ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Story County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Food Bank of Iowa reaches agreement with metro food pantries

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa has come to an agreement with three metro food pantries after a public falling out with DMARC. The Food Bank says it has agreed to provide food directly to the West Des Moines Human Services food pantry after it agreed to provide three days worth of food per month to every client.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa girl's hot cocoa stand raises $500 for sick kids

WAUKEE, Iowa — It doesn't matter what the temperature is outside, Laney Doerer, of Waukee, is warming hearts in her neighborhood. She opens a lemonade stands every summer, but on Sunday, she was out on the curb selling hot cocoa. She's donating $1 from the sale of every cup...
WAUKEE, IA
1230kfjb.com

Message From St. Francis School in Marshalltown

We chose to have school today-Thursday, December 15th -based off of student absences and teacher availability numbers from yesterday, December 14th. Our numbers have increased enough that we believe it is prudent to close school and Childcare for Friday, December 16th. We will plan to resume school and Childcare services...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
weareiowa.com

Iowa schools cancel class due to high rates of illness

IOWA, USA — School districts across Iowa are canceling classes as due to illness-related absences among both staff and students. Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday for all 11 schools in the Marshalltown Community School District. "Monday through Wednesday, five of our six elementary schools were at 12% to...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Central Iowa travelers rush out of town to beat snow storm

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's the busiest time of the year for airports, filled with people flying to warmer holiday destinations, but this year, travelers are also hoping to beat out a winter storm targeting Iowa. "I'm headed to palm springs," said Norwalk's Julie Davis, at the Des Moines...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Frostbite, arthritis among medical concerns in frigid temperatures

Dr. Joseph McGargill said emergency rooms and urgent care facilities will likely see multiple cases of frostbite this week. McGargill, who practices at MercyOne in Pleasant Hill, said frostbite can happen quickly in extreme temperatures. "Depending on the wind chill out there, it can damage your skin in minutes,” he...
PLEASANT HILL, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines police confirm third homicide in 12 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating the city’s third homicide in just 12 hours. Investigators say a 22-year-old male was found dead at McRae Park on the city’s south side Monday afternoon. Police were called to the 2200 block of SW 11th Street at 1:18pm on the reports of a victim suffering […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Man charged in the killing of well-known Des Moines architect

DES MOINES, Iowa — Charges have just been filed in the death of well-known architect Kirk Blunck nearly seven years after he died. Des Moines police made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. Des Moines police have charged 32-year-old Zachary Gaskill, of Des Moines, with second-degree murder. Police say Gaskill was...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

$132M lifestyle shopping center planned in Iowa

WAUKEE, Iowa — A major shopping center that includes restaurants, ice skating and a Target store has been announced in Waukee. The area, called Waukee Towne Center, will be a $132 million lifestyle shopping center. The 62-acre development will be located in the center of Waukee’s main retail corridor,...
WAUKEE, IA
KCCI.com

Racist graffiti spray painted all over Des Moines park

DES MOINES, Iowa — Racist and vulgar graffiti is spray painted all over a Des Moines park. The picnic tables at Woodlawn Park are now covered with gay and racial slurs and words of antisemitism. Nic Vitiritto first noticed the vandalism Sunday morning while walking his dog. "If they're...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Overnight chase ends with a crash into a Des Moines home

DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is in custody after a wild wreck Tuesday morning. The driver of a truck slammed into the base of a home at Fourth Street and Shawnee Avenue in Des Moines around 1 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported. Fifty-year-old Thomas Lamont Davis, of...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

One dead in Iowa single-vehicle crash

NEVADA, Iowa — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30, according to the city of Nevada. Officers responded to the crash at about 1:40 p.m. Monday. It was reported at the intersection of Highway 30 and Sixth Street. Officers believe the driver of a...
NEVADA, IA
KCCI.com

West Des Moines Police officer released from hospital

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines officer has been released from the hospital. He and two others were hurt in a crash Friday on Interstate 35. West Des Moines police said at 5:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a vehicle that went into the ditch. When the officer exited his vehicle to assist that driver, another vehicle hit the back of his cruiser, propelling it into the officer.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Home health agency fined more than $123,000 for poor quality care

A home health care agency with a history of regulatory violations was fined $123,219 by the federal government earlier this year, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals said this week. The fine, imposed early in 2022, had not been previously disclosed. The civil penalty is tied to a Dec. 7, 2021, visit by DIA […] The post Home health agency fined more than $123,000 for poor quality care appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police investigate homicide at Des Moines park

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police said Monday that a 22-year-old man was killed in a park. First responders were called at about 1:20 p.m. to MacRae Park on Des Moines’ south side on reports of a shooting. They found the man’s body in the park.
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy