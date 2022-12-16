WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines officer has been released from the hospital. He and two others were hurt in a crash Friday on Interstate 35. West Des Moines police said at 5:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a vehicle that went into the ditch. When the officer exited his vehicle to assist that driver, another vehicle hit the back of his cruiser, propelling it into the officer.

