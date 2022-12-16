ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Islandgrl
5d ago

How do we get "neighbors " to clean up the debris in their yards? At least 2 that I know of, very near me, looks like the house threw up everything inside and it landed all over the front yard 😒 They are bringing the whole neighborhood down and I've had enough!! Lazy people 😡😝

FOX Carolina

How Upstate counties plan to manage record growth

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s no secret that the Upstate is growing, but how are counties across the area preparing for that growth?. “I want to make it really clear that when we’re dealing with growth these are good problems to have,” said Certified Planner and Clemson University City and Regional Planning Masters Program Director John Gaber.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Meals on Wheels needs more delivery volunteers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The worst of COVID-19 may be behind us, but many nonprofits are still struggling to bounce back from pandemic losses. Meals on Wheels is in desperate need of volunteers. They’re down to 50 meal delivery drivers right now. On average they need 140 volunteers a...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

2 Western NC communities to receive neighborhood revitalization grant

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Commerce awarded 30 Community Development Block Grant - Neighborhood Revitalization fund requests to 27 local governments totaling $42.3 million. The department said the requests will provide housing and public improvements for low and moderate-income North Carolinians. “North Carolina has made...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
gsabusiness.com

Food distribution company invests $35M in Spartanburg expansion

Highland Baking Co., a wholesale bread baking company, is expanding its existing facility in Spartanburg County. The company’s $35 million investment will create approximately 80 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 7001 Asheville Highway in Spartanburg, the company will...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

County Council approves $19 million in projects slated for Laurens County

County documents indicate that $19 Million is to be invested by businesses in the economic future of Laurens County. Agreements to finalize one deal and to get two others rolling were presented at the County Council’s Tuesday meeting - normally, the council meets twice a month but the Dec. 27 meeting is cancelled with its proximity to Christmas.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Longtime owner of downtown Greenville restaurant passes away

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A manager at Two Chefs Cafe and Market confirmed one of the restaurant’s owners, Judy Balsizer, passed away on Friday. Judy and her husband Bill first opened a deli on Main Street in Greenville in 1996. A decade later they later moved into the space on the corner of North Main and Stone Avenue, opening Two Chefs which has expanded to a second location along Pelham Road.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Carolinian Debutante Club to present 17 young women at annual ball

The Carolinian Debutante Club presented 17 young women on December 17 during the 53rd annual ball at the Poinsett Club. Miss Adair Agnes Bannister, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Wofford Bannister, was presented by her parents. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Baynard Ellis of Columbia and Mr. and Mrs. Oscar William Bannister of Greenville. A student at Wofford College, she was escorted by Mr. John Robert Etheridge.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim of shooting at apartment complex in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a shooting that happened at an apartment complex in Greenwood County. According to the coroner, 24-year-old Gabriel Dion Goode died following a shooting that happened on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Cardinal Glen Apartments. The coroner...
GREENWOOD, SC
wspa.com

Deadly house fire investigation in Greenville Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - A woman was injured in a shooting Monday night at a Spartanburg County hotel. Greenwood man arrested, police say 1,000 fentanyl …. Greenwood man arrested, police say 1,000 fentanyl pills found in home. SC probation & parole agency welcomes new electronic …. State law enforcement...
TRAVELERS REST, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville community kicks off Hanukkah

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville community is coming together to kick off the Festival of Lights at the Hyatt Regency in Downtown Greenville. The annual event will start with a festival at 4 p.m. on North Main Street at NOMA Square with the Menorah lighting happening at 5 p.m.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

The Creperia to open in Greer

The Creperia is coming to Greer. The eatery, located in Hudson Corners at 2434 Hudson Road, is slated to open in Spring 2023. The restaurant will offer a variety of crepes and coffee drinks. “We chose this location to serve our lovely community with amazing crepes and coffee, any day,...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

‘Their last patrol isn’t alone’: Veteran’s Last Patrol are battle buddies during the final chapter

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates there’s approximately 400,000 veterans living in South Carolina, and the majority are over 55. One local nonprofit is focused on the mental and physical needs of older veterans, and they’re looking for more battle buddies, wingmen, and shipmates to join their cause.
GREENVILLE, SC

