandemic commission, doctors will have to swallow some Medicare payment cuts and FDA oversight of diagnostic tests will not change. Why it matters: The health care riders...
Top Biden administration cyber official planning to step down
Chris Inglis, the first-ever national cyber director, is preparing to step down after spending the last 18 months standing up the new White House office, two sources familiar with the matter tell Axios. Why it matters: The move, which could happen as early as next month and was first reported...
Scoop: Biden's inflation-immigration pitch
The Biden administration is plotting to make a fresh push on immigration reform in the new year, looking for ways to provide legal status for so-called "Dreamers" and increase the labor supply to help lower inflation, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: Biden’s political advisers know...
Zelensky arrives in D.C. for first trip since Russia invasion began
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Washington on Wednesday for his first international trip since Russia invaded his country 300 days ago. Driving the news: Zelensky and President Biden will have an "in-depth, strategic discussion" at the White House about the war, additional U.S. military aid and tightening sanctions on Russia, a senior U.S. official told reporters. The two will then hold a press conference before Zelensky visits Capitol Hill for meetings and to address a joint session of Congress.
Defense bill seeks ROTC diversity numbers
A provision in the defense bill passed by Congress requires the Department of Defense to collect crucial demographic data on programs training students to be commissioned officers. Why it matters: The Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) is a significant pipeline for officers in all branches of the U.S. military, yet...
GOP senators brush off "silly" McCarthy budget threat
Senate Republicans on Tuesday shrugged off a vow from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to block the legislative priorities of any GOP senator who votes for the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill. Why it matters: Senate Republicans are saying what their House counterparts can't — that McCarthy's tough talk...
What the House committee report says about Trump's taxes
A Democratic House committee on Tuesday released new federal tax data for former President Trump, showing that his financial situation varied dramatically through his presidency. The big picture: The report came a vote by the House Ways and Means Committee to publicly release Trump's tax returns from 2015 through 2020,...
New revelations from the Jan. 6 report
New details of former President Trump's private conversations are among the revelations in the Jan. 6 select committee’s final report, portions of which were provided to Axios. Why it matters: The evidence and testimony shed new light on key events from the Capitol riot and the events leading up...
Jan. 6 committee's unanswered questions
Even after 18 months of investigation and over 1,200 witness interviews, the House Jan. 6 committee released the executive summary of its final report Monday with several major questions lingering. Why it matters: The committee's work has been historic, culminating in an unprecedented criminal referral against former President Trump on...
Biden administration offers new deal to reluctant drillers
The Biden administration launched its new push to use the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as a carrot to coax more oil out of reluctant domestic drillers. Driving the news: The Energy Department announced a pilot program Friday to buy 3 million barrels of crude from oil producers at fixed prices — a big change — as the government starts refilling the reserve.
