Read full article on original website
Related
The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Daily For A Healthier Body Over 40
There are so many factors that play into our overall health, from the food we eat to the way we move our bodies and even to our stress levels. Keeping up with healthy habits that can keep everything running in tip-top shape is especially essential as we age and our bodies change over time. Luckily, there are tons of ways you can help your body thrive on a daily basis, including regularly drinking one beverage health experts swear by: tea!
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Normal Blood Sugar by Age?
Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels helps manage diabetes. Everyone need not check their blood sugar levels daily, but people with type I diabetes should check their blood sugar levels at least four times daily. The blood sugar levels should be checked before meals and at bedtime, and they can...
Medical News Today
Does cinnamon lower cholesterol?
Some people take cinnamon supplements to reduce their cholesterol. While some studies suggest it has a cholesterol-lowering effect, conclusive evidence is lacking. Diet and lifestyle changes may be more effective for people with high blood cholesterol. This article will look into the effects of cinnamon on cholesterol, how a person...
4 High-Fiber Foods You Should Eat Because They Boost Energy, Weight Loss And Digestion
This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more expert insight. Fiber is an essential plant-based nutrient that greatly aids your digestive health. As we age, it is imperative to eat enough fiber in order to maintain a healthy weight. In addition, fiber has been linked to lowering one’s risk of diabetes and heart disease, so it’s worth noting that foods containing it are smart additions to your diet. We checked in with health experts for 4 versatile and accessible foods to try this week to meet the 37 daily recommended grams of fiber, as reported by WebMD.
Expert shares why you shouldn't wipe more than three times after doing a number two
A pelvic floor expert has explained why you shouldn’t wipe more than three times after going for a poo and offered advice for those who do. TikTok user George, who is a pelvic floor physiotherapist, explained why wiping too many times after you've been to the toilet can be bad news. You can see her explain it here:
The Best Morning Tea To Sip On This Winter For Faster Weight Loss
What’s more soothing than sipping on a hot cup of tea on a quiet winter morning? Tea is a fantastic morning beverage for so many reasons: it can give you a bit of a caffeine boost, it warms you from the inside out, and it even offers a wealth of health benefits—including when it comes to weight loss. That’s right: not only is tea tasty and relaxing, but it can also help you slim down. And as it turns out, there’s one variety in particular that’s perfect for doing just that: green tea.
studyfinds.org
Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory
NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
People Who Never Gain Weight Avoid This One Food, According to Nutritionists
In the midst of the holiday season, many of us are stressed about packing on extra pounds. Let’s face it: With so many parties and tempting treats (Christmas cookies and cocktails, anyone?), it’s difficult not to indulge. To manage your weight, it’s helpful to know what foods to...
Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.
Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
EverydayHealth.com
Xanax, Valium, and Other Benzodiazepines Prescribed for Sleep Disorders May Raise Overdose Risk in Younger People
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep issues with benzodiazepines, a class of medication sometimes prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia, may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to a new study, published November 22 in JAMA Network Open. Benzodiazepines, or "benzos," are a class of...
Benzinga
Is Smoking Weed Bad For Your Lungs?
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Cannabis by itself is not bad for your lungs, but smoking it is. Smoking weed leads to the deposit of four times the amount of tar than smoking tobacco, and may increase the risk of lung cancer.
Dementia risk may increase if you're eating these foods, study says
Eating ultraprocessed foods such as hot dogs, French fries, sodas, cookies and ice cream could set you on the road to cognitive decline, a new study revealed, but there is a way to overcome the negative impact.
Popular prescription diabetes drug sees major supply shortage
It's a drug that is changing the way type 2 diabetes is treated, but it's become so popular for one of its side effects that some of the patients who need it can't get it.
2 Drinks Dermatologists Say Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs Because They Speed Up Aging
This post has been updated since its initial publish date to include more expert insight. In general, consuming too much of anything with high amounts of sugar and high fructose corn syrup is not ideal for your skin if aging gracefully is your goal....
The Daily
Ozempic Alternatives, Over the Counter Alternative to Ozempic for Weight Loss
Ozempic is an effective weight loss injection. It doesn't suit everyone though and is a prescription drug (Semaglutide) so not available without prescription. This article details the 3 best Ozempic alternatives that can be obtained over the counter or online. Top 3 Natural Ozempic Alternatives. Here are the three best...
Medical News Today
Can diabetes drugs like insulin, metformin affect MS risk?
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a potentially debilitating condition, most cases of which are unexplained. A recent piece of research has proposed that people under the age of 45 with type 2 diabetes who are being treated with anti-hyperglycemic medications may be less likely to develop MS. The same study found...
Nutritionists Say You Should Be Having This Vegetable Every Day In The Winter To Boost Gut Health And Immunity
There’s a lot of things to love about the winter, but having to worry about avoiding colds and and the flu isn’t one of them. Luckily, by making healthy decisions that help to boost your immunity, you can decrease your chances of coming down with an illness this year. One of the best ways to do that is by maintaining a nutritious diet. In fact, there’s one vegetable that’s in season right now that health experts say can help you keep your immune system strong—and even keep your gut healthy!
The cancer symptoms you can notice when you walk – and 7 other signs to watch for
MANY of us believe we know most of the obvious cancer symptoms. Unexplained lumps, bumps and general tiredness are widely understood to be early indicators of the disease. But struggling to walk can also be a sign of the illness. Bone cancer, often referred to as bone sarcoma, is relatively...
EatingWell
The 7 Best Carbs to Help You Poop, According to a Dietitian
Do you have a hard time going to the bathroom? You're not alone. Constipation is common in all ages and populations in the U.S. According to the National Institutes of Health, about 16 in 100 adults have symptoms of constipation. Constipation is defined as:. Fewer than three bowel movements a...
MedicalXpress
Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%
Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
Comments / 2