Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Nashville toy store broken into, robbed early Sunday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville toy store was broken into and robbed in the early hours of Sunday morning. The unidentified suspect did not steal highly expensive items worth more than $10,000 from IC Toys Nashville, the owner Andrea Havens confirmed. Instead, the individuals stole autographed items, vintage...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Charlie Monk, 'Mayor of Music Row,' dead at 84

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Charlie Monk, a figure in the music industry known widely as the "Mayor of Music Row," has died at the age of 84. He passed away Monday at his Nashville home. Monk left a footprint in radio, song writing, record producing and television in a...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee girl battling cancer collects supplies to help neglected animals

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — The wish of a Franklin girl battling cancer came true Tuesday morning at a local Tractor Supply shop. Caroline Lantz, 9, thought she was just getting dog food for her pup. Instead, employees at Tractor Supply helped her fill a shopping cart with supplies to help neglected animals.
FRANKLIN, TN
fox17.com

'Music Note Drop' to help Nashville ring in the New Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 16-foot tall and 400 lb. "Music Note" will be helping Nashvillians count down to 2023 this New Year's Eve. The "Music Note Drop" is a major part of the New Year's Eve celebration, "Nashville's Big Bash." The note is 3-D and has video displays,...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

'Nashville's Nutcracker' includes youth cast, local scenery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville's Nutcracker is not just an average Nutcracker experience, but one that highlights important Nashville locations and includes youth cast members. The show also is different in that it includes youth cast members. Paul Vasterling, the artistic director behind the show, talked about how the Nashville Ballet wanted to include youth because of how special the experience is for him and was for him as a young dancer.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Fun, local holiday drinks across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As it gets chillier outside, many folks are flocking to coffee shops for some holiday drinks. At FOX News 17, we've gathered a list of some local favorite holiday coffee drinks across Middle Tennessee. 1. Frothy Monkey — Nashville, & across Tennessee (For a full...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Nashville firefighter resigns after Metro Council agrees to $450,000 payout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Black Nashville firefighter who secured a six-figure payout after calling Metro Council members "white supremacists" has resigned from the department, his attorneys said Wednesday. Council members voted Tuesday night to settle Joshua Lipscomb's free speech complaint he filed after receiving a 16-day suspension for...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Firefighter who called Metro Council members ‘white supremacists’ will get $450,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Black firefighter who called the Metro Council "white supremacists" earlier this year will be getting a $450,000 payout. Council members voted on Tuesday night to settle Joshua Lipscomb’s complaint he filed after receiving a 16-day suspension for a comment he made on Twitter. Lipscomb, who also goes by his comedian name Josh Black, said his First Amendment rights had been violated.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Moms Over Murder calling on gun violence to end in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Moms in Music City who’ve lost their children to gun violence come together and are call for an end to it. 'Mothers Over Murder’ provides support for moms and families who’ve lost loved ones to violence. Today, the group shared their stories to hopefully one day find answers.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: Texas woman stabbed man to death at Nashville bus stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman has been arrested for stabbing a man to death at a bus stop in Nashville Sunday night, Metro Police say. Police say Quintin Mason, 49, was discovered at 4th Avenue South and Church Street with one stab wound in his chest. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Resolution to put $50M of Nashville stadium money toward DCS crisis fails

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fifty million dollars of funding for a new Titans stadium will not be put towards the Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS) crisis. Metro Council members on Tuesday night voted against an amendment suggesting Mayor John Cooper return $50 million to the governor while state lawmakers sign off on the money for a new domed stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Metro Social Services to open Extreme Cold Weather Shelter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As Middle Tennessee experiences frigid weather, Metro Social Services will open the Extreme Cold Weather Shelter Monday at 7 p.m. The shelter will stay open until 7 a.m. Tuesday. The shelter will reopen at 7 p.m. Tuesday and stay open until 7 a.m. Wednesday. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nonprofit agency issues report to fix 'broken youth justice system' in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A nonprofit group on Wednesday released a report with solutions to address the Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS) crisis. It comes on the heels of a scathing audit by the state comptroller's office revealing serious problems at DCS. Issues include not properly investigating allegations of child sex abuse, and hundreds of children sleeping in state offices and hospitals because there aren't enough foster homes.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville airport, Dept. of Transportation prep for winter weather event

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The City of Nashville is preparing for winter weather this week to keep transportation infrastructure moving. Both Nashville International Airport (BNA) and Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) have announced their preparedness for winter weather Thursday night into Friday which will bring frigid temperatures and some snowfall. BNA says they...
NASHVILLE, TN

