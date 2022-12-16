Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Food Bank of Iowa reaches agreement with metro food pantries
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa has come to an agreement with three metro food pantries after a public falling out with DMARC. The Food Bank says it has agreed to provide food directly to the West Des Moines Human Services food pantry after it agreed to provide three days worth of food per month to every client.
KCCI.com
Iowa girl's hot cocoa stand raises $500 for sick kids
WAUKEE, Iowa — It doesn't matter what the temperature is outside, Laney Doerer, of Waukee, is warming hearts in her neighborhood. She opens a lemonade stands every summer, but on Sunday, she was out on the curb selling hot cocoa. She's donating $1 from the sale of every cup...
KCCI.com
A quilt donation to a Salvation Army auction is a labor of love for one Iowa woman
WAUKEE, Iowa — A Waukee woman's gift from the past is helping others in the present. 93-year-old Wilma Bentley's knack for creating quilts started when she was just a kid. Now, she's giving back to an organization that helped her during the Great Depression. In 1932, Wilma lost her...
1230kfjb.com
Message From St. Francis School in Marshalltown
We chose to have school today-Thursday, December 15th -based off of student absences and teacher availability numbers from yesterday, December 14th. Our numbers have increased enough that we believe it is prudent to close school and Childcare for Friday, December 16th. We will plan to resume school and Childcare services...
KCCI.com
'The pain never goes away': Des Moines family mourns man's shooting death
DES MOINES, Iowa — Tyrone Hutchins mother, Fredia Lindsey says the loss of her son still doesn't feel real. "I still can't feel. I'm numb," Lindsey said. Hutchins lost his life on Dec. 10 after a shooting outside of Rico's near 23rd Street and University. "It's not easy to...
weareiowa.com
Iowa schools cancel class due to high rates of illness
IOWA, USA — School districts across Iowa are canceling classes as due to illness-related absences among both staff and students. Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday for all 11 schools in the Marshalltown Community School District. "Monday through Wednesday, five of our six elementary schools were at 12% to...
KCCI.com
Central Iowa travelers rush out of town to beat snow storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — It's the busiest time of the year for airports, filled with people flying to warmer holiday destinations, but this year, travelers are also hoping to beat out a winter storm targeting Iowa. "I'm headed to palm springs," said Norwalk's Julie Davis, at the Des Moines...
KCCI.com
Frostbite, arthritis among medical concerns in frigid temperatures
Dr. Joseph McGargill said emergency rooms and urgent care facilities will likely see multiple cases of frostbite this week. McGargill, who practices at MercyOne in Pleasant Hill, said frostbite can happen quickly in extreme temperatures. "Depending on the wind chill out there, it can damage your skin in minutes,” he...
Des Moines police confirm third homicide in 12 hours
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating the city’s third homicide in just 12 hours. Investigators say a 22-year-old male was found dead at McRae Park on the city’s south side Monday afternoon. Police were called to the 2200 block of SW 11th Street at 1:18pm on the reports of a victim suffering […]
KCCI.com
Man charged in the killing of well-known Des Moines architect
DES MOINES, Iowa — Charges have just been filed in the death of well-known architect Kirk Blunck nearly seven years after he died. Des Moines police made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. Des Moines police have charged 32-year-old Zachary Gaskill, of Des Moines, with second-degree murder. Police say Gaskill was...
KCCI.com
$132M lifestyle shopping center planned in Iowa
WAUKEE, Iowa — A major shopping center that includes restaurants, ice skating and a Target store has been announced in Waukee. The area, called Waukee Towne Center, will be a $132 million lifestyle shopping center. The 62-acre development will be located in the center of Waukee’s main retail corridor,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Restaurant inspection update: Hungry rodents, moldy veggies and months-old salsa
During a Dec. 12 visit to this Burger King, at 2222 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Des Moines, inspectors found rodent droppings throughout restaurant and hamburger buns that “were visibly eaten” by some form of pest or rodent. (Photo via Google Earth) State, city and county food...
KCCI.com
Racist graffiti spray painted all over Des Moines park
DES MOINES, Iowa — Racist and vulgar graffiti is spray painted all over a Des Moines park. The picnic tables at Woodlawn Park are now covered with gay and racial slurs and words of antisemitism. Nic Vitiritto first noticed the vandalism Sunday morning while walking his dog. "If they're...
KCCI.com
Des Moines woman wanted on child endangerment charges has been jailed
DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman who wassought by police for almost two years on child endangerment charges has been located and jailed. Des Moines police say Ericka Lynn Rankins, of Des Moines, avoided arrest from December 2020 to November of this year. Detectives wanted to locate Rankins in...
KCCI.com
Overnight chase ends with a crash into a Des Moines home
DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is in custody after a wild wreck Tuesday morning. The driver of a truck slammed into the base of a home at Fourth Street and Shawnee Avenue in Des Moines around 1 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported. Fifty-year-old Thomas Lamont Davis, of...
KCCI.com
One dead in Iowa single-vehicle crash
NEVADA, Iowa — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30, according to the city of Nevada. Officers responded to the crash at about 1:40 p.m. Monday. It was reported at the intersection of Highway 30 and Sixth Street. Officers believe the driver of a...
KCCI.com
Iowa man shot, killed at Des Moines park during attempted armed robbery, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating two deaths after a homicide and suicide on Monday. According to police, 22-year-old D’Anthony Coleman, of Ottumwa, was shot and killed at MacRae Park during an attempted armed robbery. Evidence shows four people agreed to meet in the 2200...
KCCI.com
West Des Moines Police officer released from hospital
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines officer has been released from the hospital. He and two others were hurt in a crash Friday on Interstate 35. West Des Moines police said at 5:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a vehicle that went into the ditch. When the officer exited his vehicle to assist that driver, another vehicle hit the back of his cruiser, propelling it into the officer.
Home health agency fined more than $123,000 for poor quality care
A home health care agency with a history of regulatory violations was fined $123,219 by the federal government earlier this year, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals said this week. The fine, imposed early in 2022, had not been previously disclosed. The civil penalty is tied to a Dec. 7, 2021, visit by DIA […] The post Home health agency fined more than $123,000 for poor quality care appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Police investigate homicide at Des Moines park
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police said Monday that a 22-year-old man was killed in a park. First responders were called at about 1:20 p.m. to MacRae Park on Des Moines’ south side on reports of a shooting. They found the man’s body in the park.
