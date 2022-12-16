Read full article on original website
james kimble
5d ago
our governor and other people running this state is embarrassing 🤬
Reply
7
Related
btimesherald.com
Ban on Measure 114 to stay in effect
On Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Burns, Harney County Circuit Court Judge Robert S. Raschio ruled that he would continue a temporary restraining order on Measure 114 (M114) until he receives notice from the state on the new permit system to purchase a firearm in the state of Oregon. M114 passed...
KATU.com
Oregon House Republicans release statement criticizing ban on gas-powered vehicles
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Tuesday the Oregon House Republicans released a statement following the approval of a rule to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. The ban will not affect cars already on the road or the purchase of used gas-powered cars, but car dealers will have to start by selling a certain percentage of new zero-emission vehicles at increasing annual increments until 100 percent of new sales are zero-emission vehicles.
Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months
The Oregon Youth Authority settled two wrongful death lawsuits within the last two months involving teenagers who died while in the agency’s custody, records obtained by the Capital Chronicle show. The settlements with the families totaled nearly $2.6 million, and one will lead to some policy changes at a provider that contracts with the youth […] The post Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
California man arrested in Oregon on suspicion of cocaine
A man driving on Interstate 5 was arrested on possession of suspected cocaine Monday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.
Oregon must 'stay the course' on soft heroin laws despite skyrocketing overdose rates: drug law proponents
Oregon's trailblazing drug decriminalization law has come under fire amid a slow rollout and rise in overdose deaths. But proponents say much of the criticism is unfair.
newsnationnow.com
Rising overdoses bring Oregon’s drug laws into question
(NewsNation) — An increase in overdose deaths in Oregon has drawn renewed attention to the state’s law decriminalization of certain drugs. Oregon passed a measure in 2020 to decriminalize drugs including heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl. The measure also redirected tax revenue from marijuana sales to fund addiction services.
Oregon pays rent to wrong landlord, senior faces eviction
Over the weekend Mary Bowers, a disabled senior, received a 72-hour eviction notice and has until midnight to pay more than $9000.
KATU.com
POLICE: Oregon State Police traffic stop leads to discovery of suspected cocaine
A traffic stop Monday lead Oregon State Police to discover six bundles of suspected cocaine. Oregon State Police says that on December 19, around 1:13 p.m., and OSP trooper stopped a passenger car for following to close on Interstate 5 northbound near milepost 219. Officials say that during the stop...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Controlling Gun Rights | Constitution Corner
Oregon voters narrowly adopted Measure 114, a gun control measure that limits gun purchases and magazine size. The state courts are embroiled in a constitutional conflict. Find out what happened and what’s in this episode of Constitution Corner. We would like to thank the John Birch Society for letting...
kcfmradio.com
Scammers Target Locals; OSP Make Arrest After Lengthy Investigation; OHA To Change Reporting Module – Again
Scammers continue to utilize technology to try to separate you from your money. The latest is by cloning a recognizable number so that you think they are from a legitimate institution. On Friday of last week Oregon Pacific Bank became aware of a scam using their number. A caller pretending to be from the banks fraud division would tell you that there has been fraudulent activity on your account and then asks you to verify information. President and CEO of OPB, Ron Green:
KATU.com
Republican Joe Kent concedes SW Washington Congressional Dist. 3 race
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Republican Joe Kent said Wednesday that he is conceding the race for southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District after a recount. In a statement, Kent said he called Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez to congratulate her on her victory. Kent requested a recount after preliminary results showed...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Tuesday, 12/20 – ODOT Warns Freezing Rain and Ice Causing Many Crashes in Southern Oregon
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KATU.com
NY governor signs bill requiring employers to list salary range in job descriptions
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that she has signed a bill requiring employers to list salary ranges for advertised jobs and promotions. In order for New York to continue being the best place to work, we must create the best protections for...
KATU.com
New emergency rule expands boundaries of Japanese beetle quarantine
OLYMPIA, Wash. -- An emergency rule has been put in place to expand the boundaries of the initial quarantine of the Japanese beetle. The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) filed the emergency rule on Dec. 15. WSDA says the internal quarantine is part of a three-pronged effort to eradicate...
WESH
Death row inmate to get DNA tests in 1975 Central Florida killings
A local man on death row for more than four decades is claiming a victory Monday night in his fight for freedom. A judge has given the green light to new DNA testing in the decades-old case. The hearing lasted less than an hour. But it was the culmination of...
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Reaches Out to the Oregon Governor’s Office Regarding Measure 110
LA GRANDE – Measure 110 caused significant change in the way the Oregon legal and healthcare systems view and respond to drug related incidents, especially overdoses. For the leadership of some communities, these changes have caused a degree of frustration. The city of La Grande decided to address the Oregon legislature directly with these frustrations.
Former Oregon death row prisoners could be paroled due to potential loophole
After commuting the sentences of inmates on death row, Governor Kate Brown ordered the execution chamber at the state penitentiary in Salem to be dismantled. This decision was expectedly met with a good amount of criticism. Now concerns are rising that some death row inmates could potentially get parole.
opb.org
Oregon Republican State Senator Dallas Heard resigns
Oregon Sen. Dallas Heard said he’s resigning from his legislative seat early next year. His letter to the Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp was one sentence:. “I am writing to inform you that I will be resigning my elected position as State Senator for Oregon Senate District 1 effective 12:01 am January 1st, 2023.”
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 12/19 – Annual Menorah Lighting on the Plaza in Ashland Heads to Grants Pass Tonight and Medford Tomorrow, Two Elderly Pedestrians Killed in Crash On Hwy 99 In Grants Pass
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 2:25 PM DEC. 18, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM...
Top angler nets $70K for reeling in pikeminnow in 2022
Catching northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers once again proved to be a lucrative pastime for anglers in 2022.
Comments / 1