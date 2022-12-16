Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
explore venango
Police Searching for Witnesses of Repossession Incident Gone Wrong in Rouseville Borough
ROUSEVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a repossession incident that ended up with a local man chasing down two people with a firearm in Rouseville Borough.. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to the Oil City Police Department...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police: No sign of forced entry at West Side murder scene
Officers first to arrive at a murder scene on Youngstown's West Side said there were no signs of forced entry a the Cherry Hill Avenue home where two bodies were found inside. A police report obtained by 21 News says a man who came to the home at around 3 p.m. Tuesday to retrieve some belongings discovered the bodies of a 51-year-old male and a 41-year-old female.
WFMJ.com
Police: Girard woman returning from bar runs into boyfriend
Police have charged a Girard woman who told officers she spent 7 hours playing pool and drinking in a bar before her car ran into her boyfriend as he was crossing the street near their East Howard Street home early Wednesday. Kierstyn Anderson, 31, was booked into the county jail...
WFMJ.com
Niles man sentenced for chasing GetGo employees
A man with a long history of arrests for trespassing, assault, disorderly conduct, and theft will spend the next 118 days in jail after allegedly chasing employees around a convenience store in Niles. Gabriel Morris, 29, of Niles, appeared in Niles Municipal Court on Tuesday, where he was sentenced after...
Dashcam shows car chase with 13-year-old in Campbell
A 13-year-old is facing charges after a wild chase in Campbell over the weekend.
WFMJ.com
Warren police chase, catch Newton Falls man suspected of stealing power tools
A Newton Falls man faces a host of charges after Warren police say they found thousands of dollars worth of suspected stolen power tools stashed in a basement. A woman called police on Sunday saying that 43-year-old Jerry Lough was kicking the door of her Freeman Street home where he allegedly kept tools.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Arrest Man Accused of Vehicle Theft
VENANGO/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin received a call in reference to an identity theft that was reported on Meadow Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County. According to police, the incident occurred sometime between 12:01 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. on...
WFMJ.com
13-year-old arrested after allegedly stealing car, leading Campbell police on chase
A juvenile male was given traffic citations and could face criminal charges after allegedly stealing a car and crashing it. The incident started around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after a Campbell officer spotted a black Jeep Commander near 12th Street that was recently reported stolen. According to the report, the officer...
Report: 13-year-old boy led police on chase in stolen SUV
Police say a 13-year-old boy led officers on a chase Sunday night in a stolen vehicle.
WATCH: Ohio Police video shows overdosed driver drifting between lanes
Recently released footage shows first responders administering Narcan to a “drug-impaired driver” after he veered off the interstate in Youngstown, Ohio, on Tuesday, September 27, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Video captured by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on dash and body cameras shows the vehicle drifting between lanes and briefly off-roading before coming to a […]
Car shot up, homes hit near Youngstown school
The police report states several kids saw a man hanging out the window of the white SUV shooting.
WFMJ.com
Authorities ID body of woman found in burning Youngstown home
The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman whose body was found in her burning Youngstown home two weeks ago. According to a media release, 70-year-old Victoria Houk was the victim of the fatal house fire on the evening of December 7, 2022. Investigators say...
WFMJ.com
Leetonia man accused of Girard, Boardman car break-ins
A Leetonia man is in jail after allegedly going on a spree of car break-ins in Trumbull and Mahoning counties, then using stolen credit cards at local businesses. Austin Chace, 30, was arrested in Boardman early Tuesday after police say he and Johnnathen Figueroa were seen allegedly breaking into cars and trucks along South Avenue, leaving the vehicle doors open.
venangoextra.com
OC man facing aggravated assault, stalking charges
An Oil City man is facing aggravated assault and stalking charges. Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they were called to a Vo-Tech Drive address at about 2:50 p.m. Monday for a report that Antonya Campbell, 42, was stalking his ex-girlfriend at her workplace. Police had also been...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown woman sentenced for running down 66-year-old man
A Youngstown woman is going to prison after pleaded guilty to a reduced charge for running over a man, and killing him. Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Maureen Sweeney on Tuesday gave 26-year-old Kasodah Davenport a prison sentence of 7 to 10-and-a-half years after Davenport pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter.
WFMJ.com
UPDATE: Deputies believe shooting in Elkrun Township was self-defense, no charges expected
McLaughlin says his office and the coroner are still investigating. Columbiana County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that stemmed from a domestic violence incident in Elkrun Township. According to a media release from Sheriff Brian McLaughlin, dispatchers got a call just before midnight Saturday about a shooting on...
WFMJ.com
January sentencings set for two accused of scrawling bomb threats at Hermitage Walmart
Sentencing dates have been set for next month for two former Subway restaurant employees who police say wrote bomb threats on the restroom walls in the Hermitage Walmart because they wanted to leave work early. Peter Pope, 43, of West Middlesex, pleaded guilty in September to making terroristic threats causing...
Police: Woman accused of stabbing man in Boardman hotel
Boardman Police Department was called to a hotel on the 7000 block of South Avenue around 3:30 a.m.
whbc.com
Homeless Man Charged With Murder in Raff Road Arson Fire
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old homeless man already charged with aggravated arson in a Plain Township fire from earlier this month is now charged with murder. That charge for the Raff Road SW fire that killed a man back in September. Anthony Carr was arraigned...
butlerradio.com
Police Searching For Hit And Run Suspect In Lawrence County
No injuries were reported following a hit and run that occurred late last week in Lawrence County. According to State Police, 28-year-old Jaimee Luyster of Enon Valley was traveling in a Volkswagen Jetta on Columbiana Road near State Line Road in North Beaver Township just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, December 16th, when she was struck by another vehicle.
Comments / 0