Niles, OH

WFMJ.com

Youngstown Police: No sign of forced entry at West Side murder scene

Officers first to arrive at a murder scene on Youngstown's West Side said there were no signs of forced entry a the Cherry Hill Avenue home where two bodies were found inside. A police report obtained by 21 News says a man who came to the home at around 3 p.m. Tuesday to retrieve some belongings discovered the bodies of a 51-year-old male and a 41-year-old female.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Police: Girard woman returning from bar runs into boyfriend

Police have charged a Girard woman who told officers she spent 7 hours playing pool and drinking in a bar before her car ran into her boyfriend as he was crossing the street near their East Howard Street home early Wednesday. Kierstyn Anderson, 31, was booked into the county jail...
GIRARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Niles man sentenced for chasing GetGo employees

A man with a long history of arrests for trespassing, assault, disorderly conduct, and theft will spend the next 118 days in jail after allegedly chasing employees around a convenience store in Niles. Gabriel Morris, 29, of Niles, appeared in Niles Municipal Court on Tuesday, where he was sentenced after...
NILES, OH
explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Arrest Man Accused of Vehicle Theft

VENANGO/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin received a call in reference to an identity theft that was reported on Meadow Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County. According to police, the incident occurred sometime between 12:01 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. on...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

WATCH: Ohio Police video shows overdosed driver drifting between lanes

Recently released footage shows first responders administering Narcan to a “drug-impaired driver” after he veered off the interstate in Youngstown, Ohio, on Tuesday, September 27, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Video captured by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on dash and body cameras shows the vehicle drifting between lanes and briefly off-roading before coming to a […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Authorities ID body of woman found in burning Youngstown home

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman whose body was found in her burning Youngstown home two weeks ago. According to a media release, 70-year-old Victoria Houk was the victim of the fatal house fire on the evening of December 7, 2022. Investigators say...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Leetonia man accused of Girard, Boardman car break-ins

A Leetonia man is in jail after allegedly going on a spree of car break-ins in Trumbull and Mahoning counties, then using stolen credit cards at local businesses. Austin Chace, 30, was arrested in Boardman early Tuesday after police say he and Johnnathen Figueroa were seen allegedly breaking into cars and trucks along South Avenue, leaving the vehicle doors open.
BOARDMAN, OH
venangoextra.com

OC man facing aggravated assault, stalking charges

An Oil City man is facing aggravated assault and stalking charges. Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they were called to a Vo-Tech Drive address at about 2:50 p.m. Monday for a report that Antonya Campbell, 42, was stalking his ex-girlfriend at her workplace. Police had also been...
OIL CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

Youngstown woman sentenced for running down 66-year-old man

A Youngstown woman is going to prison after pleaded guilty to a reduced charge for running over a man, and killing him. Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Maureen Sweeney on Tuesday gave 26-year-old Kasodah Davenport a prison sentence of 7 to 10-and-a-half years after Davenport pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Homeless Man Charged With Murder in Raff Road Arson Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old homeless man already charged with aggravated arson in a Plain Township fire from earlier this month is now charged with murder. That charge for the Raff Road SW fire that killed a man back in September. Anthony Carr was arraigned...
CANTON, OH
butlerradio.com

Police Searching For Hit And Run Suspect In Lawrence County

No injuries were reported following a hit and run that occurred late last week in Lawrence County. According to State Police, 28-year-old Jaimee Luyster of Enon Valley was traveling in a Volkswagen Jetta on Columbiana Road near State Line Road in North Beaver Township just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, December 16th, when she was struck by another vehicle.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA

