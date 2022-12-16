Read full article on original website
Long Beach marijuana enthusiasts hope to grow support for recreational cannabis sales
The city council voted not to opt in for retail sales in 2021.
News 12
Hochul: Retail sales of adult-use recreational cannabis to begin Dec. 29 at Manhattan dispensary
Gov. Kathy Hochul says retail sales of adult use cannabis will begin at a dispensary in Manhattan before the new year. Hochul announced that Housing Works, a nonprofit supporting people who are formerly incarcerated, will make the first sale Dec. 29 at a storefront 750 Broadway. "We set a course...
Weehawken set to possibly ban short-term rentals like Airbnb
The days of Weehawken Airbnb rentals (and other short-term vacation properties) could be numbered.
News 12
Galleria at White Plains to close next March
The Galleria at White Plains, part of the downtown for over 40 years, will close next March, according to the mall’s owners, Pacific Retail Capital Partners. It comes one month after they announced they plan to redevelop the site into mixed-use commercial and residential space. The owner says that...
Construction on Lake Grove Wegmans to begin in 2023, open in 2024
The grocery chain will be located in the DSW Plaza at Lake Grove, which is at the corner of Middle Country Road and Moriches Road.
Mask mandate returns in Passaic School District
Superintendent Sandra Diodonet says the district will monitor COVID-19 activity in the city and lift the mandate when Passaic County is at a moderate or below range.
News 12
Passaic Public Schools reinstates mask mandate amid rising cases of COVID-19
The Passaic Public School District has reinstated its mask mandate due to rising cases of COVID-19. “Please be advised that as per our Board Policy No. 5141.10, during periods of a High Activity Level as published in the NJDOH COVID-19 Activity Level Report, mask wearing is required,” Superintendent Sandra Diodonet wrote in a letter to parents.
Atlantic Beach Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah amid fight over land where menorah lighting takes place
This is the second year in a row that Jewish people from the area gathered to light the menorah on Park Street by the Atlantic Beach Bridge.
Popular wedding venue faces backlash for recent renovations to ballroom
A popular wedding venue in Morris County is receiving backlash for some major renovations the venue recently underwent.
CDC: 4 Hudson Valley counties at 'high community spread' level for COVID-19
The CDC recommends people return to wearing a mask in public indoor spaces for areas of high community spread.
East End: Canoe Place Inn & Cottages in Hampton Bays
The Canoe Place Inn & Cottages is a completely refurbished 20-room inn with five cottages, a restaurant and huge ballroom.
News 12 gets sneak peek tour of Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino in Newburgh
The facility will have 1,200 slots and electronic games, such as blackjack, baccarat, craps and roulette.
News 12
Jersey City council member under fire after side-swiping car, leaving note instead of staying on scene
A council member from Jersey City has been issued multiple summonses after leaving the scene of a fender bender with a parked car. James Solomon left a note with his name, number and information after apparently side-swiping a parked vehicle. The council has issued new rules about leaving contact information...
Procession to be held as body of fallen FDNY firefighter returns to hometown of Islip
The FDNY will be leading a procession down Montauk Highway this afternoon.
News 12
Tractor-trailer smashes into sign support structure on I-84 in Orange County
A tractor-trailer crash on I-84 is causing serious traffic problems in Orange County this morning. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes near mile marker 21.6 in Wallkill. Officials say the truck slammed into a sign support structure, and the truck suffered major damage to the cab...
Charges dropped against Ridgefield town employee caught on video hitting man with folder
Patricia Pacheco, an accounting employee for the town, had been placed on leave and charged with disorderly conduct after a YouTuber recorded her striking him with a folder while filming her at Town Hall.
Neighbors: Family narrowly escaped home destroyed by fire in Orange County
Fire officials say the house on Canterbury Circle was in flames when they arrived.
Yonkers man arrested for 4 New Rochelle burglaries
Police say the burglaries happened last week at two businesses on the 500 block of Main Street and two more on the 100 block of Centre Avenue this past Monday.
Fallen FDNY firefighter from Islip saves 5 lives through organ donations
LiveOnNY confirms that Islip native William Moon has saved five lives through organ donations.
State police: Car flips over onto power lines in Orange County
State police say the gray Toyota crashed into a utility pole and got caught in the falling wires, causing the vehicle to get entangled and flipping upside down.
